Kyle Jamieson, on debut, was the wrecker-in-chief as New Zealand bowled out India for 165 runs on Day 2 of the first Test in Wellington on Saturday. Tim Southee picked up the last wicket as Mohammed Shami's entertaining stay at the crease came to an end. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for India with a knock of 46. Earlier, Jamieson had left India tottering at 122 for five on a rain-hit opening day of the first Test. India's top-order failed on an overcast day as New Zealand bowlers proved to be too good in favourable conditions. Jamieson and Southee picked up four wickets each while Trent Boult picked up the important wicket of Mayank Agarwal on Day 1. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 2 Match, Straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington