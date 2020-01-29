Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.2 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 180, are 43/0. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
4.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Martin flicks it to the leg side and keeps the strike.
Live Score
4.5 overs (0 Run) Flatter and quicker on leg, Guprill looks to sweep but misses and luckily for MG the ball goes over the stumps.
4.4 overs (0 Run) The batsman has defended it by getting right behind the line of the delivery.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) DROPPED AND FOUR! Short and spinning away sharply. Guptill looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge. It goes to the right of first slip, Kohli is taken by surprise and gets finger tips on it. The ball goes behind and to the fence.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Beaten. Googly which is short on middle and leg. Munro looks to cut but misses it completely. Rahul fails to gather it and the ball goes behind allowing them to take a bye.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Harsh welcome for Chahal. Floated on the pads, Munro gets down on one knee and sweeps it through square leg for a single.
Spin time! Yuzvendra Chahal is into the attack.
3.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Guptill taps it towards backward point and looks for a single but Munro sends him back.
Munro seems to have hurt himself off the previous delivery near the ribs. The Indian players are checking up on him as the physio makes his way out to treat him. He is going to continue. Good signs for the visitors.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Ouch that has hurt him for sure. Back of a length delivery on the body. Munro looks to pull but misses. It hits him on the body and you can hear it from the stump mic that Colin straightaway winces in pain as he shouts. Guptill calls for a run and they take it. Munro gets to the other end and straightaway goes down. Shami checks on him. That is a good gesture from the Indian pacer.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Munro is getting frustrated here. Full outside off, Munro swings his bat but misses.
3.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Munro is not in controll of this shot at all. Full outside off, Shami rolls his fingers on this one. Munro tries to go over covers but gets a thick outside edge and the ball flies over the point fielder and goes away to the fence.
3.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off and middle, Guptill glances it towards mid-wicket and gets to the other end.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on the body, Munro lifts his front leg up and half pulls it towards mid-wicket for a single.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle and off, defended off the back foot by Guptill. A very good over for New Zealand as 13 runs come off it.
2.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Excellent shot from Guptill. Actually it is more of a smart shot. Short on middle, Guptill withdraws himself just a bit and upper cuts it over the keeper's head for a biggie. Second one of the over.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Guptill glances it to the leg side.
2.3 overs (6 Runs) EDGED AND SIX! Short and outside off, Guptill looks to slash it over on the off side but ends up getting a thick outside edge. It flies to the left of third man. Shami runs and stretches but cannot get there. The boundaries here are small so it flies over the fence.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length closer to the body, Munro hops and defends it to the off side of the pitch and gets a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Guptill pushes it to cover for one.
Jasprit Bumrah is into the attack.
1.6 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, Munro looks to slog but gets a glove on it. The ball lobs wide of Rahul after it hits his thigh pad but he cannot get there. They take a run. Just 5 off Shami's first.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On off, Munro defends it.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Good length on off, Guptill defends it with soft hands and gets a single.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Another length ball on middle and leg, Munro looks to pull but the ball goes off the inside edge towards the leg side for a single.
1.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Guptill turns it to fine leg for a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Shami starts with a good length delivery on the pads, Munro looks to flick but misses. The ball hits his pads and goes to the off side. They take a run, there was a bit of inside edge so it has been called as a run.
Mohammed Shami to partner Shardul Thakur from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Short ball around middle, Guptill defends it to the bowler.
0.5 over (0 Run) Play and a miss! Full delivery outside off, moving away from the batsman. Guptill looks to drive but fails to get any bat on it.
0.4 over (1 Run) Good length ball on the pads, Munro flicks it to fine leg for a single.
0.3 over (1 Run) Fullish delivery on middle angling in, Guptill pushes it to mid on for a single.
0.2 over (6 Runs) SIX! What a start to the innings. Full delivery on off, Guptill dances down the track and hammers it over the long off region for a biggie.
0.1 over (0 Run) Thakur starts with a length ball on off, Guptill prods forward and defends it to point.
The run chase gets underway! Martin Guptill and Colin Munro make their way out to the middle in pursuit of 180. The Indian players follow them out to the field. Shardul Thakur will start the proceedings with the ball for the visitors.