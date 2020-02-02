A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.1 overs, India are 50/1. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! A back of a length ball angled in, Rahul moves inside his crease and pulls it over the man at short fine leg for a boundary. Another good over for the Indians.
Live Score
4.5 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and a couple! Slightly shortish ball around middle, Rohit pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. Tom Bruce there cannot pick the ball in the first go and allows an extra run.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Very full ball from Bennett, Rohit does a movement back and across and then flicks it wide of the man at deep square leg. Before the fielder can pick the ball, a couple of runs for the stand-in Indian skipper.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Another length ball on the stumps line, Rahul works it behind square leg for a run.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Landed on a length on middle, Rohit tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a run.
4.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rohit on the back foot pushes it towards point.
Hamish Bennett is into the attack as the first bowling change of the game.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off and middle, worked towards the leg side.
3.6 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! A very good over has been spoiled by this one and he will have to bowl an extra ball too. Kuggeleijn tries to angle the ball in but this time he pitches it on middle and the ball keeps going away. Rahul looks to pull but it goes beyond his reach and the reach of the keeper to who makes a full length dive to his left but cannot get his hands to it.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, Rohit dabs it down to third man for a single.
A slip in place now.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Beaten! A beauty from Kuggeleijn. He pitches it on a length just outside off. It pitches it and then straightens, Rohit looks to defend but gets beaten. The Indian skipper is a lucky man not to edge that one.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on middle, Rahul nudges it towards mid-wicket and changes ends.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple for Rahul now! Full ball on middle, Rahul uses his wrists and flicks it to the right side of the man at deep square leg. Before Munro come across to field, Rahul returns for a brace.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, worked towards mid-wicket by Rahul.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards mid off. Expensive second over from Southee, gives India the momentum now. 15 from it.
2.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads this time, Rahul tucks it towards mid-wicket for a run.
2.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now through the other side of the ground! A short of a length ball on middle, Rahul goes on the back foot and pulls it to the deep square leg fence.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! Rahul showing all his class in the final T20I too. A short of a length ball just outside off, Rahul gets on his toes and punches it through point. Once it goes past the fielder, there is no stopping that.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Southee bowls a length ball and angles it into the batter, Rahul stays on the back foot and keeps it out.
False start for Southee.
2.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Classsssy! Wow! Just the extension of the arms and it sails overs. A fuller ball outside off from Southee, Rahul gets underneath the ball and lofts it over extra cover for a maximum. First one of the innings and it is an 84 meter biggie!
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Rohit is off the mark with a very good looking stroke! A fuller ball outside off, Rohit gently pushes it through covers and bags a couple of runs. End of a successful over for the Kiwis though. 2 runs and a wicket from it. Top start for Kuggeleijn.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Another good length ball which is angled into the body, Rohit works it towards the leg side.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball angled into the batter, Rohit waits and then taps it towards slip. Kuggeleijn tumbles in his followthrough but he is quickjly back up on his feet. No injury.
Rohit Sharma, the skipper for the night comes out at number 3.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Hit really hard but straight to fielder. It is another full ball outside off, Samson drills it hard but it goes straight to Santner at covers. He is not going to miss out chances like these. New Zealand strike early and Samson once again fails to make amends of the chance he is getting.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Beaten! This time Kuggeleijn bowls a fuller one outside off, Samson is lured into the drive away from his body to get beaten.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Kuggeleijn starts with a good length ball outside off, Samson punches it well but finds Guptill at point.
Scott Kuggeleijn to partner Tim Southee from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Another short of a length ball, Samson easily nudges it behind square leg for a run. 8 from the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Quick single! A short ball on the body, Rahul looks to pull but gets an inside edge. The ball rolls towards the keeper. Samson though calls for the run and dives to make the ground as the keeper scores a direct hit at the striker's end. The third umpire has been called for and the replays roll in to confirm that he made his ground well in time.
Run out appeal taken upstairs. No one is looking too excited. Let's see what the replays show.
0.4 over (1 Run) Slightly shortish ball on the body, Samson tucks it towards mid-wicket and gets off the mark.
0.3 over (1 Run) Misfield and a run! Southee bowls a full ball just outside off, Rahul strokes it towards covers where Taylor fumbles and allows a run.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the mark in style! Southee offers width outside off once again, Rahul is too good a player to miss out on another opportunity. He slashes it through point and the ball races away to the fence.
0.1 over (0 Run) Good timing and an excellent stop. Southee starts with a good length ball outside off, Rahul strokes it well but Guptill at point does well to field with a tumble.
Time for the action now! The New Zealand players are in a huddle before they take their respective position in the field. KL Rahul and Sanju Samson stride out to open the innings for India. New Zealand skipper, Tim Southee will take the new ball first up. A wide slip in place and like usual Rahul will take the strike.
New Zealand (Unchanged Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Tom Bruce, Ross Taylor (100th T20I), Tim Seifert (WK), Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee (C), Ish Sodhi, Hamish Bennett.
India (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (WK), Sanju Samson, Rohit Sharma (C) (In for Virat Kohli), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.
New Zealand skipper, Tim Southee says he wanted to bowl as it is a good surface. Informs it was a late change as Kane Williamson was not feeling well during the throwdowns so he had to rush in. Adds they did not want to risk him as they want Kane to play in the ODIs. Tells winning is ideal but they are not thinking too much about it and says they are just looking to do the right things and let the result take care of itself. Reveals that they are playing the same XI as the last game.
Indian skipper, Rohit Sharma says that the pitch looks really good. Tells that they would love to post a big total batting first and defend it. Says that the skipper is taking a rest in this game. Adds that they will try to continue the momentum. Feels that one does not get many opportunity of making it 5-0 but feels that India will not be complacent. Adds that they are not taking New Zealand lightly as they have been playing really well. Reveals that Sanju Samson will open along with KL Rahul and he will bat at no. 3. Confirms that him replacing Kohli is the only change in the team.
Toss - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. Once again it is Tim Southee who walks out for New Zealand. He has the coin in hand. Rohit Sharma is the one coming out for the toss for India. He calls Heads and it comes down in his favour. INDIA OPT TO BAT!
Pitch Report - Deep Dasgupta and Mike Hesson are down for the pitch report. The former says that it is a good pitch to bat on. Hesson agrees and informs the average score is around 180. Tells there is an even coverage of grass and it is also hard surface. Dasgupta says the wind will play a part and Hesson once again agrees and thinks the side which can defend the short boundaries might win. Tells there can be some spin in the second innings and scoring 185 or more can put run chase pressure. Deep Dasgupta ends by reminding us that it is a used surface as South Africa Women and New Zealand Women played on this surface.
India landed a couple of heavy punches in the first 2 T20Is and then the Kiwis tried doing something similar. They probably did too but the punches from India were a little too heavy and hence the hosts are looking at getting whitewashed in the 5-match series. India might once again make a few changes in this final game to test their bench strength while the Kiwis would hope to manage to bag at least one win to enter the ODI series with a bit of higher morale. Will India rest skipper Kohli? Will we see Williamson return to lead the side in the final game? Will Rishabh Pant get a game? Too many questions to answer. We will have the answers soon. Stay tuned with us as the Toss is not too far away.