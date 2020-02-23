 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes On First Ball As BJ Watling Departs

Updated:23 February 2020 04:09 IST

NZ Vs IND 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: When bad light brought an early end to Day 2, New Zealand were 216/5, to lead by 51.

New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes On First Ball As BJ Watling Departs
NZ Vs IND Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah struck with the first ball of Day 3. © AFP

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to ensure New Zealand held a first innings lead in the first Test against India in Wellington on Saturday but the advantage was not overwhelming. India stayed in the hunt with three wickets in the final session including Williamson for 89 and Taylor for 44 and the wicket was showing early signs of taking spin. Williamson and Taylor's 93-run stand for the third wicket was enough to lift New Zealand from 73-2 to be ahead of India's 165 before the tourists fight back. When bad light brought an early end to the day, New Zealand were 216 for five, to lead by 51. Ishant Sharma, coming back from injury and struggling with jetlag after arriving in New Zealand four days ago, was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three for 31 off 15 overs. However, with the initial green cover fading from the wicket there were early signs of spin which could impact on New Zealand batting last at the Basin Reserve. (LIVE SCORECARD)

  • 04:08 (IST)Feb 23, 2020

    Southee gets off the mark!

    Ishant Sharma drifted onto the pads of Tim Southee and he flicked it fine for a single to get his innings underway.
  • 04:00 (IST)Feb 23, 2020

    WICKET!

    Jasprit Bumrah strikes first ball as BJ Watling edged one straight into the hands of Rishabh Pant.
  • 03:55 (IST)Feb 23, 2020

    New ball available after 9 overs!

    The new ball is not too far away for India and if Indian seamers can get their lengths right with the wind blowing across, it will be a challenging first hour for New Zealand batsmen.
  • 03:52 (IST)Feb 23, 2020

    Sunny morning in Wellington!

    After bad light led to early close on Day 2, a windy and partly sunny morning awaits us in Wellington.
  • 03:45 (IST)Feb 23, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the day three of the first Test between New Zealand and India from Wellington. New Zealand took a 51-run lead before bad light led to early stumps on Saturday. Virat Kohli will be looking to marshal his troops well and bowl out the opposition as quickly as possible.
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson Virat Kohli Virat Kohli New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Live Score Live Cricket Score Live Blogs
    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 120
    2 Australia Australia 108
    3 England England 105
    4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
    5 South Africa South Africa 98
    Last updated on: 20 February 2020

