 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

"Have A Job To Comment And Earn Money": Mohammed Shami Slams Jasprit Bumrah's Critics

Updated: 15 February 2020 14:42 IST

Jasprit Bumrah went wicketless in all three of India's defeats against New Zealand with questions being raised over his performance.

"Have A Job To Comment And Earn Money": Mohammed Shami Slams Jasprit Bumrahs Critics
Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets in the ongoing warm-up game against New Zealand XI. © AFP

"How can people forget Jasprit Bumrah's numerous match-winning performances just after a couple of indifferent ODI games?," asked a miffed Mohammed Shami on Saturday to counter the criticism levelled at his new ball partner. Bumrah went wicketless in all three of India's defeats against New Zealand with questions being raised over his performance. "I can understand we are discussing on a topic (after a certain length of time) not just after 2-4 games. Just because he hasn't performed in two games, you can't just ignore his ability to win matches," said Shami after the second day's play in the warm-up game against New Zealand XI.

"What Bumrah has achieved for India, how can you even forget that or for that matter ignore it? So if you think positively, then it's good for the player and his confidence also," Bumrah's senior partner said after taking an impressive 3 for 18 against New Zealand XI.

The veteran pacer didn't forget to take a dig at critics who he feels have a job to comment, forgetting that Bumrah is coming back from a stress fracture on his lower back.

"As a sportsman, it's very different. From outside, it is very easy to nitpick as some have a job to comment and earn money. Every sportsman can get injured and one should try and look at the positives rather than harp on negatives. I also got injured in 2015 (knee surgery) but then bounced back," Shami said.

What baffles Shami is how people's perception changes if a player goes through a sudden slump in form. "People tend to think very differently and when you do not do well for a few games, their view point about you changes. So on our part, we shouldn't over-think."

Easily the most versatile bowler in the current line-up, Shami enjoys the mantle of an elder statesman who is ready to mentor the likes of Navdeep Saini.

Asked about what kind of role experience plays, the Bengal speedster replied: "Experience matters as you then don't panic easily. You have faced different situations and know what to do. That is valuable.

"So when an experienced player is around and you bring a youngster, he matures quickly. So in our team, we guide our youngsters, joke and laugh with them, make them feel comfortable so that they don't feel that there is a distance between seniors and juniors."

He was all praise for Saini, who has been a find for India in white-ball cricket.

"He is young, he has got talent, pace and height. So there are benefits. But yes, someone has to guide him and take him along the way. He needs support. He is bowling well but no one possesses experience straightaway. It comes with passage of time.

"Hopefully, it will come soon and we seniors are there to help him." Having been the best Indian bowler on view during the second day of the warm-up game, Shami seemed happy with kind of track that was on offer.

"It was a bit green and the wicket was damp on the first day compared to the second day. Yesterday (First Day) morning, it was challenging and we wanted to take up that challenge. Today it was drier compared to yesterday, with cloud cover, the conditions became helpful.

"There was good bounce and carry, so felt good bowling on a track. These kind of tracks are a rarity and since we have pacers of that calibre, we reaped its benefits."

For someone with an enviable quality of hitting the seam with ease, Shami said that it was an art that he learnt through sheer hardwork and passion.

"When you start working on something, you develop a passion that you have to achieve. I never thought that I will start developing a great seam position but when I realised that a good seam position can help, I just worked on it.

"By God's grace, now I can do whatever I want with the seam. If you want to achieve something, passion is pre-requisite. You have to chase that," he added.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami Jasprit Jasbirsingh Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Jasprit Bumrah went went wicketless in all three ODIs vs New Zealand
  • Mohammed Shami slammed Jasprit Bumrah's critics for losing patience
  • Shami, Bumrah took 5 wickets in the 1st innings of ongoing warm-up game
Related Articles
NZ vs IND: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Shine As India Take 1st Innings Lead vs New Zealand XI In Warm-Up Game
NZ vs IND: Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah Shine As India Take 1st Innings Lead vs New Zealand XI In Warm-Up Game
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Stays No.1, Jasprit Bumrah Loses Top Spot
ICC ODI Rankings: Virat Kohli Stays No.1, Jasprit Bumrah Loses Top Spot
"A Threat With Ball In Hand": Kane Williamson Backs Out-Of-Form Jasprit Bumrah
"A Threat With Ball In Hand": Kane Williamson Backs Out-Of-Form Jasprit Bumrah
Youngster In New Zealand Perfectly Imitates Jasprit Bumrahs Bowling Action. Watch Video
Youngster In New Zealand Perfectly Imitates Jasprit Bumrah's Bowling Action. Watch Video
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Jumps To Career-Best 2nd Rank After New Zealand Heroics
ICC T20I Rankings: KL Rahul Jumps To Career-Best 2nd Rank After New Zealand Heroics
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 15 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.