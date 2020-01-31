 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 4th T20I Live Score: Big Setback For New Zealand, Captain Kane Williamson Ruled Out

Updated:31 January 2020 11:56 IST
Live Cricket Score, NZ vs IND 4th T20I: Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the fourth T20I due to a shoulder injury and Tim Southee will lead the side in the absence of the regular skipper.

NZ vs IND T20I Live Cricket Score: India lead the five-match series 3-0. © Twitter

India, after a thrilling Super Over win over New Zealand in the third Twenty20 International, will look for another match-winning performance as the two teams lock horns in Wellington for the fourth T20I on Friday. After taking a 3-0 unassailable lead in the five-match series, India captain Virat Kohli hinted that there might be changes in the playing XI during the remaining two matches in the series. Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini could feature in the XI as hinted by Virat Kohli during the post-match presentation on Wednesday. "We will try to win 5-0. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game. The idea is to win the remaining two games," Kohli had said after the win in Hamilton. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 4th T20I, straight from Sky Stadium, Wellington

  • 11:52 (IST)Jan 31, 2020

    Kane Williamson ruled out!

    Huge news coming in from Wellington. New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has been ruled out of the fourth T20I due to a left shoulder injury. Tim Southee will lead the side.
  • 11:35 (IST)Jan 31, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth T20 International between India and New Zealand. The two teams will lock horns in Wellington and after the Super Over thriller in Hamilton, India have the chance to test their bench strength as they have already won the series with two games to spare.
