 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal Steady India After Prithvi Shaw's Dismissal

Updated:21 February 2020 05:06 IST
தமிழில் படிக்க

NZ Vs IND 1st Test Day 1 LIVE Score: India have been put in to bat first by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson.

New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 1 Live Score: Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal Steady India After Prithvi Shaws Dismissal
NZ Vs IND LIVE Score: New Zealand won the toss and chose to bowl at the Basin Reserve. © Twitter@BLACKCAPS

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bowl on a green wicket and with breezy, overcast conditions in the first Test against India in Wellington on Friday. "It's a bit soft on top but it has that green tinge so hopefully we make an impact with the ball," captain Kane Williamson said. India skipper Virat Kohli said he would also have bowled had the toss gone his way. "It's a no-brainer on day one. It's going to be overcast all day. That said, the pitch looks better than it was two days ago with a lot of the grass taken off," Kohli said. Immediately after the toss the covers were briefly put on the wicket as a light shower passed over the Basin Reserve ground. Kyle Jamieson will make his Test debut for New Zealand in what will be the 100th Test for senior batsman Ross Taylor. (LIVE SCORECARD)

LIVE Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 1st Test Day 1 Match, Straight from Basin Reserve, Wellington

  • 05:06 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    de Grandhomme to continue

    He has been troublesome for the Indian batsmen so far
  • 05:02 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Drinks break

    India are 35/1 after 14 overs
  • 05:01 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Agarwal takes a single

    Full delivery from Jamieson pushed on the off side and Agarwal gets off strike with a single
  • 05:00 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Run-out chance!

    Pujara taps a short ball to square leg and the fielder dives in and has a shy at the stumps. Agarwal was a goner if that had hit
  • 04:59 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Maiden over from Colin de Grandhomme

    Agarwal was happy to play that over out
  • 04:55 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Kyle Jamieson begins his Test career with a maiden over

    If he was nervous before this, that first over would have surely calmed his nerves and given him confidence. Almost had Pujara too!
  • 04:54 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    That's a ripper from Jamieson

    Angled into Pujara, it just moves away past Pujara's outside edge. Brilliant delivery
  • 04:51 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Kyle Jamieson replaces Boult

    It's the debutant Kyle Jamieson. He is in the team in place of Neil Wagner, who has gone to be with his family for the birth of his child
  • 04:49 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Big LBW appeal

    de Grandhomme went full and wide and Pujara shoulders arms and lets the ball hit the pad. But the ball was hitting the pad outside off and New Zealand choose not to review
  • 04:48 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    de Grandhomme to Agarwal, 1 run

    Agarwal flicks a full delivery behind square leg for a single
  • 04:47 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Colin de Grandhomme replaces Tim Southee

    We are through with 10 overs and we have the first bowling change
  • 04:46 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Boult to Pujara, 2 runs

    Overpitched and Pujara bunts it down the ground for a couple of runs
  • 04:45 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Beauty from Boult!

    Short length ball on middle, seams away from Pujara and he chases after it and the ball just flies past his outside edge
  • 04:44 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Boult to Agarwal, 3 runs

    Boult pitches it up and Agarwal blocks it down the ground, but the ball runs away and the batsmen run three
  • 04:42 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Southee to Pujara, 4 runs

    He waited the whole over for a bad ball and he got a half-volley on the last ball that he drives down the ground for a boundary. India 26/1 after 9 overs
  • 04:37 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Boult to Pujara, 1 run

    Length ball on middle and Pujara nudges it on the leg-side for a single
  • 04:36 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Good fielding by Tom Blundell

    Full and wide and Pujara tries to get it through point, but Blundell does well to dive to his left and block the boundary
  • 04:34 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Boult to Agarwal, 1 run

    Boult swings it in to Agarwal and he just blocks it towards cover and the batsmen run a quick single
  • 04:33 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Maiden over from Tim Southee

    Pujara is happy to block and leave and wait for the runs to come
  • 04:26 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Agarwal gets off the mark

    Boult bowls it into Mayank Agarwal and he flicks through midwicket and runs two
  • 04:25 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    India 18/1 after 5 overs

