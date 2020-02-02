Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 164, are 124/5. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Short outside off, Taylor cuts it towards backward point and gets a single to end the over. Just 3 off the over and New Zealand need 42 off the last 5. Surely they will have their hearts in their mouth at the moment.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Santner drives it to deep cover for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Santner looks to punch it on the off side but gets an inside edge which goes to the left of the bowler.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Off spinner on middle and off, Taylor turns it with the spin towards square leg for a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Short outside off, Taylot cuts it but once again straight to Dube at point.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Taylor strokes it to point.
Washington Sundar is brought back into the attack.
Mitchell Santner is the new man in.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Timber! What a yorker from Bumrah. Daryl could've done nothing much. Are New Zealand once again throwing away the ascendancy? Not sure about that but Bumrah is pulling things back for India with overs like these. Just 3 runs and a wicket from it. He bowls a perfect yorker on the stumps, Mitchell looks to keep it out but it is too good for him. That ball could've got better of any of the batters actually. We've not seen this kind of Bumrah wicket in a while but this is just the one India needed. 45 needed off the final 36 balls.
13.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on middle, Taylor this time flicks it towards deep square leg and scampers back for a couple of runs. Bumrah though shows awareness and asks the umpire that probably Mitchell has run one short. Replays roll in and confirm otherwise though.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards covers for a quick single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Another length ball on middle, Taylor once again works it towards mid-wicket where Sundar dives to field but the ball parries just a bit away. No runs taken though.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full and on middle, Taylor tucks it towards mid-wicket. A couple of dots now.
13.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, pushed towards point.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Very good over from Saini. Just 3 runs and also the big wicket of Seifert. He has given India a sniff again with this over. Good length ball on off, Daryl defends it towards point and looks for one but does not get it.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Bouncer! A nasty welcome for Mitchell. He ducks under it.
Daryl Mitchell walks in next.
12.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Fifty and out for Seifert. How crucial this wicket will be? Can India make another comeback from the ashes here? Pacy ball from Saini. He hits the deck hard around middle and leg. Seifert is beaten for pace there as he looks to pull. He half-pulls it straight to the man at mid-wicket. Samson there takes the catch. The 99-run stand is broken against the run of play. Big wicket for India as they know there will be a lot of nerves in the New Zealand dug out. 48 needed off 44 now.
12.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, Taylor nudges it towards mid on and gets to the other end.
12.2 overs (1 Run) FIFTY FOR SEIFERT! A very good fifty from Tim. He is making his mark in the side but his job is not done and he needs to take his side over the line now. Fuller on off, TS strokes it through covers for a single to bring up his milestone.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Good length delivery on off, Taylor once again tucks it to the side of the pitch on the leg side and calls for a single. Saini gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the keeper's end but misses. Would have been interesting to see if he had hit then would Seifert's dive be enough.
Navdeep Saini returns. 2-0-13-0 from him so far.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On off, Seifert defends it to get through the over. Just 6 off the over and New Zealand are cruising but must have their fingers crossed.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled away right in the gap. Good length ball on off, Seifert stays in control of this shot and pulls it between deep mid-wicket and long on for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it would have been close. On the pads, Taylor tucks it to the leg side and calls for a quick single. Seifert responds. Sundar gets to the ball quickly and has a shy at the keeper's end but he misses.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full on off, RT defends it once again.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Full and coming in with the angle. Taylor defends it with a straight bat. New Zealand can afford to see off Bumrah here. No need to take any risk in this over.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Seifert tucks it to the leg side and gets a single.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on. His only over was a wicket maiden. Can he strike one more time to break this stand and pull India back in this game?
10.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Taylor taps it back to the bowler.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Follows the maximum with a smart single towards third man.
10.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Easily done. Tossed up outside off, Seifert just plays it with the spin and beautifully lofts his drive over covers for a boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on the pads, Taylor turns it behind square on the leg side and gets a single to bring up the 100 for New Zealand. 64 needed off 57 now.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Taylor drives it to cover.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Chahal floats it on middle and leg, Seifert nudges it through mid on for a run.