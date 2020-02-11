 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Live Score: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul Keep India Ticking Despite Loss Of Top 3

Updated:11 February 2020 09:11 IST
Live Score, NZ vs IND 3rd ODI: New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl, aiming for a clean sweep in the three-match series against India.

New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI Live Score: Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul Keep India Ticking Despite Loss Of Top 3
NZ vs IND ODI Live Cricket Score: Shreyas Iyer stabilised India after early setbacks. © Twitter

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bowl as they chase a series sweep against India in the third and final one-day international at Mount Maunganui on Tuesday. Captain Kane Williamson, who missed the first two ODIs with injury, said batting was likely to become easier as the match wore on. "It's a new surface and I guess there's a few unknowns, but we're hoping there may be a little bit of dew later on," he said. Williamson said he was pleased with the way the Black Caps had bounced back from a 5-0 drubbing in the Twenty20 series to claim the opening ODIs. "Staying in the fight when we're under pressure is something we pride ourselves on and to get a couple of good results against a fantastic side in India has been really pleasing," he said. "Hopefully we can continue doing some of those good things." Williamson replaces Tom Blundell in the batting line-up, with spinner Mitchell Santner in for allrounder Mark Chapman. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 3rd ODI, straight from Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui:

  • 09:11 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Shreyas Iyer concludes the 23rd over with a boundary and gets himself to 40. India are 119/3, eyeing a confident total to secure a consolation victory.
  • 09:06 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Shreyas Iyer picks up his fifth boundary. Jimmy Neesham hasn't been much impressive so far in the match.
  • 08:59 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    100 up for Inida

    100 up for India in 20 overs. Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul are solid at the crease with 27 and 21 runs respectively.
  • 08:57 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Jimmy Neesham errs in line and gets punished with a boundary by KL Rahul.
  • 08:50 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Shreyas Iyer edged, but the ball flies through third man for four.
  • 08:48 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Jimmy Neesham comes into attack

    Jimmy Neesham comes into attack.
  • 08:42 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    KL Rahul hits Tim Southee through backward square leg for four. It takes India to 83/3 in 15.4 overs.
  • 08:37 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    15 overs gone!

    India are 77/3 after 15 overs with Shreyas Iyer (17*) and KL Rahul (8*) at the crease.
  • 08:27 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    KL Rahul is off the mark with a boundary. He finds the gap through point region off a length delivery by Hamish Bennett.
  • 08:25 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    KL Rahul comes to bat

    KL Rahul comes to bat at number five.
  • 08:24 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    WICKET!

    Lazy display of running from Prithvi Shaw and he loses his wicket for 40 via run out. India are 62/3 in 12.1 overs. He had lost his wicket for 24 and 20 in last two ODIs against New Zealand.
  • 08:22 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Shreyas Iyer times it well, drives Colin de Grandhomme through sweeper cover for a boundary in his first over.
  • 08:15 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    After 10 overs

    After 10 overs, India are 56/2.
  • 08:12 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Shreyas Iyer joins the party, his Kyle Jamieson through sweeper cover to pick up his first boundary.
  • 08:11 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    SIX!

    Prithvi Shaw smashes second six of the over to take India past 50 in 9 overs.
  • 08:10 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Prithvi Shaw pushes the ball through the off side for four.
  • 08:09 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    SIX!

    Prithvi Shaw pulls Hamish Bennett over square leg to score a maximum for India.
  • 08:00 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Shreyas Iyer comes to bat

    Shreyas Iyer comes to bat at number four.
  • 08:00 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    WICKET!

    Hamish Bennett strikes in his first over of the match, traps big fish Virat Kohli for nine runs. After giving New Zealand an early breakthrough, Kyle Jamieson takes an impressive lowly catch to dismiss the Indian skipper. India are 32/2 in 6.4 overs.
  • 07:55 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Prithvi Shaw spoils Kyle Jamieson's otherwise economical over with a boundary at point. India are 29/1 in 5.5 overs.
  • 07:49 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    SIX!

    Captain Virat Kohli starts with an aggressive mood,  welcomes Tim Southee with a maximum in the fifth over.
  • 07:47 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    FOUR!

    Prithvi Shaw smashes Kyle Jamieson to pick up the first boundary of the match.
  • 07:42 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Virat Kohli comes to bat

    Captain Virat Kohli comes to the crease.
  • 07:39 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    WICKET!

    Kyle Jamieson strikes in the second over to castle Mayank Agarwal. The right-arm fast bowler was bestowed with the man of the match award in the second ODI. With a dismissal for one run, Agarwal's miserable run in New Zealand continues. He had lost his wicket for three and 32 in last two ODIs against New Zealand.
  • 07:34 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    End of first over

    Tim Southee concedes five runs in the first over.
  • 07:30 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Players in the middle

    Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are out in the middle to start India's proceedings at the Bay Oval. Tim Southee to open the attack for New Zealand.
  • 07:14 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    New Zealand Playing XI

    New Zealand Playing XI: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett
  • 07:13 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    India Playing XI

    India Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Lokesh Rahul (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 07:02 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Toss!

    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and opted to bowl against India in the third ODI. The hosts lead the three-match series 2-0.
  • 07:02 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Kane Williamson returns

    Kane Williamson will bat for New Zealand.
  • 06:46 (IST)Feb 11, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third One-day International match between India and New Zealand at the Oval in Mount Maunganui.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 3rd ODI India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs Cricket
