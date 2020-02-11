New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl as they chase a series sweep against India in the third and final one-day international at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. Captain Kane Williamson, who missed the first two ODIs with injury, said batting was likely to become easier as the match wore on. "It's a new surface and I guess there's a few unknowns, but we're hoping there may be a little bit of dew later on," he said. Williamson said he was pleased with the way the Black Caps had bounced back from a 5-0 drubbing in the Twenty20 series to claim the opening ODIs. "Staying in the fight when we're under pressure is something we pride ourselves on and to get a couple of good results against a fantastic side in India has been really pleasing," he said. "Hopefully we can continue doing some of those good things." Williamson replaces Tom Blundell in the batting line-up, with spinner Mitchell Santner in for allrounder Mark Chapman. (LIVE SCORECARD)