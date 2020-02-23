 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

NZ vs IND: Trent Boult's Unique Batting Style Invites Special Comparison From England Cricketer

Updated: 23 February 2020 07:13 IST

Trent Boult played a cameo of 38 as he helped New Zealand take 183-run first innings lead against India on Day three of the first Test.

NZ vs IND: Trent Boults Unique Batting Style Invites Special Comparison From England Cricketer
Trent Boult's quickfire cameo frustrated India on Day 3 of the 1st Test in Wellington. © AFP

Trent Boult entertained the Wellington crowd during his stay at the crease as he scored a quickfire 38 off 24 deliveries against India in the ongoing first Test at Basin Reserve on Sunday. Trent Boult's unusual batting approach invited a special comparison from England fast-bowler Steven Finn. Steven Finn took to Twitter and compared Trent Boult to former South Africa batsman AB de Villiers. "Trent Boult moving around the crease and batting like AB DeVilliers here," Steven Finn tweeted. Trent Boult's late flourish helped New Zealand extend their first innings lead to 183 runs at Lunch on Day 3.

Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah started the day well for India by dismissing BJ Watling on the first delivery of the day. Watling edged a short delivery straight to Rishabh Pant behind the stumps.

Ishant Sharma then accounted for Tim Southee who flicked one straight to Mohammed Shami at fine-leg.

Kyle Jamieson, on his Test debut, put on 71 runs for the eighth wicket with Colin de Grandhomme.

Jamieson scored 44 runs before being dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin.

Ashwin then struck again to send back de Grandhomme for 43 as he gloved one down the leg to Pant.

Ajaz Patel and Boult added 38 runs for the final wicket before Ishant Sharma removed the latter to pick up his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests.

India had managed to reduce New Zealand to 225 for seven at one stage but then the last three wickets added 123 runs, taking New Zealand's lead close to 200.

The wicket is starting to turn and there is enough in it for the bowlers to keep the batsmen in check. India will have to bat well to stage a fightback from here on.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team England England Cricket Team India India Cricket Team Trent Alexander Boult Trent Boult Steven Thomas Finn Steven Finn Abraham Benjamin de Villiers AB de Villiers New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Trent Boult's wows fans with a fine batting performance on Day 3
  • Steven Finn compared Boult's unique batting to AB de Villiers
  • New Zealand took 183-run first innings lead against India in 1st Test
Related Articles
New Zealand vs India 1st Test, Preview: India Face Uphill Task Against New Zealand In Wellington
New Zealand vs India 1st Test, Preview: India Face Uphill Task Against New Zealand In Wellington
NZ vs IND: Trent Boult Fires Warning Signal To Virat Kohli Ahead Of First Test
NZ vs IND: Trent Boult Fires Warning Signal To Virat Kohli Ahead Of First Test
NZ vs IND: Trent Boult Returns For Test Series Against India, Kyle Jamieson Primed For Debut
NZ vs IND: Trent Boult Returns For Test Series Against India, Kyle Jamieson Primed For Debut
New Zealand Injured Pace Trio Ruled Out Of India ODIs
New Zealand Injured Pace Trio Ruled Out Of India ODIs
New Zealand Pace Spearhead Trent Boult Ruled Out Of Third Test Due To Injury
New Zealand Pace Spearhead Trent Boult Ruled Out Of Third Test Due To Injury
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 20 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.