9.6 overs (0 Run) Oh! Dangerous end to Powerplay 1! India almost lost their third. Kyle goes full on off, Shaw looks to drive but the ball comes in a bit and takes the inside edge. Luckily for the Men in Blue it goes onto hit his pad. India 56/2 in Powerplay 1!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, PS defends it.
9.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shreyas glances it to the leg side and gets a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Shreyas looks to defend but the ball shapes away and beats him up.
9.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Iyer defends it off the back foot.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Iyer must have had his heart in his mouth. Fuller on off, Iyer looks to drive but the ball hangs on him a bit and he is a bit early in his drive. Luckily for him it goes over the cover fielder and runs away to the fence.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! What an over for India. 16 off the over. Back of a length outside off, Shaw goes on his back foot and slams it over cover-point. The ball hits the ropes on the full and after a few replays, the umpire has his arms up.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now Shaw shows his back foot class on the off side. Good length ball around off, Prithvi gets on his back foot and punches it delightfully through cover-point for a boundary. The man at cover-point dives to his left but has no chance of stopping that.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Follows the biggie with a calm back foot defense.
8.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a hit! Shaw is a fearless young man and this shot proves just that. Bennett bangs it in short, Shaw is a very good player off his back foot. He transfers his weight on his back leg and smokes his pull over the square leg fence for a biggie.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Shaw flicks it towards mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball outside off, Shaw punches it to point.
7.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Shaw taps it towards point for a single.
7.5 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Shaw taps it towards point.
7.4 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shaw keeps it out.
7.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bowls a bumper, Shaw ducks under it.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Iyer punches it towards point for a single and gets off the mark.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Bowls a bouncer, Iyer does well to duck under it.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Iyer drives it to covers.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Lucky escape for Shaw as this falls just short of Nicholls at cover-point. Good length ball outside off, Shaw once again punches it hard but uppishly. Henry Nicholls at cover-point dives to his right and almost takes it on the full but it falls agonizingly short of him and gets it on a bounce. New Zealand could have had their third and Bennett was inches away from getting his second in the over. Just 3 off the over but more importantly the big wicket of Virat Kohli.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Shaw defends it.
Shreyas Iyer is the new man in.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Massive, massive wicket for the Kiwis as the Indian skipper is out of here. Bennett has provided his skipper with a precious wicket. A wicket that is worth in gold. Bennett bangs it in short outside off, Kohli throws his bat at it and one would feel there was no reason for that especially at this stage. Virat never usually does this but this time he does and falls in the trap. The ball goes off the upper half of his bat and it flies to the right of third man. The tall figure of Kyle Jamieson there moves to his right and dives to take a very good catch.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off and middle, Shaw looks to pull but the bat turns in his hand. He still manages to get it past mid-wicket for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bennett misses his line and goes well wide outside off. On the wrong end of the tramline, Shaw leaves it. Wided by the umpire.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shaw defends it.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Bennett starts with a length ball on the pads, Kohli looks to flick but it goes behind square on the leg side off the inner half of his bat for a single.
Hamish Bennett is into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to finish the over. Shaw punches it to the fielder on the off side to get through the over.
5.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just over the stretching point fielder. Back of a length outside off, Shaw hops and slams it over the man at point. He jumps and stretches but the ball is well over him and it goes away to the fence.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Shaw drives it towards mid off. The bat turns in his hand and hence it does not come off well.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length on off, Shaw hops and manages to defend it behind square on the off side off the lower half of his bat.
5.2 overs (0 Run) The batsman has played it to the point region.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Shaw punches it to the off side.