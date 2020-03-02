New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 3 LIVE Score: Trent Boult, Tim Southee Strike Early To Push India On Mat

India's top-order frittered away a golden chance with another shoddy batting display as New Zealand regained complete control after Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah's hostile fast-bowling spell had given the visitors a slender first-innings lead in the second Test in Christchurch on Day 2. Hanuma Vihari and Rishabh Pant will lead India's resistance on Day 3 as they look to rescue the Test and level the series. India, who took a seven-run lead in the first innings, slumped to 90/6 as Trent Boult led the charge with three wickets in the second innings. Vihari and Pant were both relatively new to the crease by the time the second day ended and will look to put up a competitive target for New Zealand, with all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja the only other batsman of note yet to come out to the middle. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 04:35 (IST)Mar 02, 2020
Southee removes Shami!Moahmmed Shami goes big against Tim Southee but finds Tom Blundell at deep square leg I IND 108/9 in 42.4 overs.
Southee has another! Shami goes for 5 looking to send one over the midwicket boundary. Blundell takes the catch in the deep and India are 108/9 and 115 ahead.
- 04:17 (IST)Mar 02, 2020
Another wicket falls! Pant departs for 4!Rishabh Pant pokes his bat at an away-swinging delivery from Trent Boult and it kisses the bat and goes straight to keeper BJ Watling .
Wickets in back to back overs as Southee and Boult strike! Jadeja and Shami in the middle with India 99/8 and 106 runs ahead.
- 03:55 (IST)Mar 02, 2020
India bowled well on Day 2!Earlier on Day 2, Indian bowlers brought India back in the game with superb bowling spells in first two sessions. Here is what Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami -- the two wrecker-in-chief -- said about India's outing with the ball in the first innings.
WATCH: Talking bowling with Shami & Bumrah
Pace duo @Jaspritbumrah93 & @MdShami11 discuss their bowling camaraderie & reflect on a good day at the office for #TeamIndia bowlers post Day 2 - by @RajalArora
Full video here https://t.co/0tPGtpwiTP
- 03:52 (IST)Mar 02, 2020
Overcast conditions!Indian batters have a huge task at hand with overcast conditions.
Day 3 at the Hagley Oval with overcast conditions.