9.6 overs (0 Run) Almost a disaster. Full on middle, Dube pushes it towards mid on. Rohit wants a single but Shivam does not. He is quick to send him back and hence no casualty.
9.5 overs (0 Run) Another pacy delivery and once again Dube fails to connect. Back of a length delivery outside off, it zooms off the surface. Dube looks to play the upper cut but misses.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Good bowling this. Dube under a bit of pressure by the look of it. Good length delivery just outside off, Shivam looks to run it down the leg side but misses. That was just above the outside edge.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, RS turns it to the leg side and rotates the strike.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Good ball and good running as well. On the pads and pacy. Dube looks to defend but gets beaten by the pace of it. It hits him on the pads and the ball rolls to the off side of the pitch. Rohit calls for a quick run and gets it with ease. Leg bye stolen.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rohit dabs it towards third man and gets a couple as Bennett does really well to stop the ball before the fence with a dive to his left.
Also, Scott Kuggeleijn is back into the attack.
Shivam Dube walks out at number 3. Interesting move from India.
8.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! De Grandhomme strikes in his first over and it is the man in form, KL Rahul. This is a timely wicket for New Zealand as the openers were racing away with the game. Short of a length delivery outside off, Rahul cuts but finds Munro with perfection at point. Rahul walks back dejected to the pavilion.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Sharma pushes it to cover for a single.
8.4 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Short ball outside off, Sharma looks to cut but it takes the outside edge and goes past the short third man fielder for a boundary.
8.3 overs (0 Run) De Grandhomme dishes a full one on middle, Sharma dances down the track and drives it straight back where the bowlers collects the ball safely.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rahul pushes it down to long on for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Rohit punches it to deep cover and takes a single.
Colin de Grandhomme is into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) End of a very good over from Santner, just 5 from the over. Flatter on off, Sharma sweeps it to the leg side and keeps the strike.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on off, RS defends it this time.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Edged but away. Floated outside off, Rohit looks to sweep but gets a top edge on that one and goes quickly past Tim Seifert. The ball goes towards the third man region and the batters take two.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Short around off, Rahul dabs it to third man for one.
7.2 overs (1 Run) In the air and just short. Good fielding from Guptill. Not an easy one to keep out as it bounced just in front of him. Tossed up on middle, Rohit gets down on one knee and slog sweeps it over square leg. He does not time it well and Guptill comes running in from deep square leg and goes for the catch but it falls short of him. The ball bounces in front of him but Martin manages to get his hand on it and keeps it down to one. It is very difficult to stop the ball when you go for the catch and it bounces just in front of you but Guptill is one of the best fielders in the world and he makes it look very easy.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up on middle, Rohit tucks it to the leg side. Does not get a single this time.
Mitchell Santner is back. 1-0-8-0 are his figures so far.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul now joins the party. Spoils the over for Ish Sodhi. Tossed up on off, Rahul hangs back and smashes it over the bowler's head. It bounces just before the ropes and goes away for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and off, Rohit strokes it to long on and rotates the strike.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, Rahul milks it through mid off for another run.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air on middle, Rohit tucks it against the spin to the leg side for a single.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter delivery around off, Rohit cuts it but finds point.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Sodhi starts with a floated delivery on middle and leg, Rahul whips it towards mid-wicket for a single.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 20TH T20I fifty for Sharma. Brilliant shot! Full delivery on middle, Sharma lifts it over the bowler's head for a maximum. It has just come off 23 balls. Can he continue on to score a ton here?
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another one! Sharma is looking in excellent touch out! Has raced to 44 off just 22 balls. Very full delivery outside off, Sharma drives it through the cover region for a boundary.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slashes away nicely! Short ball outside off, Sharma cuts it over the point fielder for a boundary.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! 50-run stand is up between the two. Excellent start again. Full delivery on off, Sharma lifts it over long off for a maximum.
5.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Short ball on middle, Sharma pulls it with disdain over the mid-wicket region for a biggie.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle, Rahul works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.