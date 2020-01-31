India, after a thrilling Super Over win over New Zealand in the third Twenty20 International, will look for another match-winning performance as the two teams lock horns in Wellington for the fourth T20I on Friday. After taking a 3-0 unassailable lead in the five-match series, India captain Virat Kohli hinted that there might be changes in the playing XI during the remaining two matches in the series. Washington Sundar and Navdeep Saini could feature in the XI as hinted by Virat Kohli during the post-match presentation on Wednesday. "We will try to win 5-0. There are a couple of guys who are sitting out like Sundar and Saini, they deserve to get a game. The idea is to win the remaining two games," Kohli had said after the win in Hamilton. (LIVE SCORECARD)