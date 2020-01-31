A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 166, are 85/1. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, CM flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single. 11 off the over. 87 needed from the last 10 overs.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Munro blocks it off his back foot.
9.4 overs (2 Runs) Flatter on the pads, Munro sweeps it to the on side and gets a couple.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short outside off, Munrop transfers his weight on his back foot and cuts it fiercely through point for a boundary.
9.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brings up the 50-run stand and his personal fifty in style. He struggled in the start but he has found his grove. Tossed up on middle, Munro smashes it over the bowler's head and gets a boundary as the ball bounces inside the ropes. The run chase has found its way back but the job is not done and the southpaw should bat and see his side home.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Darted on the pads, Munro looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Don't bother catching that, it has gone way over the stands. Chahal gives this air on middle and off, Seifert gets down on one knee and murders the ball ball to two rows behind the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
8.5 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, Munro sweeps it to the on side for a single.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on middle and leg, Munro sweeps it wide of deep mid-wicket. Samson there does really well to cover the ground and save it before the ropes. Two taken.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Smart bowling. Munro gets ready for a reverse sweep so Chahal bowls it on his leg. Colin does well to adjust and defend it.
8.2 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up on off, Munro plays a very good cover drive and gets a couple as the fielder from sweeper cover sweeps it.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Flighted leg spinner outside off, Seifert runs it down towards short third man and gets a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Seifert hits it uppishly but wide of point for one. A good over for the Kiwis. 110 needed in 72 balls.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Angled into the pads, Munro sweeps it through square leg for one.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A gift! A full toss, Munro says thank you very much and sends it sailing over the mid-wicket fence. 11 from the first 4 balls.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Slower through the air and on middle, Munro looks to drive but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Good fielding! Shortish again and around off, Seifert hits it towards point where Chahal dives to his right and stops it. Just a run.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautifully timed! Deep covers had no chance! Slightly short and outside off, Seifert hits it hard and it races away through the cover boundary. Good start to the over.
Washington Sundar is on!
6.6 overs (1 Run) One more single as this is pushed through covers for one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through square leg for one.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! Cramps Munro for room by bowling it on the body. Munro looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker again and around off, Seifert hits it through point and takes one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter in length and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off, Munro keeps it out.
Yuzvendra Chahal is on now!
5.6 overs (0 Run) Two dots to end but a good over for the Kiwis! However, the visitors will be happy with how things have gone in the Powerplay. New Zealand are 39 for 1. They need another 127 in 14 overs. The last ball is slightly short and outside off, Seifert looks to cut but gets an underedge towards the off side.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, TS pushes it to covers.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single! Thakur will be happy Munro is off strike. A slower short ball, it is pulled through mid-wicket for one.
5.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Could have been a single but Munro refuses it. Short and down the leg side. Munro looks to pull but misses. Pressure telling on Thakur.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 14 from the first three balls! This could well be the momentum-changing over. Full and on middle, Munro whips it through wide mid on and it races away. Thakur under pressure.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! 10 from the first two balls now! Munro uses his feet this time and gets to the pitch of it. He lofts it over mid off and bags another boundary.
5.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Into the crowd! New Zealand need more of those! Top start to the 6th and they need to make this count now. Shorter and on middle, Munro swings and he gets it right off the middle. It sails over the mid-wicket fence.