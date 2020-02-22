 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee Shine As NZ Bowl Out India For 165

Updated:22 February 2020 05:16 IST

NZ Vs IND 1st Test Day 2 LIVE Score: Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for India with a knock of 46 as New Zealand wrapped up India for 165 runs in the first innings.

New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 2 Live Score: Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee Shine As NZ Bowl Out India For 165
NZ Vs IND LIVE Score: New Zealand bowled India out for 165 in the first innings. © AFP

Kyle Jamieson, on debut, was the wrecker-in-chief as New Zealand bowled out India for 165 runs on Day 2 of the first Test in Wellington on Saturday. Tim Southee picked up the last wicket as Mohammed Shami's entertaining stay at the crease came to an end. Ajinkya Rahane top-scored for India with a knock of 46. Earlier, Jamieson had left India tottering at 122 for five on a rain-hit opening day of the first Test. India's top-order failed on an overcast day as New Zealand bowlers proved to be too good in favourable conditions. Jamieson and Southee picked up four wickets each while Trent Boult picked up the important wicket of Mayank Agarwal on Day 1. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 2 Match, Straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington

  • 05:16 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    The players are walking out!

    Indian team are out in the middle as New Zealand openers make their way to the middle.
  • 05:08 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    India all out!

    Tim Southee gets another wicket as India are bowled out for 165 in the first innings in Wellington. 
  • 05:02 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    OUT!

    Kyle Jamieson founds the outside edge of Ishant Sharma's bat and he departs for five. India are 165 for nine.
  • 05:00 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Shami survives!

    Mohammed Shami is not shying away from playing his shots and he is getting the rub of the green.
  • 04:58 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Four!

    Again short from Tim Southee and Mohammed Shami goes for a pull and connects this time. He finds the gap on the leg-side to pick up his third boundary.
  • 04:57 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Shami hit on head!

    Tim Southee went for a short delivery and Mohammed Shami missed the pull shot and copped one on his helmet.
  • 04:55 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Maiden over!

    Maiden to start for Kyle Jamieson as he beats Ishant Sharma couple of times in his first over of the day.
  • 04:52 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Bowling change!

    Kyle Jamieson has been introduced into the attack as he replaces Trent Boult.
  • 04:50 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Four!

    Mohammed Shami smashed Tim Southee straight down the ground to pick up his second boundary of the innings.
  • 04:49 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Dropped!

    Kane Williamson has dropped a skier as Mohammed Shami survives. Shami went for a big hit but mis-timed it and the ball went up miles in the air, Williamson steadied himself under it but missed the ball completely in the end.
  • 04:48 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Four!

    Full and wide from Tim Southee and Mohammed Shami threw his hands at it as he got a thickish outside edge and the ball races away towards the fence on the off-side.
  • 04:41 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Ishant survives!

    The replays confirm that there was no bat involved on that occasion and the impact on the pad was way outside the off stump. India keep their review as Ishant Sharma survives.
  • 04:40 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Review from Ishant!

    Ishant Sharma has been given out caught behind and he straight away went for a review. 
  • 04:39 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Shami off the mark!

    Mohammed Shami gets off the mark with a single to mid-wicket.
  • 04:38 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    OUT!

    Ajinkya Rahane gets an outside edge and BJ Watling completes a simple catch behind the wicket. Rahane tried to leave that delivery but Tim Southee found the outside edge of his blade as India lose their eighth wicket. 
  • 04:31 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Ishant survives!

    Ishant Sharma had flicked it off his pads and just managed to get it over short mid-wicket.
  • 04:26 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Four!

    Ajinkya Rahane goes aerial and finds the gap on the off-side as he picks up his first boundary off the day.
  • 04:25 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Ishant Sharma off the mark!

    Ishant Sharma gets off the mark with a single down to the leg-side.
  • 04:20 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    OUT!

    Tim Southee bowls a peach of a delivery as Ravichandran Ashwin is gone for a golden duck. Late movement from Southee did the trick there as Ashwin losses his stumps. India are seven down now for 137.
  • 04:17 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    WICKET!

    Huge mix-up in the middle and Rishabh Pant has to depart for 19. Ajaz Patel just managed to hit the target and Rahane was well short of his ground. 
  • 04:15 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Pant is in some trouble!

    Rishabh Pant got beaten with the movement off the pitch and he is in some discomfort as the physio runs onto the ground to check on the left-hander.
  • 04:10 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Bowling change!

    Trent Boult replaces Ajaz Patel in the attack for New Zealand.
  • 04:05 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Tim Southee to bowl!

    Tim Southee will start from the other end after an expensive over from Ajaz Patel.
  • 04:03 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    SIX!

    Rishabh Pant goes down the ground on the fourth ball of the day and India's first scoring shot of the day is a maximum.
  • 04:02 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Bad start for Ajaz Patel!

    Poor delivery to start the proceedings on Day 2. Ajaz Patel bowled that one down the leg side.
  • 03:58 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    We are minutes away from live action!

    We are just a few minutes away from live action from the second day of the first Test in Wellington. India will resume their innings from their overnight score of 122 for five with Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant in the middle.
  • 03:34 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    The weather looks good!

    After rain washed out the final session on the first day in Wellington. It is bright and sunny at the moment.
  • 03:33 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Kyle Jamieson had a dream Test debut!

    New Zealand's tall fast-bowler Kyle Jamieson had a dream debut in white-ball cricket as he finished the first day with three wickets to his name including the prized scalp of India captain Virat Kohli.
  • 03:31 (IST)Feb 22, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second day of the first Test between India and New Zealand. On a rain-hit opening day, New Zealand bowlers proved to be too good for India's top order. 
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Kyle Jamieson Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Virat Kohli Virat Kohli New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket Live Score Live Cricket Score New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Live Blogs
    Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Says Kyle Jamieson Bowled Exceedingly Well, Hit Good Areas
    NZ vs IND: Mayank Agarwal Says Kyle Jamieson Bowled Exceedingly Well, Hit Good Areas
    Virat Kohlis Lean Patch Triggers "Whos Better?" Debate vs Steve Smith
    Virat Kohli's Lean Patch Triggers "Who's Better?" Debate vs Steve Smith
    NZ vs IND: BCCI Asks Fans To Caption Virat Kohlis Picture, Shreyas Iyer Wipes Out The Challenge
    NZ vs IND: BCCI Asks Fans To Caption Virat Kohli's Picture, Shreyas Iyer Wipes Out The Challenge
    New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Day 1: Kyle Jamieson Shines On Debut To Leave India Wobbling As Rain Forces Early Stumps
    New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Day 1: Kyle Jamieson Shines On Debut To Leave India Wobbling As Rain Forces Early Stumps
    New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Rain Halts New Zealand Charge With India Reeling At 122/5
    New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 1 Highlights: Rain Halts New Zealand Charge With India Reeling At 122/5
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 120
    2 Australia Australia 108
    3 England England 105
    4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
    5 South Africa South Africa 98
    Last updated on: 20 February 2020

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.