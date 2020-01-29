 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I Live Score: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul Give India Solid Start In Hamilton

Updated:29 January 2020 12:51 IST
KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma got India off to a flying start in Hamilton.

KL Rahul got India off to a flying start.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and invited India to bat in the third T20I of the five-match series in Hamilton on Wednesday. The hosts made one change replacing Blair Tickner for Scott Kuggeleijn in their playing XI. India captain Virat Kohli decided to field the same XI that featured in the second T20I on Sunday. Speaking at the toss, Kohli said "I reckon (we would have bowled). Looks like a nice track, it's pretty hard, nice grass cover, the weather might have a say in the second innings, but toss isn't in our control. Just put a clinical performance, carry forward the momentum and grab the chances that comes." (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 3rd T20I, straight from Seddon Park, Hamilton

  • 12:51 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    Rohit greets Santner with a four!

    Mitchell Santner is greeted with a boundary through the off-side by Rohit Sharma as he threads the field with precision.
  • 12:47 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    Lucky boundary for Rohit!

    Scott Kuggeleijn had Rohit Sharma in trouble there with extra bounce as he managed to find the edge of Rohit Sharma's bat but fortunately for the Indian opener the ball went into the gap and away for a boundary. 
  • 12:46 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    Scott Kuggeleijn comes into the attack!

    Scott Kuggeleijn replaces Hamish Bennett in the attack.
  • 12:44 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    KL Rahul upper cuts for Four!

    Short ball from Tim Southee and KL Rahul gets under it to loft the ball over wicketkeeper's head for a boundary.
  • 12:40 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    Expensive over from Bennett!

    Hamish Bennett missed his length in his first over as he bowled too short and the Indian openers collected 13 runs.  India are 17 for no loss after the first two overs.
  • 12:38 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    SIX!

    Too short and wide from Hamish Bennett and KL Rahul takes full advantage of it as he got under the delivery and lofts it behind square to pick up the first six of the match.
  • 12:36 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    KL Rahul gets off the mark!

    Short and wide from Hamish Bennett and KL Rahul guides it through the third-man region to get off the mark.
  • 12:32 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a boundary!

    Too wide From Tim Southee and Rohit Sharma gets off the mark with a square drive through the off-side field to get his innings going with a four.
  • 12:28 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    Indian openers walk out!

    Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul make their way to the middle, Tim Southee to start the proceedings with the ball for New Zealand. 
  • 12:25 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    Minutes away from live action!

    We are minutes away from live action as India will look to set a big total on the board.
  • 12:13 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    One change for New Zealand!

    New Zealand have brought in Scott Kuggeleijn in place of Blair Tickner in their playing XI for the third T20I. 

    New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert (w), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.
  • 12:09 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    No Changes for India!

    India are going in with the winning combination as Virat Kohli decides not to alter with the winning combination. 

    India XI: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.
  • 12:04 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    New Zealand opt to bat!

    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to field against India in Hamilton.
  • 11:53 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    KL Rahul has been the leading run-scorer!

    KL Rahul has set the series on fire with his batting blitz in New Zealand. Rahul has 113 runs to his name at a strike rate of over 145.
  • 11:51 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    Toss coming up shortly!

    We are minutes away from the toss as New Zealand will look to stay alive in the series.
  • 11:11 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    Rohit Sharma has failed to fire!

    Rohit Sharma, who had an outstanding 2019 with the bat, has failed to deliver so far in the two T20Is he has played in New Zealand. Rohit has scores of seven and eight and will be looking for improved showing in Hamilton.
  • 10:47 (IST)Jan 29, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Twenty20 International between New Zealand and India. The visitors are 2-0 up in the five-match series after a comprehensive win in Auckland on Sunday. 
