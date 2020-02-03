 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Watch: Sanju Samson's Incredible Six-Stopping Effort Will Blow Your Mind

Updated: 03 February 2020 10:18 IST
हिंदी में पढ़ें தமிழில் படிக்க

During the fifth and final T20I, Sanju Samson showed mind-boggling athleticism to stop the ball from going for a certain six.

Watch: Sanju Samson
NZ vs IND: Sanju Samson stopped the ball from going for a six with an incredible fielding effort. © Twitter

India registered a historic 5-0 whitewash over New Zealand in the just-concluded Twenty20 International (T20I) series on Sunday, becoming the first team to clean sweep a bilateral five-match T20I series in the history of the game. There were many outstanding performances in the series. KL Rahul was sensational with the bat, Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah getting the job done with the ball. But one department that could see a little more improvement was fielding with the ever-safe Ravindra Jadeja also registering a rare drop catch. Otherwise a terrific fielding unit, India were not at their best in this series, however, there were still some exceptional efforts in the field from the Indians, though, none more impressive than Sanju Samson's incredible effort on the boundary ropes in the fifth and final T20I at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

Samson got two chances in the series to show his skills with the bat but failed both times. However, on Sunday, while fielding at deep mid-wicket, Samson showed mind-boggling athleticism to stop the ball from going for a certain six.

Ross Taylor whacked a Shardul Thakur delivery towards the mid-wicket boundary but Samson went airborne, parallel to the ground, took the catch and flicked it back into the field of play -- all this in mid-air. With the New Zealander running two runs, Samson ended up saving four runs for India.

Here is Sanju Samson's fielding effort that has gone viral on social media:

India scripted history as they defeated New Zealand by seven runs in the fifth and final T20I.

With the win, India completed their first-ever T20I series sweep over New Zealand, handing the hosts their first whitewash in the shortest format (three or more matches in the series).

Chasing 164 for the win, New Zealand were cruising at 116 for three at one stage but they threw the match away yet again from a strong position. Jasprit Bumrah was exceptional during his spell of four overs as he picked up three wickets and gave away just 12 runs.

In the absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma led the Indian team but retired hurt while batting on 60, never to take the field again in the match. Rahul also impressed with the bat again, scoring a quickfire 45 after India had elected to bat.

The two teams will now face each other in a three-match One-Day International (ODI) series that begins on Wednesday.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Sanju Viswanath Samson Sanju Samson Kannaur Lokesh Rahul KL Rahul Rohit Gurunath Sharma Rohit Sharma Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor Ross Taylor New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Sanju Samson's incredible fielding effort goes viral on social media
  • Samson showed mind-boggling athleticism to stop ball from going a six
  • With New Zealand taking two runs, Samson saved four runs for India
Related Articles
New Zealand vs India, 4th T20I: Virat Kohli Says "Something New" Learned In Two Super Over Wins Over New Zealand
New Zealand vs India, 4th T20I: Virat Kohli Says "Something New" Learned In Two Super Over Wins Over New Zealand
Prithvi Shaw Named In India Squad For New Zealand ODIs, Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan In T20Is
Prithvi Shaw Named In India Squad For New Zealand ODIs, Sanju Samson Replaces Injured Shikhar Dhawan In T20Is
3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Included In India XI, Adds Unwanted Record To His Name
3rd T20I: Sanju Samson Included In India XI, Adds Unwanted Record To His Name
Rishabh Pant
Rishabh Pant's "After Workout" Video Looks Straight Out Of A Comedy Movie
Sanju Samson Will Get An Opportunity Sooner Than Later, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
Sanju Samson Will Get An Opportunity Sooner Than Later, Feels Sunil Gavaskar
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 27 January 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.