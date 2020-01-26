New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I Live Score: India Keep New Zealand In Check With Regular Strikes
Live Score, NZ vs IND 2nd T20I: Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube removed New Zealand openers.
New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Twenty20 match against India in Auckland on Sunday. Bowling first is India's strength, but New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said batting was the best option for his side as they look to level the series after losing the first game two days ago by six wickets. "Obviously it's a used surface and we're not expecting the dew we had first time around," Williamson said. "We had some good signs in the last game in all departments." India captain Virat Kohli's immediate response when he heard Williamson say he would bat first was to say: "Happy days," as he wanted to bowl. "It just falls into the strengths we have as a side." Both teams have kept the same line-ups that they had in game one. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Both teams opted for same playing XI!No changes in either side as Virat Kohli and New Zealand both decide to field same XI that took the field on Friday.India XI: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.
New Zealand opt to bat!New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat against India in Auckland.
Pitch for the 2nd T20I!Here is the first look at the pitch which will be used for the second T20I between the two sides. The first game, played at the same venue, saw over 400 runs being scored in 39 overs.
