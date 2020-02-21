New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal Steady India After Prithvi Shaw's Dismissal
NZ Vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India have been put in to bat first by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl on a green wicket and with breezy, overcast conditions in the first Test against India in Wellington on Friday. "It's a bit soft on top but it has that green tinge so hopefully we make an impact with the ball," captain Kane Williamson said. India skipper Virat Kohli said he would also have bowled had the toss gone his way. "It's a no-brainer on day one. It's going to be overcast all day. That said, the pitch looks better than it was two days ago with a lot of the grass taken off," Kohli said. Immediately after the toss the covers were briefly put on the wicket as a light shower passed over the Basin Reserve ground. Kyle Jamieson will make his Test debut for New Zealand in what will be the 100th Test for senior batsman Ross Taylor. (LIVE SCORECARD)
- 03:40 (IST)Feb 21, 2020
The start to be delayed?
- 03:22 (IST)Feb 21, 2020
What's at stakeVirat Kohli said before the match that the World Test Championship is the biggest ICC tournament and India will be looking to extend their perfect record as they look to book a spot in the final in Lord's next year. However, New Zealand away is the toughest challenge India have faced since the start of the WTC.India's task will not be made easier by the return of Trent Boult, who was injured for the limited overs series.
- 03:14 (IST)Feb 21, 2020