Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India are 165/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
So 166 is the target for New Zealand to win their first game of the series. India will look to carry the momentum they built towards the end of the first innings and will feel they have a good total. Can New Zealand chase it on a pitch which has looked slightly tricky to bat on. Join us in a while to for the hosts' chase.
Live Score
Once again the death bowling of New Zealand has left a lot to desire. They were decent in the Powerplay as they kept chipping wickets. They were all over India and it looked like they would manage to restrict the mighty Indians to under 135-140 but their bowing at the fag end has once again given India a chance to win the game. The spinners though were excellent today and the pair of Sodhi and Santner gave away just 52 runs and picked up 4 wickets from their 8 overs. The latter, in particular, was really good as he picked up 3 off those 4 and was a livewire in the field as he also took three catches, two of them, top notch. But overall the hosts will be disappointed and will feel they have given away 20-25 more.
After being put in, India were off to a shaky start. Rahul was taking the attack to the hosts' attack but they kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Once Rahul departed and with India reeling at 88/6 it looked like they would struggle to get to 140 but Manish Pandey's superb knock of unbeaten 50 along with handy cameos from Thakur and Saini has taken India past 160 and given them a real chance to win this game.
Superb finish from India. Once again they have taken on the Kiwi bowling at the death and head into the break with the momentum on their side. They have scored 61 from the last 6 overs and thanks to Manish Pandey they have a really good score on a wicket which has something for the pace bowlers as well as the spinners.
19.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Saini is well in! A bye off the last ball and INDIA END WITH 165! A full ball outside off, NS swings but misses. Pandey goes for the run. The keeper throws it towards the bowler who turns and then hits the stumps at his end. An appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays roll in and they show that the batter is well in.
A run out appeal and it has been taken upstairs!
19.5 overs (1 Run) Just a single! This is full and it is hit down hard to the man at long on. They take the first one hard but that is hit a little too hard so just one. Fifty for Pandey. Brilliant innings by him. His team was in big trouble and he has taken them to a fighting total.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) Easy two! Fuller and it is the slower one. Pandey looks to hit it through the off side but it goes off the inner half through mid-wicket for two.
19.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A little too wide outside off, Pandey does go after it but fails to reach it. Wided.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Excellent running! A bye stolen! Shorter and around off, Saini looks to slap it but misses. Pandey is off his blocks quickly. Seifert does hit the stumps at his end but Pandey was well in.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Brilliant! Bowls a yorker on off, Pandey jams it out towards point and takes one.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That went to the fence like a tracer bullet! Pandey is playing a gem here! It is on a length and around off, Pandey waits for it and then hammers it over covers for a boundary. Ideal start to the last over for India.
Scott Kuggeleijn to bowl the final over of the innings.
18.6 overs (2 Runs) Gets two! The throw is a little too high. Full and on the pads, this is whipped towards deep mid-wicket. The batters take one and then go for the second. Santner picks the ball up and fires it way too high for the keeper. 10 from the penultimate over, brilliant one for India.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Crunched! Second boundary in the over! This is full and around off, Saini maks room and hammers it through extra cover. He played that nicely. Waited for the knuckle ball and hit it hard. One more ball to go, it will be another free hit for him. Can he get another boundary?
18.4 overs (0 Run) One more dot! Shorter and outside off, Saini looks to cut but misses. He gave himself too much room there.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Handy runs these! It is off the thickish outside edge. India won't mind how they come as long as they come. It is on off, Saini swings, the ball flies off the outer half and it goes over the point fielder for a boundary.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Not a good idea that from Saini! It is on a length and around middle, NS clears his front leg and looks to go big but misses.
18.1 overs (0 Run) On middle, Saini gets right behind the line and defends it.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Why was the single taken there? Maybe Pandey must have forgotten there is just one ball left. It is on a length and around off, Saini guides it towards point and takes off. Pandey too goes for it and they complete the run.
Navdeep Saini joins Manish Pandey now.
17.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! India 8 down! Southee lands it on a length and it is just outside off. Chahal plays inside the line, the ball kisses the outside edge and goes into the hands of Seifert.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Just a single this time! Pandey dances down and hits it hard towards long on for one.
17.3 overs (2 Runs) A couple! Brilliant running! On off, it is hit down to long on with soft hands for two.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and it could have been close! Shorter and on the body, Chahal works it towards mid-wicket and Pandey wants a run. Santner picks it up and underarms it towards the stumps at the keeper's end but misses.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Wide outside off, it is hit through covers for one.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Good batting! Keeps strike now by pushing it towards the cover region. A wicket in the over by a good one for the visitors.
16.5 overs (2 Runs) If he plays like this, he surely will! Excellent placement and good running! This is on middle, Pandey works it through mid-wicket with soft hands and takes two.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Powered! Flat-batted! Bennett goes short again and on off, Pandey slaps it down past mid on and for a handy boundary. Can Pandey take India to 160?
Yuzvendra Chahal is out to bat now.
16.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Thakur's decent little innings comes to an end! It is a knuckle ball, it is outside off. Thakur looks to heave it on the leg side but is a touch early in the shot. He ends up hitting it high up in the air towards the leg side. Southee from mid on runs towards the ball and takes it.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Shorter again and on off, Thakur flat-bats it down towards long off. Long on gets across and keeps it down to two.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the gap and a boundary! Excellent start to the 17th over! It is slightly short and on middle, Thakur drags it over mid-wicket, it is in the gap and a boundary results.
15.6 overs (3 Runs) Three runs! End of a productive over for India. This is outside off, Thakur throws his bat at it. It flies off the outside edge over point. Munro hares after it and pulls it back just in time.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A huge shout but not given! Pandey shuffles across this time. Southee bowls it on a length and around off. Pandey lifts one leg up and looks to help it on its way. It hits the pad and goes on the leg side. A leg bye. Too high that to be given out.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Pandey makes room this time, Southee looks to follow him with a short one. It is down the leg side though. Wided,
15.4 overs (2 Runs) Just over! Full and outside off, Pandey clears his front leg and lofts it over mid off. Does not quite get it off the middle but it clears that fielder there and two taken.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliantly played! Just guided it nicely! Shorter and around off, Pandey makes room, opens the face of the bat and hits it wide of the fielder at backward point for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) One more shortish ball, this time on the body. Thakur looks to pull but it hits the glove and then the body. It rolls on the leg side. A run taken. Leg bye signaled by the umpire.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Pandey comes down the track but Southee bangs it short. MP hits it down to long on for one.