    Tim Southee dealt the early blow to India, removing Prithvi Shaw, who was going at run-a-ball.
  • 04:23 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Pujara off the mark

    Southee goes full and Pujara flicks it off the pads for two runs
  • 04:23 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Cheteshwar Pujara is in

    He is in the middle early in an away Test. He has done it all before and India will hope he can do it again
  • 04:21 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Southee to Shaw, OUT

    Prithvi Shaw's aggressive start comes to an end. Tim Southee goes full, Shaw looks to go across and misses and Southee has castled him. Prithvi Shaw is gone for 16. India 16/1
  • 04:16 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Boult to Shaw, 4 runs

    Boult drew the outside edge from Prithvi Shaw, but it was hit with soft hands and the edge runs between slips and gully for a boundary
  • 04:12 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Southee to Shaw, FOUR

    Southee goes short and wide and Shaw gets on top of the bounce and cuts it away behind point for the first boundary of the match
  • 04:08 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Boult to Shaw, 2 runs

    Full toss and Shaw flicks it away through midwicket for two runs
  • 04:07 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Trent Boult from the other end

    His first match since the Boxing Day Test against Australia, where he broke his hand
  • 04:05 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Appeal for caught behind turned down

    Southee goes across Shaw and BJ Watling thinks Agarwal got some bat on that. Umpire does not agree
  • 04:04 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Mayank Agarwal watchful

    Southee has gone wide to Mayank Agarwal and he has been happy to let the ball go on both occasions
  • 04:02 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    India are off the mark

    Short delivery tapped to the leg side by Prithvi Shaw and he takes a quick single
  • 04:01 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    The teams are out in the middle

    India openers Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal have walked out. Tim Southee will get the match underway for New Zealand
  • 03:58 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    We are three minutes away from the start

    The teams are out for the national anthems
  • 03:40 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    The start to be delayed?

  • 03:39 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    The New Zealand XI

    Tom Blundell, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult
  • 03:35 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    The India XI

    Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah
  • 03:34 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Pant gets the nod!

    Virat Kohli says Wriddhiman Saha is missing out, which means Rishabh Pant will be back behind the stumps. He will have to perform batting duties first, though
  • 03:32 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    New Zealand have won the toss and elect to bowl first

    India will bat first
  • 03:22 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    What's at stake

    Virat Kohli said before the match that the World Test Championship is the biggest ICC tournament and India will be looking to extend their perfect record as they look to book a spot in the final in Lord's next year. However, New Zealand away is the toughest challenge India have faced since the start of the WTC.

    India's task will not be made easier by the return of Trent Boult, who was injured for the limited overs series.
  • 03:14 (IST)Feb 21, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Welcome to Day 1 of the first Test between New Zealand and India at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. India whitewashed New Zealand in the T20Is and New Zealand returned the favour in the ODIs. But now it's time to shift focus to the longest format of the game.
    Comments
    Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Kane Stuart Williamson Kane Williamson New Zealand vs India, 2020 Cricket New Zealand vs India, 1st Test Live Blogs Live Score Live Cricket Score
    Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
    Related Articles
    NZ vs IND, 1st Test: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    NZ vs IND, 1st Test: When and Where To Watch Live Telecast, Live Streaming
    New Zealand vs India 1st Test, Preview: India Face Uphill Task Against New Zealand In Wellington
    New Zealand vs India 1st Test, Preview: India Face Uphill Task Against New Zealand In Wellington
    NZ vs IND: Trent Boult Fires Warning Signal To Virat Kohli Ahead Of First Test
    NZ vs IND: Trent Boult Fires Warning Signal To Virat Kohli Ahead Of First Test
    Advertisement

    Advertisement

    Rankings

    • TEST
    • ODI
    • T20
    Rank Team Rating
    1 India India 120
    2 Australia Australia 108
    3 England England 105
    4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
    5 South Africa South Africa 98
    Last updated on: 20 February 2020

    Poll of the day

    Now Trending

    Advertisement

    © Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.