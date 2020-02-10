NZ vs IND: Ish Sodhi, Blair Tickner Added To New Zealand Squad For 3rd ODI

The New Zealand cricket team has been left ravaged by injuries to a number of players, so much so that the assistant coach Luke Ronchi was asked to take the field during the New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI at Eden Park in Auckland. Grappling with the injuries, New Zealand on Monday added leg-spinner Ish Sodhi and fast bowler Blair Tickner to their squad ahead of the third ODI against India on Tuesday at the Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui. New Zealand hold an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series .

New Zealand sealed the series win, following victories in the first two matches Hamilton and Auckland.

Both Ish Sodhi and Blair Tickner were part the New Zealand A squad which drew the second unofficial Test against India A at Lincoln.

They did not take part in the fourth and final day's proceedings on Monday. The Black Caps have a number of players who are recovering from injuries.

Tim Southee (stomach bug), Mitchell Santner (stomach bug) and Scott Kuggeleijn (viral fever) are hoping to recover in time for the third ODI.

But there was some good news for New Zealand with captain Kane Williamson set to play the final ODI after recovering from a left shoulder injury. Coach Shane Jurgensen said that they will have one final look at Williamson on the morning of the match but confirmed that he is on track to play the match.