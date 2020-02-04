 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

NZ vs IND: New Zealand's Bid To Better India In ODI Series Suffers Massive Setback

Updated: 04 February 2020 11:30 IST

New Zealand, who go into the three-match ODI series low on confidence after a 0-5 drubbing in the T20I series, were dealt a massive blow ahead of the first ODI.

NZ vs IND: New Zealand
Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the opening two ODIs of the three-match series. © Twitter

New Zealand were dealt a massive blow ahead of the three-match One-Day International (ODI) series against India with skipper Kane Williamson ruled out of opening two one-dayers. Williamson's absence from the first two games will be a massive setback for a team looking to bounce back from its 0-5 drubbing in the preceding Twenty20 International (T20I) series. Team physio Vijay Vallabh said Williamson was struggling to shrug off a shoulder injury that kept him out of the final two T20 fixtures. He said Williamson would definitely miss the opening two ODIs but hoped to return for the third and final match of the series in Mount Maunganui next week.

"Kane has had an X-ray scan which cleared him of anything serious, but it's best for his recovery that he avoids aggravating the joint for the next few days," Vallabh was quoted as saying by New Zealand Cricket.

"He will continue his fitness training sessions throughout the week and will start batting again on Friday with the prospect of being available for game three next Tuesday."

Selectors named Tom Latham as stand-in captain and called up Mark Chapman, who scored back-to back centuries against India A last week, to reinforce the batting.

Selector Gavin Larsen said that in-form Auckland Aces left-hander Mark Chapman has been called up to the squad. Left-hander Tom Latham will lead the New Zealand side in Williamson's absence.

"It's hugely disappointing for Kane, but with so much important cricket still ahead this summer we must take a safety first approach," Larsen said.

"It's great to welcome Mark back into the one-day unit off the back of consecutive centuries for New Zealand A against a strong India A side.

"Mark's a versatile player who can cover multiple batting positions and his fielding is a real upshot to have in the squad."

The first ODI will be played at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Wednesday.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 1st ODI Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • New Zealand dealt a massive blow ahead of the first ODI vs India
  • Kane Williamson ruled out of the opening two ODIs of 3-match series
  • Tom Latham to lead New Zealand team in Kane Williamson's absence
Related Articles
NZ vs IND, 1st ODI Preview: Rohit Sharma-Less India Look To Continue Winning Momentum In New Zealand
NZ vs IND, 1st ODI Preview: Rohit Sharma-Less India Look To Continue Winning Momentum In New Zealand
Virat Kohli Feels "New Zealand Cricket Is In Best Hands" Despite 5-0 Scoreline
Virat Kohli Feels "New Zealand Cricket Is In Best Hands" Despite 5-0 Scoreline
NZ vs IND, 5th T20I Preview: Upbeat India Look For Series Sweep Against New Zealand
NZ vs IND, 5th T20I Preview: Upbeat India Look For Series Sweep Against New Zealand
New Zealand vs India: "Super Overs Aren
New Zealand vs India: "Super Overs Aren't Really Our Friends": Kane Williamson Laments Close Loss In 3rd T20I
Video Of New Zealand Fan Chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" Goes Viral. Watch
Video Of New Zealand Fan Chanting "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" Goes Viral. Watch
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.