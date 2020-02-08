 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Live Score: Yuzvendra Chahal Removes Henry Nicholls To Give India First Breakthrough

Updated:08 February 2020 09:05 IST
বাংলায় পড়ুন தமிழில் படிக்க

Live Score, NZ vs IND 2nd ODI: Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls put on a 93-run stand for the first wicket.

New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI Live Score: Yuzvendra Chahal Removes Henry Nicholls To Give India First Breakthrough
NZ vs IND ODI Live Cricket Score: Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls got New Zealand off to a solid start. © AFP

India won the toss and opted to bowl first in the second one-day international against New Zealand in Auckland on Saturday. New Zealand have a new-found confidence after winning game one and India captain Virat Kohli said his side needed to recapture the intensity they had when sweeping the Twenty20 series. Kohli said Auckland's Eden Park suited India's preference to chase a total. "It looks a hard wicket. It's pretty small ground and difficult to defend here," he said. New Zealand skipper Tom Latham said he would have preferred to bowl first but "the record chase in Hamilton was good for us. We need to do well with the bat here, build partnerships and get the runs on the board." Both sides have made two changes with the tall Kyle Jamieson making his debut for New Zealand in place of Ish Sodhi while Mark Chapman comes in for Mitchell Santner leaving New Zealand without a spinner. India have rested Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav and brought in Navdeep Saini and Yuzvendra Chahal. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 2nd ODI, straight from Eden Park, Auckland.

  • 09:05 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Four!

    Martin Guptill find the gap on the off side as he cuts it behind square on the off-side to pick a four off Ravindra Jadeja.
  • 09:04 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Four!

    Navdeep Saini goes short and Tom Blundell pulls it in front of square to end the 21st over with a boundary. 
  • 09:02 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Four!

    First boundary for Tom Blundell as he punches that full delivery from Navdeep Saini straight down the ground to pick up his first boundary.
  • 09:01 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    WIDE!

    Navdeep Saini misses his radar as he bowls that one down the leg side. Third wide for India in this match so far.
  • 08:59 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Bowling change!

    Navdeep Saini replaces Yuzvendra Chahal in the attack.
  • 08:56 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    SIX!

    Martin Guptill goes down the ground as he finishes the 19th over with a maximum. Shreyas Iyer looked interested for a moment but the ball sailed over his head for a six.
  • 08:55 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    50 for Guptill!

    36th ODI half-century for Martin Guptill as he cuts it through the point region for a couple.
  • 08:53 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Virat Kohli was unhappy with the review!

    Virat Kohli had an animated discussion with Bruce Oxenford in the middle as he was unhappy that New Zealand were allowed to review after the 15 seconds.
  • 08:50 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Tom Blundell gets off the mark!

    Tom Blundell gets off the mark with a single down to long-off.
  • 08:49 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    WICKET!

    The replays confirm that the ball would have clipped the leg stump as India get their first breakthrough. New Zealand keep the review but Henry Nicholls departs for 41.
  • 08:47 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Review !

    Henry Nicholls goes upstairs after being give out LBW by Bruce Oxenford.
  • 08:46 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Four!

    Henry Nicholls uses his feet and lofts it over Virat Kohli at short mid-wicket and finds the gap in the deep to pick up a boundary.
  • 08:42 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Drinks break!

    16 overs have been bowled and the umpires have called for drinks break. New Zealand are on track for a big total.
  • 08:40 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Bowling change!

    Ravindra Jadeja comes in the attack in place of Navdeep Saini.
  • 08:38 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Dropped!

    Yuzvendra Chahal missed a straight forward chance off his bowling as Henry Nicholls gets a reprieve on 34.
  • 08:36 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    SIX!

    Martin Guptill goes down on one knee and slog sweeps it over the square-leg fence for a huge six.
  • 08:29 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Guptill sweeps for four!

    Yuzvendra Chahal bowls that one onto the pads of Martin Guptill and he sweeps it past the short fine-leg fielder for a boundary.
  • 08:25 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Four!

