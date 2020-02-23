NZ vs IND: Trent Boult's Unique Batting Style Invites Special Comparison From England Cricketer

Trent Boult entertained the Wellington crowd during his stay at the crease as he scored a quickfire 38 off 24 deliveries against India in the ongoing first Test at Basin Reserve on Sunday . Trent Boult's unusual batting approach invited a special comparison from England fast-bowler Steven Finn. Steven Finn took to Twitter and compared Trent Boult to former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers. "Trent Boult moving around the crease and batting like AB DeVilliers here," Steven Finn tweeted. Trent Boult's late flourish helped New Zealand extend their first innings lead to 183 runs at Lunch on Day 3 .

Trent Boult moving around the crease and batting like AB DeVilliers here — Steven Finn (@finnysteve) February 23, 2020

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah started the day well for India by dismissing BJ Watling on the first delivery of the day. Watling edged a short delivery straight to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Ishant Sharma then accounted for Tim Southee who flicked one straight to Mohammed Shami at fine-leg.

Kyle Jamieson, on his Test debut, put on 71 runs for the eighth wicket with Colin de Grandhomme.

Jamieson scored 44 runs before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin then struck again to send back de Grandhomme for 43 as he gloved one down the leg to Pant.

Ajaz Patel and Boult added 38 runs for the final wicket before Ishant Sharma removed the latter to pick up his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests.

India had managed to reduce New Zealand to 225 for seven at one stage but then the last three wickets added 123 runs, taking New Zealand's lead close to 200.

The wicket is starting to turn and there is enough in it for the bowlers to keep the batsmen in check. India will have to bat well to stage a fightback from here on.