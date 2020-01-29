A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.0 overs, India are 42/0. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
4.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Short again from Santner. It is dabbed down towards third man for a single.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter outside off, Rohit dabs it wide of first slip. Sodhi slides and pulls it back from short third man and keeps it down to one.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Beautiful delivery from Santner. Gives this one more air than the last one. It turns away off the surface. Rohit looks to defend but misses.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just past the sliding fielder at point. Santner starts with a flighted delivery, which is slower through the air. It is outside off, Rohit gets on his back foot and punches it wide of the sliding fielder at point and gets a boundary.
Spin time! Mitchell Santner is into the attack.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Cross seam delivery on off. It is on a length, Rohit looks to pull but the ball goes off the lower half of his bat towards mid-wicket for a single. 8 off the over from Kuggeleijn but a very good one from Scott. Troubled both the batters in his first.
3.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, Rahul runs it down to third man for a run.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Rahul defends it off his back foot.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Now Rohit intentionally dabs it towards third man and gets a single.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Beautiful delivery from Kuggeleijn. Good length delivery around off, it swings away a bit and also bounces off the surface. Rohit looks to defend but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through the vacant slip cordon towards third man for a boundary.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Kuggleijn starts with a back of a length delivery on the body. It zips off the surface, Rahul looks to pull but that extra bounce makes him play at it awkwardly. He still manages to hit it towards square leg for a single.
Scott Kuggeleijn is into the attack now. So just one over for Bennett first up.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on middle, Rahul tucks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Clever from KL Rahul! This is brilliant batting! Short of a length ball around middle, Rahul plays the upper cut over the keeper's head for a boundary.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Sharma comes down the pitch and defends it to cover for a single.
2.3 overs (2 Runs) Well fielded and a good throw as well. Short of a length ball outside off, Sharma cuts it to deep point. Santner runs across and slides to make an excellent stop. He throws it back to the keeper but it is wide and Rohit makes it back for the second.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Short of a length ball on off, Rahul punches it to deep cover for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Southee bowls a good length ball on off, Rahul pushes it to the point fielder.
1.6 overs (2 Runs) Pull shot from Rahul but hardly times it. Good length delivery outside off, Rohit is a bit early in his pull. He still manages to go over mid on and get a couple as the fielder cleans it up. Expensive start for Bennett, 13 from his first.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding from Munro. Saves a couple for his side. Bennett is lucky to escape that. It is a poor delivery outside off, Rohit slashes it over backward point. Munro runs to his right from third man and manages to save it before the ropes with a slide.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul follows the boundary with a single to the leg side with a gentle tuck.
1.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First maximum off the day and it has taken KL Rahul just two deliveries to get it. This man is very talented but now he is converting them into runs as well. Shorter in length outside off, the ball comes nicely onto Rahul's bat. He slashes it at it and the ball goes well over the third man fence for a biggie.
1.2 overs (1 Run) A bit of extra bounce on this one. It is on a length outside off, it shoots up off the surface. Rohit manages to guide it to the right of third man and gets a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) The man in form, KL Rahul is off the mark straightaway. Bennett starts with a back of a length delivery around off, Rahul dabs it towards third man and gets a single.
Hamish Bennett will bowl from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Just the boundary off the over. Good start by Southee. The last delivery is outside off on a length. Asking Rohit to drive but he is in no hurry and lets it carry to the keeper.
0.5 over (0 Run) Around off on a length, Rohit cuts it but this time finds point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Now Southee goes closer to the off pole. Rohit calmly blocks it after getting a boundary of the last delivery.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit and India are off the mark with bang. The length is not bad from Southee but the line is a bit of a problem here. It is on the good length area but it is well outside off, Sharma gets on his back foot and cuts it powerfully through point for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Once again Southee bowls it on a length on off. This one swings away a bit. Rohit defends it towards cover and looks for a single but Rahul sends him back. Good call as there was never a run there.
0.1 over (0 Run) Southee starts right on the money. Little inswing on the first ball. It is on a length ball on off, Rohit tucks it towards mid-wicket.
False start for Southee first up.
We are all set for the action to begin. Indian openers, KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma stride out to the middle to open the innings. The New Zealand players are out on the field. Tim Southee to start the proceedings with the new ball. Rohit will take strike. A wide slip in place first up.
Indian all-rounder, Sivam Dube is caught down for a quick chat with Scott Styris. Shivam Dube says that it feels good to be part of the Indian team and is happy to be part of the side away from home. Dube is sure that he can perform together with India and tells it is good for the side to have two all-rounders. Tells they are not thinking of the World Cup, says they are just focused on improving and growing.
India (Playing XI) (UNCHANGED) - Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul (WK), Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami.
New Zealand (Playing XI) - Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (C), Tim Seifert (WK), Ross Taylor, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Scott Kuggeleijn (IN for Blair Tickner), Hamish Bennett.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli says they are playing on this wicket after a long time. Tells there is good hard track with little bit of grass underneath. Says they are just looking to carry forward the performance and the momentum and tells that is the attitude they want to carry and that's the focus and not other things. Informs they are unchanged from the last game as he believes there is no reason to change the winning combination.
New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson says that it is a new surface and hopes to get something out of it. The plan is to take them a little further and tells it is a challenge against a strong Indian side. Says there is a change as Tickner is out and Kuggeleijn replaces him. Says they both have similar features with the ball but tells Kuggeleijn is a better batsman.
Toss - We are all in readiness for the spin of coin. New Zealand skipper, Kane Williamson has the coin in hand. Indian skipper, Virat Kohli calls Tails but it comes down as Heads. NEW ZEALAND OPT TO BOWL!
2 games and 2 comprehensive wins for the Men in Blue. The T20I series leg now moves to Hamilton. The Kiwis desperately need to bounce back from their demoralizing defeats to keep the series alive. Williamson and co. need to find some source of inspiration. Virat Kohli and his troops' preparation for the T20 World Cup later in the year is well on course and they will look to wrap the series up in this game itself. It will be interesting to see whether they tinker with their winning combination in this game. Will New Zealand finally bounce back or will India continue to decimate the Kiwis? Stay tuned to find out as the toss is not far away.