New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl on a green wicket and with breezy, overcast conditions in the first Test against India in Wellington on Friday. "It's a bit soft on top but it has that green tinge so hopefully we make an impact with the ball," captain Kane Williamson said. India skipper Virat Kohli said he would also have bowled had the toss gone his way. "It's a no-brainer on day one. It's going to be overcast all day. That said, the pitch looks better than it was two days ago with a lot of the grass taken off," Kohli said. Immediately after the toss the covers were briefly put on the wicket as a light shower passed over the Basin Reserve ground. Kyle Jamieson will make his Test debut for New Zealand in what will be the 100th Test for senior batsman Ross Taylor. (LIVE SCORECARD)