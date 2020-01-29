A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, India are 179/5. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
So New Zealand need 180 to keep the series alive. It is a small ground and the pitch looks good to bat as well but this Indian bowling line-up is not easy to put away and the Kiwis will need to be on top of their game. India will carry the momentum from the end of the first innings and would look to wrap the series up in this game. Can the Men in Blue conquer in their quest or will New Zealand make a comeback? Join us in a while to find out.
A good bowling performance from New Zealand. Actually a good recovery work from the hosts. They were under the pump at the start but courtesy of their spinners they managed to pull things back in the middle. Hamish Bennett went for 40 runs in his first two overs but then came back and gave away just 14 runs and picked up 3 off his last 2 overs. Ish Sodhi was economical, going for under 6 rpo. Kuggeleijn gave just 10 from his two. Santner and de Grandhomme got one wicket each. Southee was good throughout but 18 runs of his final over spoiled his figures.
After being put into bat, India started off in a blistering fashion as Rohit went bonkers at the start. He was well supported by Rahul who also took on the bowlers. The pair added 89 runs for the opening wicket in just 9 overs with Rohit Sharma scoring his 20th T20I fifty. It looked like India well score at least 200 but the wicket of Rahul saw India lose their way. Rohit soon followed his opening partner and Dube who was promoted to number 3 also failed to make a mark. Shreyas Iyer struggled tonight as well but recovery innings from Kohli followed by cameos from Manish Pandey and Ravindra Jadeja saw them finish off with momentum.
37 runs off the final three overs has seen India reach close to 180 but one will feel that New Zealand have done extremely well to make a comeback in this game.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Jadeja swings his bat but misses. Pandey is quick to come out of his crease form the non striker's end and they steal a leg bye. INDIA FINISH OFF WITH 179/5!
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good length delivery outside off, Jadeja makes the most of the life he got as Santner dropped him in the previous ball and smokes it over the cover fence for a biggie.
19.4 overs (2 Runs) DROPPED! Santner has put down a relatively tough chance but a simple one according to his standards. Good length ball on middle, Jadeja looks to pull but mistimes it. The ball goes towards deep mid-wicket, Santner comes running in and gets his hands to hit but fails to hold onto it..
19.3 overs (1 Run) Full outside off, Pandey strokes it towards cover and gets a single.
19.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Southee misses his line with the slower one this time. He ends up bowling it well outside off, on the wrong side of the tramline and it has been wided.
19.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Super shot from Manish Pandey. Knuckle ball from Southee but it is overpitched on off, Manish clears his front leg and smokes it over the long on fence for a biggie.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Jadeja plays it towards point and gets a single.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, Jadeja pulls it and gets a single to end the over. 10 runs off the penultimate over.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Slower ball does the trick once again for Bennett. It is a knuckle ball from Hamish. It is wide outside off, making Virat stretch out for it. Kohli looks to flat-bat it over covers but cannot time it and elevate it. The ball falls on its way to the fielder. Southee there tumbles forward and takes a very good catch.
18.4 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, Kohli pulls it between long on and deep mid-wicket for a couple as the fielder from long on cleans it.
18.3 overs (2 Runs) Good length delivery on off, Kohli pulls it right between deep mid-wicket and long on for a couple.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery closer to the off stump this time. Pandey guides it to point and gets a single.
18.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wide and punished. Good length ball well outside off, Manish gets on his back foot and punches it through covers for a boundary. Very good start to the over for India.
Hamish Bennett is back for his final over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball outside off, Pandey pushes it down to long off for a single.
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Length ball way outside off, Pandey leaves it alone and the umpire signals it a wide.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on the pads, Kohli tucks it to the leg side for a single.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) Full toss on middle, Kohli misses out as he just flicks it to deep mid-wicket for just a couple.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Pandey pushes it to long off to get off the mark.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Almost chopped onto the stumps! Kohli is really lucky here! Good length ball on the pads, Kohli makes room to cut but it hits the inside edge, hitting the body and rolls just past the off stump. It could have been easily gone to hit the stumps.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on the pads, Kohli works it to fine leg and takes a couple before the fielder can come across and clean it up.
So the signal from Kohli was for something else as Manish Pandey is the new man in. Tim Southee is back on.
16.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Stumped! Iyer was struggling and his struggles have come to an end. Shreyas won the battle by hitting a six off the over but it is Santner who wins the war. Shreyas wanted to take off the pressure and free his arms. Santner bowls it slower through the air on leg. Shreyas makes room and looks to go inside out as he comes out of his crease. He misses and Seifert behind the stumps has an easy work to do. He whips the bails off and the square leg umpire does not even need to go upstairs as Shreyas is miles away. The slow but steady stand where Iyer was the second fiddle comes to an end.
16.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, VK flicks it to mid-wicket and rotates the strike.
Virat Kohli signals to the dressing room. Maybe an indication he wants Jadeja at number 7.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Shreyas plays it down to third man for a single.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Edged but safe. Flatter and quicker on leg, Iyer makes room and looks to go downtown again but this time he gets a thick outside edge which goes towards third man for a couple.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow, what a shot that is. Floated on middle, Iyer makes room and hammers it over the long off region for a massive biggie. This is an out-of-jail shot for the Mumbaikar.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Kohli pulls it to long on for a single.
15.6 overs (1 Run) End of a very good over and spell from Sodhi. Just 4 off his final over. Floated on middle, Virat milks it to long on and gets a single. He finishes with figures of 4-0-23-0!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter outside off, Shreyas cuts it to deep point for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) Short once again from Ish. It is pulled to deep mid-wicket for one by Virat.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Now Iyer manages to get his cut past Munro but there is protection in the deep so just a single.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Once again super effort from Munro. He is saving runs for his side. Short outside off, Iyer cuts it but once again Munro dives and saves another boundary.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Leg spinner slightly short outside off, Iyer cuts it hard but Munro at point gets down to his right and saves a certain boundary.