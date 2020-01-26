 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I Live Score: India Keep New Zealand In Check With Regular Strikes

Updated:26 January 2020 13:15 IST
Live Score, NZ vs IND 2nd T20I: Shardul Thakur and Shivam Dube removed New Zealand openers.

NZ vs IND T20I Live Cricket Score: Virat Kohli picked up two catches to send back New Zealand openers. © AFP

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first in the second Twenty20 match against India in Auckland on Sunday. Bowling first is India's strength, but New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said batting was the best option for his side as they look to level the series after losing the first game two days ago by six wickets. "Obviously it's a used surface and we're not expecting the dew we had first time around," Williamson said. "We had some good signs in the last game in all departments." India captain Virat Kohli's immediate response when he heard Williamson say he would bat first was to say: "Happy days," as he wanted to bowl. "It just falls into the strengths we have as a side." Both teams have kept the same line-ups that they had in game one. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 2nd T20I, straight from Eden Park, Auckland

  • 13:13 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Jadeja strikes in his first over!

    Ravindra Jadeja gets rid of Colin de Grandhomme in his first over. The all-rounder failed to open his account in the first match and could only manage three runs in this innings.
  • 13:12 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Bumrah bowls a tight over!

    Jasprit Bumrah keeps Colin de Grandhomme and Kane Williamson in check as he concedes just four runs off his second over. At the halfway stage, New Zealand are 73 for two.
  • 13:10 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Jasprit Bumrah is back into the attack!

    Jasprit Bumrah is brought back into the attack to bowl the 10th over as Virat Kohli is looking to close the game out.
  • 13:05 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    WICKET!

    Colin Munro mistimed that one and Virat Kohli completes another stunning catch at mid-off, diving forward. New Zealand have lost both their openers.
  • 13:04 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Four!

    Colin Munro break the shackles as he pulled that one from Shivam Dube towards the square-leg fence for a four.
  • 13:02 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Another tidy over from Chahal!

    Yuzvendra Chahal keeps the scoring rate down in his second over as he concedes just five runs. Colin Munro was looking for a slog sweep on the last ball but he was beaten comprehensively with a googly.
  • 12:56 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    SIX!

    Length delivery from Shivam Dube and Colin Munro flicked it over fine-leg for a maximum.
  • 12:53 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    OUT!

    Martin Guptill falls after making 30 off 22 deliveries. Shardul Thakur bowled that one outside the off-stump and Guptill top-edged it and the ball went miles up in the air where the Indian skipper completed the catch. 
  • 12:50 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Consecutive Boundaries!

    Martin Guptill lofts Shardul Thakur over mid-on for another boundary in the sixth over.
  • 12:50 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Another four for Guptill!

    Martin Guptill is picking his spots and toying with the field. There was no one back on the square-leg and he flicked Shardul Thakur for a boundary.
  • 12:47 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Huge appeal for LBW!

    Martin Guptill was looking for a slog sweep but he missed the ball was wrapped on the pads. Yuzvendra Chahal went up for a LBW shout but KL Rahul was not interested in the appeal. Chahal concedes seven off his first over.
  • 12:45 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Quick single taken!

    Munro had mistimed the reverse sweep and Guptill called him for a quick single. Ravindra Jadeja was quick to the ball but he picked the wrong end to throw at. Guptill was home by some distance.
  • 12:43 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Chahal greeted with a four!

    Colin Munro welcomes Yuzvendra Chahal in the attack with a boundary towards the backward square-leg region.
  • 12:43 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Kohli follows it up with another great save!

    Colin Munro finally managed to thread the gap on the off side but India captain Virat Kohli chased that one down and saved a run for his side.
  • 12:42 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Brilliant effort by Manish Pandey!

    Manish Pandey saved a certain boundary in the deep. Mohammed Shami had drifted down the pads of Guptill and he flicked it to the right of Pandey but the fielder did well to keep it down to a single.
  • 12:40 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Four!

    Martin Guptill pulls it away towards the leg-side to pick up his second boundary of the innings.
  • 12:40 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Munro is not looking comfortable in the middle!

    Mohammed Shami is bowling short and quick and Colin Munro is not looking comfortable coping with the extra bounce that Shami is generating.
  • 12:37 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Bumrah bowls a tight over!

    Jasprit Bumrah bowls a tidy over as he concedes just five runs. New Zealand are 23 for 0 after three overs.
  • 12:33 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Bumrah replaces Thakur!

    Jasprit Bumrah replaces Shardul Thakur in the attack, Thakur went for 13 runs in the first over.
  • 12:32 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Guptill finishes the over with a four!

    Martin Guptill made room and cleared the off-side field with ease to collect his first four of the innings. New Zealand are 18 for no loss after two overs.
  • 12:30 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Lucky escape for Colin Munro!

    Mohammed Shami dragged that one short and down the leg-side and Colin Munro got a top-edge to it. Three fielders converged to take the catch but the ball landed safely as Munro survives.
  • 12:27 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    13 off the first over!

    Shardul Thakur finished the over well as he went for 13 in his first over. New Zealand again off to a flyer in Auckland.
  • 12:26 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    WIDE!

    Shardul Thakur is under pressure as he drifted that one down the leg side for an extra. 13 runs off the over so far with a delivery to come.
  • 12:25 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Consecutive Sixes!

    Shardul Thakur went for a short delivery and Martin Guptill got a top edge but short boundary at Eden Park gave the opening batsman another maximum.
  • 12:24 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    SIX!

    Martin Guptill gets off the mark with a slice over cover for a maximum. Shardul Thakur started well with two dot balls but Guptill charged down the track and lofted the fast-bowler for a six.
  • 12:21 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Martin Guptill and Colin Munro walk out to bat!

    Martin Guptill and Colin Munro walk out to bat, Shardul Thakur to start the proceedings with the ball for India. 
  • 12:16 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Players are out for National Anthems!

    Players from both sides are out in the middle for the national anthems.
  • 12:13 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Minutes away from live action!

    We are just minutes away from live action as India will once again look to restrict New Zealand to a gettable total.
  • 11:55 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Both teams opted for same playing XI!

    No changes in either side as Virat Kohli and New Zealand both decide to field same XI that took the field on Friday.

    India XI: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul(w), Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

    New Zealand XI: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Colin de Grandhomme, Ross Taylor, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Blair Tickner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.
  • 11:51 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    New Zealand opt to bat!

    New Zealand captain Kane Williamson has won the toss and elected to bat against India in Auckland.
  • 11:44 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Toss coming up shortly!

    We are just minutes away from the all-important toss from the second T20I between New Zealand vs India.
  • 11:38 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Same pitch for the second game!

    Sunil Gavaskar reckons spinners will get more assistance from the pitch but it looks like another high-scoring game awaits us.
  • 11:11 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Pitch for the 2nd T20I!

    Here is the first look at the pitch which will be used for the second T20I between the two sides. The first game, played at the same venue, saw over 400 runs being scored in 39 overs.
  • 11:06 (IST)Jan 26, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and Welcome to our live coverage of the second Twenty20 International between New Zealand and India. India, after the win on Friday, lead the five-match series 1-0.
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 2nd T20I
