India won the toss and opted to bat as they look to become the first team to win a five-match T20 International series 5-0 in the 5th T20I in Mount Maunganui today. Regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested, with Rohit Sharma replacing him in the team. New Zealand are unchanged from the last match. India followed up clinical performances in the first two matches with some nail-biting finishes, winning the third and fourth T20Is in the Super Over and will look to carry their form into this match and register a dominating series win, that would give the team a huge confidence boost, with the T20 World Cup scheduled in October. New Zealand, who were ever so close to winning the last two games, will be keen on avoiding a series whitewash and salvaging some pride after their Super Over debacles. Kane Williamson, who missed the fourth T20I with a shoulder injury, is still out and Tim Southee is leading New Zealand again. (LIVE SCORECARD)