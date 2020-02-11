A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 50.0 overs, India are 296/7. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
So 297 is the target for the Kiwis to inflict a whitewash on India. The Men in Blue have a good total on the board and now the onus will be on their bowlers. Can India restrict them or will New Zealand chase it down? Join us after the break to find out.
A decent bowling performance from the Kiwis. They had India on the back foot and will be ruing the fact that they have let them reach a competitive score. The Black Caps had India stuttering at 62/3 but failed to break the stand in the middle overs. 6 bowlers were used by Kane Williamson with Hamish Bennett being the pick of the lot. He was expensive but scalped 4 wickets that included Virat Kohli, Manish Pandey and KL Rahul.
After being put in, India got off to a disastrous start losing both Mayank Agarwal and Kohli early. Shaw was looking very good but his run out made it worse for the visitors. Iyer and Rahul though joined to revive India. The duo added a 100-run stand with Iyer getting to his fifty but getting out against the run of play. Pandey then carried on from where Iyer left off. Manish Pandey and KL Rahul added 107 with Rahul getting a century. The pair struggled to flourish towards the fag end though and that meant they could muster only 42 runs in the final 5 overs as both of them departed in consecutive deliveries.
A solid comeback from the Men in Blue and they have managed to not just go past the par score but they will enter the second half with momentum. Thanks to Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul that the Indians have managed to put a more than decent total.
49.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb end to the innings for India. Full toss on off, Saini lofts it over mid off and gets a boundary to end the innings. INDIA FINISH ON 296/7!
49.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Jadeja plays it to point and looks for two but Saini turns down the second.
49.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full toss and outside the tramline. Wided by the umpire.
49.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting! Jadeja goes across his stump and lofts this length ball from there over fine leg for a boundary.
49.3 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Jadeja swings but fails.
49.2 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Good work from Latham but Jadeja is in. Length ball outside off, Saini fails to connect and Jadeja calls for a run. Latham scores a direct hit with his underarm throw at the keeper's end but Jadeja is in as shown by the replay.
Run Out appeal taken upstairs. Jadeja looks to be in.
49.1 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Jadeja guides it behind square on the off side for just a run.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Dot to end the over. Saini once again fails to connect. Good length ball outside off, Navdeep wildly swings his bat but misses.
48.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Saini makes a wild swing at that but fails to connect again.
48.4 overs (0 Run) Swing and miss! Outside off on a length, Saini swings but connects with thin air.
48.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Fuller outside off, Saini swings his bat at it but gets an inside edge which goes past the stumps and the old little french cut sends it to the fence for a boundary fine down the leg side.
Navdeep Saini is the new batsman in.
48.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! It is a dipping full toss and hence no issue there. Bennett dishes out a full toss on middle, Thakur cannot get under it. He heaves it high in the air towards deep square leg. The ball goes high in the air and Colin de Grandhomme settles under it. He almost misjudges it and drops it but somehow the Kiwi all-rounder manages to hold onto it. The umpire goes upstairs to check whether it is over the waist but Hamish is safe there.
Shardul Thakur is caught at square leg. They are checking for the no ball. Is it a waist height full toss?
48.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Full outside off, Thakur throws his bat at it as it is in the zone but he misses.
47.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, Thakur nudges it towards long on.
47.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Jadeja strokes it towards cover for a single.
47.4 overs (1 Run) Good ball but cannot stop the run. Yorker outside off, Thakur looks to dig but gets a bottom edge onto the keeper. They steal a run by then.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Direct hit but Jadeja is lightening quick to get back in. Length ball outside off, Jadeja punches it towards long off and calls for a quick run. Williamson gets to the ball quickly and scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. Replay rolls in and shows Jadeja is safely in.
47.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Southee bowls it wide outside the tramline on the off side. Wided by the umpire.
47.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Thakur pushes it towards mid on for a single.
47.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. He is a man in form. Good length ball on off, Thakur pulls it through square leg for a boundary. Good start to the over for India.
47.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Southee misses his line and sprays one down the leg side. Thakur tries to flick but misses. Wided by the umpire.
Tim Southee is back on. 7-0-37-0 are his figures so far.
46.6 overs (0 Run) No hat-trick for Bennett. Jadeja sees off the hat-trick ball. Pacy ball on a length. Jadeja defends it towards point.
Shardul Thakur comes out to bat next.
46.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Both the set batters are out of here and Hamish is on a hat-trick now. Full on off, Manish looks to go over long on but he cannot time it well. The ball goes towards long on. Santner, one of the best fielders in the world is stationed there. He comes in and takes a good catch diving in front. As they say, one brings two and that has what has happened here.
Ravindra Jadeja is the new man in.
46.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Jamieson redeems himself in the next ball and takes a tougher chance than the one he dropped in the last ball. End of a fabulous innings from Rahul. He has done his job but he will be gutted to get out at this stage of the game. Good length ball on off, Rahul looks to play it over long off but it comes off the upper half of his bat and dips on its way to long off. Jamieson there dives in front and takes a good catch. This time Bennett has his man.
46.3 overs (6 Runs) DROPPED AND SIX! How has Jamieson dropped that? That is one of the simplest catches you will get in the deep. Unlucky for Bennett, not only he misses out on a wicket but that also goes for six. Length ball on off, Rahul lofts it over long off. He does not time it well and it goes towards long off. Jamieson there gets it on his chest height and looks to take it with his fingers pointing to the sky but the ball clips his hand and goes over the fence.
46.2 overs (1 Run) Full on off, Manish strokes it to long on and gets to the other end. Good bowling from New Zealand, they have dried up the boundaries.
46.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball outside off, Rahul fails to get under it and manages to play his pull towards long on for a single. 100-run stand is up between Rahul and Pandey.
45.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on middle, Rahul milks it to long on and keeps the strike.
45.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Manish flicks it to the on side for a single.
45.4 overs (2 Runs) Shorter outside off, Pandey runs it down to third man for a couple.
45.3 overs (1 Run) Short and just outside off, Rahul looks to play the reverse hit with the wrong end of his bat but he manages to just play it towards third man for a single.
45.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Pandey comes down the track and plays it to sweeper cover for a single.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter on off, Rahul plays it towards point for a single.