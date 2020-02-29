 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: New Zealand Win Toss, Opt To Bowl Against India

Updated:29 February 2020 04:23 IST
NZ vs IND 2nd Test Day 1 Live Score: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the toss and opted to bat against India in Christchurch.

NZ vs IND Live Score: New Zealand have won four Tests out of six at Hagley Oval. © AFP

India will try to redeem themselves after a humiliating 10-wicket loss in Hamilton when they take on New Zealand in the second Test starting at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. However, head coach Ravi Shastri has insisted that there is no need to panic as the heavy loss in the first Test has helped India open a "closed mindset". Shastri added that the loss at Basin Reserve was an important learning experience for his team. "A shake-up like that is good because it opens your mindset," Shastri said on Friday. "When you're on the road winning all the time, you've not tasted defeat, you can have a closed mindset," he added. "Once you've seen what has happened there are opportunities to learn. You know what strategies New Zealand mentally are employing and you are prepared." On the other hand, New Zealand fast bowler Trent Boult rated the green top at Hagley Park better for the pacers and said that the odds are stacked against the visitors in the second Test. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 2nd Test Day 1, Straight from Hagley Oval, Christchurch.

  • 04:23 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    India team combination!

    India have made two changes in their playing XI -- first one a forced change while the other one a tactical change. Umesh Yadav replaces injured Ishant Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja comes in place for Ravichandran Ashwin.
    India (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 04:16 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Toss Time!

    New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson wins the toss and opts to bowl in Christchurch and that was one of the easiest decisions for him to make.
  • 04:11 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Toss coming your way in five minutes!

    After a long delay, the toss is not very far way. Stay tuned.
  • 04:08 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Pitch report!

    This pitch is a bowler's paradise deck with a lot of grass cover on it, so much so that it is hard to separate it from the the side pitch. So, one thing is clear whoever wins the toss will, without an  iota of doubt, opt to bowl.
  • 03:52 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Match to start at 4:45am IST!

    The delays in toss means that the match will start at 4:45am IST -- 45 minutes from its scheduled start time. 
  • 03:45 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Toss at 4:15am IST!

    The latest update from the centre is that the toss has been delayed by an hour and 15 minutes and will take place at 4:15am IST.
  • 03:34 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Toss is delayed!

    The sun is out and with that the covers are off but the toss has been delayed.
  • 03:27 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Team news!

    Fast bowler Ishant Sharma, who was India's standout performer with the ball in the first Test, will miss the second Test with ankle injury. New Zealand will be boosted by the return of pacer Neil Wagner.
  • 03:02 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Team India's unique drill!

    On the match's eve, India players participated in a unique training drill named 'Turbo Torch'.
  • 02:46 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Covers are on!

    It was drizzling in Christchurch a while ago but the good news it has eased out. Covers are still on but we are hoping for an on-time start.
  • 02:41 (IST)Feb 29, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to the live blog of second Test between India and New Zealand from Christchurch.
