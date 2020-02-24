 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 4 Live Score: New Zealand All Over India As Colin De Grandhomme Strikes

Updated:24 February 2020 05:21 IST

1st Test Day 4 Live Score: Tim Southee picked up his 11th five-wicket haul as India were bowled out for 191 in their second innings.

NZ vs IND Live Score: Trent Boult dismissed Ajinkya Rahane for 19 early on Day 4. © AFP

New Zealand quick Trent Boult bagged three wickets to leave India struggling for survival at stumps on day three of the first Test in Wellington on Sunday. India, faced with a 183-run first-innings deficit, were 144 for four at the close, still 39 in arrears after rollicking innings by Boult and Kyle Jamieson pushed New Zealand to 348. Ajinkya Rahane was unbeaten on 25 with Hanuma Vihari on 15, and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said India were far from raising the white flag, although with only six wickets remaining, he saw a score around 350 as necessary to save the Test. Boult, back in Test cricket after breaking a hand during the Boxing Day Test in a disastrous series for New Zealand in Australia, took a back seat in India's first innings when Jamieson and Tim Southee took four wickets apiece to roll the tourists for 165. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 4, Straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington

  • 05:20 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    India all out for 191!

    Tim Southee gets his 11th five-wicket haul in Tests as India are bundled out for 191. New Zealand need nine runs to win. 
  • 05:16 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    OUT!

    Rishabh Pant departs for 25 as Trent Boult takes a brilliant catch at fine-leg. India lead by eight runs and they are nine down. 
  • 05:14 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    New ball taken!

    New Zealand have taken the second new ball and it will be Tim Southee to start with the new cheery.
  • 05:13 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Mohammed Shami gets off the mark!

    Mohammed Shami gets off the mark with a single towards fine-leg. 
  • 05:11 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    OUT!

    Colin de Grandhomme trapped Ishant Sharma right in front of the stumps and he departs for 12. India are 189 for eight, lead New Zealand by six runs. 
  • 05:08 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Four!

    Short from Kyle Jamieson and Rishabh Pant guides it towards the fine-leg fence for a boundary. 
  • 05:06 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Four!

    Short ball from Kyle Jamieson and Ishant Sharma gets it over mid-off for a boundary. With that shot, India now ahead by a run. 
  • 05:02 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Drinks break!

    First hour of Day four is done and it completely went New Zealand's way. India lost three wickets and have added 36 runs this morning. They are still three runs behind and all the hope now rely on Rishabh Pant.
  • 05:00 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Dropped!

    Tim Southee drops Ishant Sharma for six at short cover. Colin de Grandhomme had Ishant playing in the air but Southee drops a tough chance. India trail by three runs.
  • 04:53 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Bowling change!

    Kyle Jamieson comes into the attack in place of Tim Southee.
  • 04:51 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Four!

    Again too wide from Trent Boult and Ishant Sharma drives it square to pick up his first boundary of the innings. India trail New Zealand by just eight runs now. 
  • 04:50 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Ishant Sharma gets off the mark!

    Width on offer from Trent Boult and Ishant Sharma goes for a big booming drive and gets a couple to get his innings going. 
  • 04:47 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Four!

    Rishabh Pant slogs it on to the leg-side to pick up his third boundary of the innings. India still trail New Zealand by 14 runs. 
  • 04:46 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Pant flicks it for a couple!

    Full on the pads by Southee and Rishabh Pant comes charging back for a couple. The throw was too wide as Ishant Sharma makes his ground safely. 
  • 04:43 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Pant ends the over with a single!

    Trent Boult drifted down the leg on the final ball of his over and Rishabh Pant flicks it for an easy single to keep strike. India still 20 runs behind. 
  • 04:36 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    WICKET!

    Ravichandran Ashwin has been trapped right in front of the stumps and the umpire gives it in favour of the bowling side this time. Ashwin did not wait to send the decision upstairs as India lose their seventh wicket.
  • 04:32 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Maiden over!

    Maiden over from Trent Boult as he keeps Ravichandran Ashwin quiet. 
  • 04:28 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Four!

    Short and wide from Tim Southee and Rishabh Pant upper cuts it over the slip cordon to pick up his second boundary of the innings. 
  • 04:26 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Four!

    Short ball from Tim Southee and Rishabh Pant easily pulls it away towards the mid-wicket fence for a boundary. 
  • 04:19 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Four!

    Tim Southee drifted down the leg side and Ravichandran Ashwin flicked it past the wicketkeeper to get his innings going. 
  • 04:16 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Huge wicket for New Zealand!

    Hanuma Vihari is cleaned up by Tim Southee. It came back in sharply and hit the top of off stump. India in deep trouble at 148 for six. 
  • 04:15 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Pant survives a close call!

    Trent Boult is getting the ball to swing and nearly had Rishabh Pant LBW. Pant was looking to work it away towards the on-side and missed the ball. New Zealand went up for a shout but the umpire gave the decision in favour of the batsman. The replays confirm that the ball would've just clipped the leg stump. 
  • 04:10 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Rishabh Pant walks out to bat!

    Rishabh Pant comes into bat at number seven for India as they still trail New Zealand by 35 runs. 
  • 04:09 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    OUT!

    Trent Boult comes around the wicket and Ajinkya Rahane gets a faint edge and it carries through to the wicketkeeper. India lose their vice-captain in the third over of the day. 
  • 04:07 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Maiden over!

    Tim Southee starts the day with a maiden over. India are 148 for four
  • 04:03 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Four!

    Full and wide from Boult and Ajinkya Rahane gets it through the off-side field for a boundary.
  • 03:59 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Boult to start the proceedings with the ball!

    Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari walk out to bat, Trent Boult to start the proceedings with the ball for New Zealand.
  • 03:48 (IST)Feb 24, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the fourth day's play of the first Test between India and New Zealand. India trail New Zealand by 39 runs with six wickets in hand. Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari are unbeaten on 25 and 15 respectively. 
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Trent Alexander Boult Trent Boult Live Blogs
