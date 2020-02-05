 
New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

Updated:05 February 2020 07:05 IST

Live Score, NZ vs IND 1st ODI: Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw will make their ODI debuts for India in the absence of the injured Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan.

New Zealand vs India 1st ODI Live Score: New Zealand Opt To Bowl Against India In Hamilton
NZ vs IND ODI Live Cricket Score: India are favourites going into the three-match ODI series. © Instagram

As India take on New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton in the first of three ODIs, all eyes will be on India's brand new white-ball opening pair of Mayank Agarwal and Prithvi Shaw. With captain Virat Kohli confirming that KL Rahul will be playing in the middle order, it means that Agarwal - who was called up to the team as Rohit's replacement - will make his ODI debut along with the young Shaw. New Zealand are also without their talismanic captain Kane Williamson, who is nursing a shoulder injury. Stand-in captain Tom Latham said that while Williamson's absence is a big blow for New Zealand, it also provides an opportunity for other players to step up - a view mirrored by Kohli, who feels the T20 World Cup year can be used to experiment with the ODI side. India will be looking to carry their momentum from the T20I series, which they won 5-0, into the 50-over format as well, and will be banking on the experience of Virat Kohli and the in-form KL Rahul as well as Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami. New Zealand have a different squad than the one that played the shortest format and Latham hopes that the fresh faces can help the hosts put up better performances in the ODIs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Cricket Score Updates Between New Zealand vs India 1st ODI, straight from Seddon Park, Hamilton:

  • 07:03 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    New Zealand opt to bowl!

    New Zealand captain Tom Latham has won the toss and he has opted to bowl against India.
  • 07:01 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    We are minutes away from toss!

    We are minutes away from the all-important toss.
  • 06:52 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Shaw and Agarwal set to make debut!

    Prithvi Shaw and Mayank Agarwal are set to make their ODI debuts and Virat Kohli confirmed on Tuesday that the duo will open the innings for the visitors.
  • 06:50 (IST)Feb 05, 2020

    Hello and welcome!

    Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the first ODI between New Zealand and India. 
    Comments
