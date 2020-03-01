 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah Removes Kane Williamson Early To Push New Zealand Back

Updated:01 March 2020 04:44 IST

NZ vs IND 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Umesh Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah struck early on Day 2 to give India the much-needed breakthroughs.

NZ vs IND LIVE Score: Tom Blundell added only one run to his overnight tally and departed for 30. © AFP

Kyle Jamieson continued his eye-catching introduction to Test cricket with a five-wicket haul Saturday as New Zealand took the honours on day one of the second Test against India in Christchurch on Saturday. New Zealand, who won the crucial toss with an inviting green pitch on offer, were 63 without loss at stumps after rolling India for 242. Tom Blundell was on 29 with Tom Latham on 27. Jamieson, who has his sights on becoming established as an all-rounder, grabbed the headlines on debut with four wickets and a sparking 44 runs in New Zealand's 10-wicket first Test victory in Wellington. He backed that up in Christchurch with five for 45 to blunt a promising start by India in the second Test. Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari all collected half centuries for India to show that the green wicket was not as threatening as expected. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 2, straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

  • 04:40 (IST)Mar 01, 2020

    Four!

    Umesh Yadav offers width outside off and Ross Taylor cuts it off the back-foot between point and cover.
  • 04:29 (IST)Mar 01, 2020

    Back to back boundaries! Eight byes

    Jasprit Bumrah is getting the ball to swing drastically and he conceded eight byes in the over.
  • 04:25 (IST)Mar 01, 2020

    WICKET!

    Jasprit Bumrah gets India huge wicket as he removes Kane Williamson who departs after scoring just three runs.
  • 04:22 (IST)Mar 01, 2020

    Brilliant bowling!

    Umesh Yadav creates doubt in Kane Williamson's mind as to whether defend it or leave it. In the end, the ball nipped back in sharply and Williamson had to poke his bat at it and it missed the stumps and went towards the fine-leg.
  • 04:12 (IST)Mar 01, 2020

    IND vs NZ: Umesh Yadav strikes!

    Umesh Yadav strikes early to give India the much-needed breakthrough as he removes Tom Blundell for 30 runs.
  • 04:07 (IST)Mar 01, 2020

    First runs on the day!

    Tom Blundell plays Jasprit Bumrah's delivery towards midwicket and he completes a single for first runs of the day.
  • 04:06 (IST)Mar 01, 2020

    Umesh Yadav to begin day's proceedings!

    India begin day's proceedings with Umesh Yadav who bowled a maiden over.
  • 04:05 (IST)Mar 01, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live of day 2 of second Test between India and New Zealand.
