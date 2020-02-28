 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Ishant Sharma Doubtful For New Zealand vs India Second Test In Christchurch: Report

Updated: 28 February 2020 14:19 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma skipped Friday's practice session due to pain in his right ankle, making him a doubtful starter for the game.

Ishant Sharma Doubtful For New Zealand vs India Second Test In Christchurch: Report
Ishant Sharma was the pick of the Indian bowlers in the NZ vs IND 1st Test in Wellington. © AFP

The Indian team's worries ahead of the second Test against New Zealand in Christchurch, beginning Saturday, increased after senior-most pacer Ishant Sharma skipped Friday's practice session due to pain in his right ankle, making him a doubtful starter for the game. Ishant Sharma came for practice but apparently felt discomfort after which he was taken for a precautionary scan of his right ankle. The reports are awaited and if Ishant Sharma is ruled unfit, then either Umesh Yadav or Navdeep Saini will take his place.

Umesh looks a more likely candidate at the moment because of his experience of 45 Tests.

Ishant, who was the best Indian bowler on view with figures of 5/68 in 22.2 overs against New Zealand in Wellington, joined the team before the series after recovering from a grade three tear on his right ankle sustained during a Ranji Trophy game against Vidarbha.

He was expected to be out for six weeks but apparently made a "miraculous recovery" at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) under physio Ashish Kaushik. Ishant looked in good rhythm despite battling fatigue and jet lag as he arrived in Wellington from Bengaluru barely 72 hours before the start of the first Test.

India will try to redeem themselves after a humiliating 10-wicket loss in Hamilton when they take on New Zealand in the second Test starting at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on Saturday. However, head coach Ravi Shastri has insisted that there is no need to panic as the heavy loss in the first Test has helped India open a "closed mindset".

"A shake-up like that is good because it opens your mindset," Shastri said on Friday.

"When you're on the road winning all the time, you've not tasted defeat, you can have a closed mindset," he added.

"Once you've seen what has happened there are opportunities to learn. You know what strategies New Zealand mentally are employing and you are prepared.

"We've had a great run in the Test arena. We've played eight and won seven and so one loss there's absolutely no need to panic," Shastri said.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Ishant Sharma Ishant Sharma Umeshkumar Tilak Yadav Umesh Yadav Navdeep Saini New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Ishant Sharma a doubtful starter for the 2nd Test against New Zealand
  • Ishant Sharma skipped Friday's practice session due to pain right ankle
  • Ishant Sharma took a five-wicket haul in the first Test in Wellington
Related Articles
"Stop Posing, Start Playing": Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal Trolled For Posting Travel Picture After Heavy Defeat To New Zealand
"Stop Posing, Start Playing": Ishant Sharma, Mayank Agarwal Trolled For Posting Travel Picture After Heavy Defeat To New Zealand
NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma Says He Struggled "A Lot" Because He Hasnt "Slept For Two Days"
NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma Says He Struggled "A Lot" Because He Hasn't "Slept For Two Days"
NZ vs IND, 1st Test Day 2: Kane Williamson-Ross Taylor Stand Puts New Zealand In Drivers Seat Against India
NZ vs IND, 1st Test Day 2: Kane Williamson-Ross Taylor Stand Puts New Zealand In Driver's Seat Against India
New Zealand Will Be "In Trouble" If They Just Focus On Jasprit Bumrah: Ross Taylor
New Zealand Will Be "In Trouble" If They Just Focus On Jasprit Bumrah: Ross Taylor
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli Hints Ishant Sharma Fit And Ready For New Zealand Tests
New Zealand vs India: Virat Kohli Hints Ishant Sharma Fit And Ready For New Zealand Tests
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 26 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.