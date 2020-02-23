New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 3 Live Score: Jasprit Bumrah Strikes On First Ball As BJ Watling Departs

Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor combined to ensure New Zealand held a first innings lead in the first Test against India in Wellington on Saturday but the advantage was not overwhelming. India stayed in the hunt with three wickets in the final session including Williamson for 89 and Taylor for 44 and the wicket was showing early signs of taking spin. Williamson and Taylor's 93-run stand for the third wicket was enough to lift New Zealand from 73-2 to be ahead of India's 165 before the tourists fight back. When bad light brought an early end to the day, New Zealand were 216 for five, to lead by 51. Ishant Sharma, coming back from injury and struggling with jetlag after arriving in New Zealand four days ago, was the pick of the Indian bowlers with three for 31 off 15 overs. However, with the initial green cover fading from the wicket there were early signs of spin which could impact on New Zealand batting last at the Basin Reserve. (LIVE SCORECARD)