A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 127/3. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full toss and it is put away ease. Full toss on middle, Kohli whips it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary. Kohli is not happy as he wanted a six.
Live Score
14.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball outside off, Iyer cuts it to deep point for a single.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Iyer blocks it out.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Kohli works it to the leg side for a single.
14.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is excellent btting! Kohli loves playing that shot. Floated ball on off, Kohli lunges and plays a lofted extra cover drive for a biggie.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Iyer pushes it to the off side for a single.
Mitchell Santner is back on. 2-0-13-0 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (2 Runs) Short outside off, Kohli cuts it through point and gets a couple to end the over. 8 off Ish's over.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Kohli taps it back to the bowler.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shreyas defends it with soft hands towards cover for one.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle and off, Virat looks to slash it down the ground in his trademark style but ends up getting an inside edge which goes towards fine leg for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Kohli punches it to the off side.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor ball but also very well played by Kohli. Floated on the pads, Virat gets down on one knee and paddles it fine down the leg side for a boundary. The fielder in the deep gives it a valiant chase but comes second best.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Poor from de Grandhomme. Should have stopped that. Full on middle, Kohli drives it back to the right of the bowler. De Grandhomme fails to hold onto it and ends up deflecting it to mid on for one. Nonetheless, a good over from CdG, just 7 off the over.
12.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Iyer strokes it towards long off and gets to the other end.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball outside off, VK plays it to point and rotates the strike.
12.3 overs (2 Runs) Good shot but Taylor cleans it up. Full outside off, Virat drives it beautifully through covers. Ross Taylor at sweeper cover runs to his right and sweeps it up. Two taken.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Good running from Iyer. Good length ball on off, Iyer defends it to the leg side of the pitch and calls for one straightaway. His skipper is a fit man so they get it without breaking a sweat.
12.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Kohli looks to flick but misses. The ball kisses his thigh pad and goes down the leg side. They take a leg bye.
Colin de Grandhomme is back on! 1-0-7-1, his figures so far. He picked up the big wicket of KL Rahul in his first over. Can he pick up a few more?
11.6 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery outside off, Kohli drives it to long off for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter in length outside off, Kohli punches it off the back foot towards cover.
11.4 overs (0 Run) Looped up ball on off, Kohli defends it to cover.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Iyer prods forward and defends it to cover. He gets off the mark with a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter delivery outside off, Iyer punches it to cover.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Kohli drives it to long on for a single.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in. Ish Sodhi is back on as well.
10.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Dube fails to make the most of his opportunity. Double strike for Bennett and he has turned the game here. Shivam was struggling to get his timing right and he succumbs under pressure. Bennett bangs it in short outside off, Dube looks to play the upper cut but just like the story of his short stay tonight, he does not time it well and ends up chipping it to the right of third man. Ish Sodhi there takes a simple catch and the tourists have lost 3 wickets in 2 overs for just 7 runs.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Good length ball on off, Dube pulls it but does not time it well. The ball still manages to go over mid-wicket and the batters get a couple.
Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper is the new man in, replacing Rohit Sharma.
10.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Rohit holes out. The brake in run flow might have put the pressure on Rohit. The slower ball does the trick and the dangerous Rohit Sharma is back in the hut. Bennett has had a tough time with the ball so far but finally he has something to cheer. Bennett rolls his finger on this one and bowls it full on off. Rohit looks to go downtown but one of his hands comes out of the bat's handle and he ends up hitting it high in the air straight towards long on. Southee there takes a sitter. Both the openers back to the dressing room and New Zealand are making a comeback here.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, bowled at 117 kph. It is full outside off, Rohit taps it to point.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Finally Dube gets off the mark. Good length delivery around off, Shivam runs it down to third man and gets his first single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Rohit drives it through extra cover for a single.