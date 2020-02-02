 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 5th T20I Live Score: Rohit Sharma Hits Fifty As India Eye Grandstand Finish

Updated:02 February 2020 13:48 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন

Live Cricket Score NZ vs IND 5th T20I: Rohit Sharma is leading the Indian team with regular skipper Virat Kohli rested.

New Zealand vs India 5th T20I Live Score: Rohit Sharma Hits Fifty As India Eye Grandstand Finish
NZ vs IND T20I Live Cricket Score: India come into the match with a 4-0 series lead. © AFP

India won the toss and opted to bat as they look to become the first team to win a five-match T20 International series 5-0 in the 5th T20I in Mount Maunganui today. Regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested, with Rohit Sharma replacing him in the team. New Zealand are unchanged from the last match. India followed up clinical performances in the first two matches with some nail-biting finishes, winning the third and fourth T20Is in the Super Over and will look to carry their form into this match and register a dominating series win, that would give the team a huge confidence boost, with the T20 World Cup scheduled in October. New Zealand, who were ever so close to winning the last two games, will be keen on avoiding a series whitewash and salvaging some pride after their Super Over debacles. Kane Williamson, who missed the fourth T20I with a shoulder injury, is still out and Tim Southee is leading New Zealand again. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 5th T20I, straight from The Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui:

  • 13:48 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Sodhi to Rohit, SIX

    Well, clearly no injury. He has gotten down on his knee and sent it flying over midwicket
  • 13:46 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Score update

    India are 132/2 in 16.1 overs with Rohit Sharma looking at his deadly best and Shreyas Iyer also playing some fine shots as India eye a grand finish. 180 would be the minimum they would be aiming for here
  • 13:45 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Injury for Rohit Sharma?

    He may have a calf issue. The physio is out having a look.
  • 13:39 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Southee to Iyer, SIX

    Short from Southee and Iyer hooks it away. Sodhi tries to get a hand to it but can't stop the six
  • 13:38 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Fifty for Rohit Sharma!

    Brings up his 21st T20I half-century with a boundary
  • 13:36 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Santner to Iyer, SIX

    That is massive from Iyer! He has sent it flying over extra cover for a brilliant six. India need more of the same
  • 13:36 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Dropped chance!

    Tom Bruce made a great effort in the deep but Iyer survives as he can't hold on!
  • 13:33 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Bennett with a good over

    Just two runs off that over. Six overs to go. How much can India push on to make?
  • 13:28 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Santner to Iyer, two runs

    Iyer lofts it over extra-cover, but the fielder at long-off could cut it off and save two runs
  • 13:27 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Big run-out chance here

    Confusion between the batsmen and it's gone to the third umpire. Iyer came out for a run, Rohit said no and Iyer was unsure. He turned and dived just in time and was well in by the time Seifert got the bails off
  • 13:24 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Bennett to Iyer, FOUR!

    Full, sliding down leg and Iyer flicks it behind square leg for a boundary to get off the mark. 100 up for India
  • 13:24 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Shreyas Iyer the new man in

    He has shown just how dangerous he can be in this series
  • 13:22 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Bennett to Rahul, OUT

    Length delivery coming into Rahul and he tried to flick it. The ball took a leading edge and ballooned over to Santner at cover. Rahul departs for 45. India 96/2 in 11.3 overs
  • 13:17 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Sodhi to Rohit, SIX

    That is majestic from Rohit! Skips down the track and sends it straight over the bowler's head for another six
  • 13:15 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Santner to Rahul, four runs

    Wide delivery and Rahul just runs it down very fine through the vacant slips cordon for four runs. India 84/1 in 10 overs
  • 13:14 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Santner to Rohit, SIX

    Long hop from Santner and Rohit just rocks back and smashes it over midwicket for his first six of the day
  • 13:14 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Santner to Rohit, 2 runs

    Rohit steps out and drives through cover but the fielder in the deep gets it comfortably
  • 13:11 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Sodhi to Rohit, FOUR!

    And there it is! Short delivery and Rohit hoicks it over the fielders square on the off side for a one-bounce boundary
  • 13:10 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Sodhi to Rahul, 1 run

    No boundary in the last 20 deliveries for India. Good comeback by New Zealand
  • 13:09 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Sodhi to Rohit, 1 run

    Comes down the track and flicks to square leg for a single
  • 13:08 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Good running between the wickets

    India make seven off the over
  • 13:06 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Mitchell Santner into the attack

    He has replaced Scott Kuggeleijn, who has bowled three overs already
  • 13:05 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Just two runs off the over

    Economical over from Ish Sodhi
  • 13:03 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Ish Sodhi in the attack now

    Sodhi replaces Bennett, who bowled just one over
  • 13:02 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    First powerplay is over

    India have made 53 for the loss of a single wicket in the first six overs, with KL Rahul getting the majority of the runs
  • 12:58 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Kuggeleijn to Rahul, SIX!

    Short, into his body and Rahul tucks it away off his hips and into the stand. 50 up for India
  • 12:56 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Bennett to Rohit, 4 runs

    Short delivery and Rohit shuffles across to pull the ball behind square leg
  • 12:55 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Good running from India

    Rohit pulls through midwicket for two more runs
  • 12:55 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Bennett to Rohit, two runs

    Bennett attempts a yorker, but Rohit clips it to the leg side for two
  • 12:53 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Hamish Bennett replaces Tim Southee

    Can he get the second wicket here for New Zealand?
  • 12:51 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Kuggeleijn to Rohit, 5 runs

    It's wide down the leg side and flies away for a boundary too. It was a good over so far, but he messed up the last delivery
  • 12:48 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Kuggeleijn to Rahul, two runs

    Full delivery and Rahul flicks it off his toes and runs two. Good use of his wrists there
  • 12:46 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    15 runs off the over

    India are 25/1 after three overs
  • 12:45 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Southee to Rahul, FOUR!

    Southee bowls a bumper and Rahul swivels and pulls along the ground for back-to-back boundaries
  • 12:44 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Southee to Rahul, four runs

    Lovely punch through the gap on the off-side by Rahul off the back foot for a boundary. 
  • 12:42 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Southee to Rahul, SIX!

    Kl Rahul is unperturbed by the loss of a wicket as he lofts a wide delivery over cover for a maximum! He is the top scorer in this series, and he is showing why. Wonderful shot
  • 12:41 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Rohit Sharma off the mark

    Rohit Sharma drives through the off-side to take two runs. India 10/1 after two overs
  • 12:39 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Rohit Sharma the new man in

    The stand-in skipper pushed himself down the order, but finds himself in action sooner than he would have liked
  • 12:38 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Kuggeleijn to Samson, OUT!

    What have you done, Sanju? That was a wide half-volley and Samson hits it straight to Santner at cover. He is out for two runs off five deliveries. India 8/1
  • 12:36 (IST)Feb 02, 2020

    Scott Kuggeleijn into the attack from the other end

    Starts off with a dot ball
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 5th T20I India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
    Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs India 5th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    New Zealand vs India 5th T20I: When And Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    NZ vs IND, 5th T20I Preview: Upbeat India Look For Series Sweep Against New Zealand
    NZ vs IND, 5th T20I Preview: Upbeat India Look For Series Sweep Against New Zealand
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 120
    2 Australia Australia 108
    3 England England 105
    4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
    5 South Africa South Africa 98
    Last updated on: 27 January 2020

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.