    Slower ball from Navdeep Saini but Henry Nicholls was up to the task as he beats the man at mid-off and picks up a boundary.
  • 08:24 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    End change for Saini!

    Change of ends for Navdeep Saini as he replaces Shardul Thakur in the attack.
  • 08:19 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Bowling change!

    Yuzvendra Chahal replaces Navdeep Saini in the attack as Virat Kohli is in search for a breakthrough.
  • 08:18 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    10 overs bowled!

    New Zealand are off to a solid start as they have managed to score over 50 runs in the first 10 overs without losing any wickets.
  • 08:17 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Four!

    Henry Nicholls gets innovative and ramps it over his stumps for a boundary towards the fine-leg region to take New Zealand's score past 50 in the 10th over.
  • 08:13 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Four!

    Short one from Navdeep Saini and Henry Nicholls pulls it away towards the square-leg fence to pick up his second boundary.
  • 08:08 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    SIX!

    That is innovative stuff from Martin Guptill. Bumrah bowled it short and Guptill got under it and upper cuts into the second tier to pick up the first six of the match.
  • 08:08 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Four!

    Back-to-back boundaries for Martin Guptill as he again beats the fine-leg fielder.
  • 08:07 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Four!

    Bumrah bowls it down the leg-side and Martin Guptill got an inside edge on that one as he beats the fine-leg fielder to pick up a boundary.
  • 08:00 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Saini replaces Shardul!

    Bowling change for India as Navdeep Saini comes in the attack in place of Shardul Thakur.
  • 07:59 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Another expensive over!

    After Shardul Thakur conceded 10 runs from his over, Jasprit Bumrah gave away 9 runs as New Zealand are on the charge after a cautious start.
  • 07:57 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Four!

    Martin Guptill charges down the track on the very next delivery and smashed him over mid-off for the second boundary off the over.
  • 07:56 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Four!

    Short ball from Jasprit Bumrah and he had Martin Guptill in all sorts of trouble. Guptill was trying to move away from the ball but ended up gloving it over the wicketkeeper's head for a four.
  • 07:55 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    10 runs off Shardul's over!

    Expensive over from Shardul Thakur as Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill collects 10 runs from the fifth over.
  • 07:52 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Four!

    Henry Nicholls just smashed Shardul Thakur as he lofts that full delivery over the bowler's head for the first boundary off the match.
  • 07:47 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Guptill runs it down for a single!

    Martin Guptill runs that one down to third-man for a single.
  • 07:46 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Huge appeal for LBW!

    Shardul Thakur went up for a LBW shout against Martin Guptill but after a long discussion with Virat Kohli and KL Rahul, India decided not to go for the review. The replays confirm that it was the right call as Guptill had got an inside edge onto that one.
  • 07:44 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Quick single taken!

    Henry Nicholls and Martin Guptill were in doubt about that run but Guptill went for it as Shreyas Iyer just missed the stumps by a whisker. The replays confirm that even if Iyer had hit the target, Guptill would've been safe.
  • 07:40 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Tight start for Bumrah!

    Jasprit Bumrah starts off with a tight over as he concedes just two runs from the second over. New Zealand are three for nought after two overs.
  • 07:39 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Henry Nicholls gets off the mark!

    Henry Nicholls gets off the mark with a single down to mid-off.
  • 07:37 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Martin Guptill gets underway!

    Martin Guptill gets off the mark with a thickish outside edge down to third-man for a single.
  • 07:36 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Bumrah to start from the other end!

    Jasprit Bumrah starts with a couple of dot balls from the other end as he takes the second new ball.
  • 07:34 (IST)Feb 08, 2020

    Good start for Shardul!

    Shardul Thakur kept the New Zealand openers quiet in the first overs. Just a leg-bye came from the first over.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 16 to 20 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 11 to 15 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 6 to 10 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
    NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    NZ vs IND, 2nd ODI: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 120
    2 Australia Australia 108
    3 England England 105
    4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
    5 South Africa South Africa 98
    Last updated on: 04 February 2020

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.