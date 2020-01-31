Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 166, are 131/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Right in the gap! A huge over, 17 from it. Probably the over which turns the game into New Zealand's favor completely. This is floated up outside off, Taylor slog sweeps. It goes in the gap in the mid-wicket region and a boundary. This could have easily been an over which could have had a wicket but instead it goes for a plenty.
14.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Way too far outside off, it is left alone.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Slower through the air and outside off, this is dragged through mid-wicket for two.
14.4 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! India losing the plot here! This is hit through covers. They take on. The fielder fires a wild throw which is away from the keeper and another single is taken.
14.3 overs (1 Run) DROPPED AGAIN! Bumrah is the culprit this time! Seifert looks to play the reverse sweep. He does not time it well. It goes uppishly towards short third man where Bumrah dives forward and tries to take it but fails to do so. You can't win matches if you keep dropping such catches.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! Has Saini dropped the game? That had to be taken, it was a chance to get Seifert out, the well-set man but the youngster fails to hang on. It is floated up outside off, TS drags it towards wide long on. Saini there runs to his right. He is a little too close to the ropes. He does get two hands to it but maybe panicked and it spills out and over the ropes.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Dragged but just for one! Outside off, Taylor hits it towards wide long on and gets to the other end.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just over! Whatever pressure that was building has been released by this hit. Dube fails to end the over nicely. A short one on the body, Seifert looks to pull but due to the extra bounce Dube gets, a top edge is induced. It goes between long on and deep mid-wicket. Not sure if it has gone all the way. The umpire takes it upstairs and replays show that it has hit the cushion on the full. 53 needed in 6 overs.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Another single! 5 in the over so far! Needs to end it well here. Shorter and outside off, Taylor cuts it through point.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length and on off, this is pushed through covers for one.
Once again Dube pulls out! Maybe because he heard Kohli scream loudly. The skipper was asking someone to come in the ring and Dube did not see that.
13.3 overs (1 Run) A little too straight again, Taylor works it through mid-wicket and takes one. Three singles in the over so far.
The bails have fallen off yet again! Dube will have to reload...
13.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss this time, Seifert works it through mid-wicket and takes another run.
13.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Ross strokes it towards long on and gets a single to get through the over. Very good over from the leggie. Just 5 runs and a wicket off it.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Wide outside off, Seifert stretches and drives it to sweeper cover and gets another single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Gives this air on middle, Taylor nudges it towards long on for one.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Seifert drives it with the spin towards cover for a run.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Taylor cuts it towards point and gets off the mark.
Ross Taylor walks out to bat now.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Bowled! Chahal comes back and gets rid of Bruce! He cannot leave a lasting impression and goes without troubling the scorers. Floated on leg stump, Bruce looks to paddle. This shot looks easy to play and cheeky when it comes off but when it does not, it does not look pretty. On this occasion, it has not come off. Bruce has missed it completely and the ball goes onto disturb the pole. Once again New Zealand are making a meal of this chase and are losing the plot.
Chahal is back.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A huge shout but not given! This is angled into the pads, of the batter. Bruce looks to play it with a straight bat but misses.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off, it is pushed to covers.
Tom Bruce is the new man in.
11.4 overs (1 Run) OUT! You bet he has! Munro is short! India needed something inspirational, their body language had gone down as this stand was taking the game away but Kohli has just provided something brilliant. He leads from the front and this could well be the opening India wanted. It is a full ball outside off, Munro hits it through covers. The batters take one and go for the second. Thakur picks the ball up and fires it towards Kohli at covers. He catches it, turns and then fires it at the stumps at the keeper's end and hits. Munro is walking back disappointed but the umpire takes it upstairs. Replays show that Munro is well short. Replays actually show that Munro did not expect the throw to come at his end and he was jogging towards the other end. When he saw Kohli turn, that is when he upped the speed but it was too late. A good innings from Munro comes to an end but he needed to stay longer.
A run out appeal and it has been taken upstairs! Munro is already walking back! Has the Indian skipper pulled off something exceptional?
11.3 overs (1 Run) Seifert makes room and Dube bowls a slower one and it is shorter in length. It is on the body. He looks to pull. It hits the body and rolls on the off side. A run taken. Leg bye taken. Three singles in the over so far.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off, this is pushed through covers for one.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on middle, Seifert mistimes his pull through mid-wicket.
Shivam Dube on now. Can his medium pace do the trick?
10.6 overs (0 Run) A full toss now, it is hit to mid off. Another big over for the hosts.
10.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Blasted! Nobody moved there! 74 needed in 55 now. Outside off, Munro smashes it through covers and the ball races away to the fence.
10.4 overs (1 Run) On the fuller side, Seifert strokes it through covers for one.
10.3 overs (2 Runs) Good running! On the pads, TS looks to flick but it hits the pads and rolls towards fine leg. Two taken. Leg byes signaled.
10.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Raining boundaries here! Shorter and around off, Seifert goes after it. He probably was looking to hit it over covers but it goes over the point fielder and into the fence.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter again and on the body, Munro pulls but it hits the higher part of the bat. It lands in the fine leg region for one.