9.6 overs (3 Runs) A collision and three taken! On middle, Pandey lofts it over the bowlers head. Guptill runs to his right and the fielder at long on to his left. The latter slides but does so into Guptill who is down in some pain. Scott too is in some pain. The batter see an opportunity for the third and go for it. However, both are back to their feet so probably no harm done.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Slower through the air and on middle, it is kept out.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller and on off, Pandey drives it hard but Santner dives to his left and makes a good stop.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is slapped through covers for one.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Confusion but safe! On off, Dube guides it towards point. He takes off, Pandey initally sets off too but then sends Dube back in time.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and outside off, this is carved through covers for one.
Mitchell Santner is on now. He has been in the thick of action so far.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and outside off, this is pushed through covers for one. Another successful over for the hosts.
8.5 overs (2 Runs) Starts off with a loopy ball on off, this is eased down towards wide long off for a single. Dear me! The throw from the fielder at long off is a terrible one and for no reason the batters get the second as the ball goes behind.
Manish Pandey replaces his fellow statesman out in the middle. He has been good in the series so far with his cameos but here he has a chance to play a big innings and stamp his authority in the side.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Straight to the man! Santner takes his third catch. You just can't keep him out of the game! Rahul will be gutted with himself. He has got out to a nothing delivery and India are now in a deeper hole. Even Ish Sodhi is slightly embarrassed as that is how bad the delivery was. It is short and on off, Rahul goes back and he could have hit it anywhere but all he does is, pull it hard and straight to the man at deep mid-wicket. Santner takes the easiest catch he has taken tonight. Sodhi with his second and New Zealand firmly on top now.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is worked through square leg for one.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Shortish again and outside off, it is slapped through covers for one.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly short and put away! There is not a lot of width on offer there but such is the class of Rahul, he puts it away. This is shorter and outside off, Rahul stays back and cuts it through point for a boundary.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easily done! 14 runs off the over. Expensive over from Kuggeleijn. Good length ball around off, Dube hangs on his back foot and just places it through backward point for a boundary.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Shivam strokes it to point.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Unlucky for Kuggeleijn. Outside off on a length, Dube looks to go over point but gets a top edge which flies over the vacant slip cordon and to the third man fence for a boundary.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, KL flicks it to the leg side for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched behind point! Superb from KL Rahul. Not much was wrong in this delivery but Rahul's class is such that he makes a decent ball look terrible. Good length ball outside off, Rahul gets on his back foot and punches it behind point for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Kuggeleijn bowls it full on the pads, Dube flicks it handsomely, reminding many of Yuvraj Singh. There is a man in the deep at mid-wicket so just a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball and outside off, Sodhi is giving it a lot of air. Rahul looks to push it through the off side but it goes off the inner half back to the bowler. An excellent over by Sodhi comes to an end.
6.5 overs (2 Runs) Shorter and on middle, Rahul works it wide of long on for two.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Dube is off the mark as he pushes this full ball through covers for one.
India in a spot of bother here and have lost 3 wickets, Rahul is still out in the middle but he needs some support. Shivam Dube is the new man in. Can he be the one who sticks around with Rahul? He has not had a good series with the bat so far. Chance to turn it around, Shivam.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! It would have also been a run out! Sodhi makes an impact straightaway and India are in a spot of bother here. This is shorter and outside off, it is outside and it is a googly. Iyer stays leg side of the delivery and looks to cut but there is extra bounce and also hardly any room to play that. It takes the outside edge and goes into the hands of the keeper. Iyer also loses his balance and is out of his crease, he actually was looking for a run and hence, was out of the crease. Seifert also whips the bails off just in case. Back-to-back low scores for Iyer.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Beautifully bowled! Slows it up and lands it on off, it is the googly. Iyer looks to defend but does so outside the line. It hits the inside edge and onto the pads.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Very full and on the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
Spin into the attack for the first time. Ish Sodhi to bowl his leg spinners and other variations outside the Powerplay.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Does so brilliantly! Just the single from the over. Back of a length and on off, this is guided point. An excellent comeback from the Kiwis in the Powerplay. They will be the happier of the two sides at the moment. India are 51 for 2.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Once again Iyer moves around in his crease! In the end he ends up making room. SC follows him with a short one, Iyer looks to hit it down to third man but misses. Just the single from the over so far, can he end it well?
5.4 overs (0 Run) Iyer moves around in his crease to disturb the line and length of the bowler. Scott does well to stick to bowling it on a back of a length and on middle. Iyer keeps it out.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and into the ribs. It is worked towards mid-wicket for one.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Angled into the pads, it is worked towards mid-wicket. Two dots to being the 6th.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller and around off, it is driven to cover-point.