New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I Live Score: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Give India Solid Start In Hamilton
New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and invited India to bat in the third T20I of the five-match series in Hamilton on Wednesday. The hosts made one change replacing Blair Tickner for Scott Kuggeleijn in their playing XI. India captain Virat Kohli decided to field the same XI that featured in the second T20I on Sunday. Speaking at the toss, Kohli said "I reckon (we would have bowled). Looks like a nice track, it's pretty hard, nice grass cover, the weather might have a say in the second innings, but toss isn't in our control. Just put a clinical performance, carry forward the momentum and grab the chances that comes." (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 12:13 (IST)Jan 29, 2020
One change for New Zealand!New Zealand have brought in Scott Kuggeleijn in place of Blair Tickner in their playing XI for the third T20I.New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.
- 12:09 (IST)Jan 29, 2020
No Changes for India!India are going in with the winning combination as Virat Kohli decides not to alter with the winning combination.India XI: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
- 12:04 (IST)Jan 29, 2020
New Zealand opt to bat!New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to field against India in Hamilton.
New Zealand have won the toss and they will bowl first in the 3rd T20I.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/l9nS0lK4PU— BCCI (@BCCI) January 29, 2020