New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal Trolled For Posting Travel Picture After Heavy Defeat To New Zealand

Updated: 26 February 2020 11:09 IST

Fans trolled Ishant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal after they posted pictures on social media following a 10-wicket thrashing in Wellington.

Ishant Sharma took to Twitter to share a picture with teammates en route Christchurch. © Twitter

Ishant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal were the only positives for India in an otherwise forgetful outing for the visitors in the first Test against New Zealand in Wellington. New Zealand defeated India by 10 wickets inside four days to take 1-0 lead in the two-Test series. Ishant Sharma took five wickets in the first innings while Mayank Agarwal top-scored in the match with a total of 92 runs in two innings. Ishant Sharma and Mayank Agarwal took to Twitter on Wednesday to share travel pictures which included India captain Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant. Soon after the duo posted the pictures, fans started trolling Team India as one fan asked them to focus on their game rather than posing for pictures. 

"Stop posing and start playing," a fan tweeted. 

"90's team pose on pitch vs 20's team pose only on internet," another fan joined in.

"Stop roaming, practise n play good cricket..u have not gone there for shopping," a fan said on Twitter.

In the first Test, India were bowled out for 165 after being put in to bat by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson in overcast conditions. 

India lost five wickets on the first day before rain washed out the final session.

For New Zealand, Kane Williamson scored 89 runs but it was the last three wickets that created the major difference between the two sides.

New Zealand were 225 for seven at one stage but the last three wickets managed to add 123 runs that helped them take a handy lead of 183 runs.

In the second innings, India's top order failed once again and were bundled out for 191. 

With just nine runs needed for the win, Tom Blundell and Tom Latham took just 10 deliveries to help New Zealand register their 100th Test win. 

Both the teams will travel to Christchurch for the second and final Test, starting Saturday.

