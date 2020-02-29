New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against India

India will try to redeem themselves after a humiliating 10-wicket loss in Hamilton when they take on New Zealand in the second Test starting at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. However, head coach Ravi Shastri has insisted that there is no need to panic as the heavy loss in the first Test has helped India open a "closed mindset". Shastri added that the loss at Basin Reserve was an important learning experience for his team. "A shake-up like that is good because it opens your mindset," Shastri said on Friday. "When you're on the road winning all the time, you've not tasted defeat, you can have a closed mindset," he added. "Once you've seen what has happened there are opportunities to learn. You know what strategies New Zealand mentally are employing and you are prepared." On the other hand, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult rated the green top at Hagley Park better for the pacers and said that the odds are stacked against the visitors in the second Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)