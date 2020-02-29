New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against India
NZ vs IND 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against India in Christchurch.
India will try to redeem themselves after a humiliating 10-wicket loss in Hamilton when they take on New Zealand in the second Test starting at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. However, head coach Ravi Shastri has insisted that there is no need to panic as the heavy loss in the first Test has helped India open a "closed mindset". Shastri added that the loss at Basin Reserve was an important learning experience for his team. "A shake-up like that is good because it opens your mindset," Shastri said on Friday. "When you're on the road winning all the time, you've not tasted defeat, you can have a closed mindset," he added. "Once you've seen what has happened there are opportunities to learn. You know what strategies New Zealand mentally are employing and you are prepared." On the other hand, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult rated the green top at Hagley Park better for the pacers and said that the odds are stacked against the visitors in the second Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)
LIVE Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 1, Straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.
- 04:23 (IST)Feb 29, 2020
India team combination!India have made two changes in their playing XI -- first one a forced change while the other one a tactical change. Umesh Yadav replaces injured Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja comes in place for Ravichandran Ashwin.India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
- 04:08 (IST)Feb 29, 2020
Pitch report!This pitch is a bowler's paradise deck with a lot of grass cover on it, so much so that it is hard to separate it from the the side pitch. So, one thing is clear whoever wins the toss will, without an iota of doubt, opt to bowl.
Canvas for the match.#NZvIND pic.twitter.com/5ytaUK7RW7— BCCI (@BCCI) February 28, 2020
- 03:52 (IST)Feb 29, 2020
Match to start at 4:45am IST!The delays in toss means that the match will start at 4:45am IST -- 45 minutes from its scheduled start time.
Update: The covers are off and the warm-ups have begun. The toss will take place at 11:45 AM local time, which is 30 minutes from now. Match to start at 12.15 PM local time. #TeamIndia #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/w9t9YfnPMD— BCCI (@BCCI) February 28, 2020
- 03:34 (IST)Feb 29, 2020
Toss is delayed!The sun is out and with that the covers are off but the toss has been delayed.
Covers off at Hagley Oval. Delayed toss after the morning rain. Umpires inspecting the ground at the moment. Toss update to come. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TrvotOGweK— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 28, 2020
- 03:02 (IST)Feb 29, 2020
Team India's unique drill!On the match's eve, India players participated in a unique training drill named 'Turbo Torch'.
Presenting #TeamIndia's new training drill - 'Turbo Touch' - by @RajalArora pic.twitter.com/s5APbTNJIB— BCCI (@BCCI) February 28, 2020
- 02:46 (IST)Feb 29, 2020
Covers are on!It was drizzling in Christchurch a while ago but the good news it has eased out. Covers are still on but we are hoping for an on-time start.
The scene at Hagley Oval a short time ago.— BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 28, 2020
The light rain has eased.
Covers remain on, but fingers crossed for an on time start #NZvIND #cricketnation pic.twitter.com/rWw2r9Z2Xm