44.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over. 8 off the over and New Zealand are getting closer to the target. Length ball on off, CdG pushes it towards mid on and keeps the strike.
Live Score
44.5 overs (0 Run) On off, defended by Colin.
44.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bumrah misses his yorker and pays the price. Full toss on middle and leg, de Grandhomme flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
44.3 overs (1 Run) On off, Tom glances it towards mid-wicket for a single.
44.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Grandhomme half-pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a run.
44.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Latham punches it to cover for a run.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on. 8-0-39-0 are his figures so far.
43.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Latham looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. The ball rolls away allowing them to steal a leg bye. 10 off the over and New Zealand need just 32 off the last 6.
43.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Typical fast bowler's response. He bowls a bouncer but it is over the head and it has been wided.
43.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Everyone get out of the way because Latham has hit that with venom. Good length ball on off, Latham comes down the track and flat-bats it over mid off for a boundary.
43.4 overs (1 Run) Full and pacy on off, de Grandhomme looks to push but gets a faint inside edge which goes onto hit his pads. The ball rolls to the off side and they take a run. Saini puts a desperate cry for LBW but he won't get it his way.
43.3 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and they get a couple. Good length ball on off, de Grandhomme strokes it through covers. The man at sweeper cover misfields allowing them to get two.
43.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller on middle, Latham glances it towards mid-wicket. The fielder from mid-wicket puts a dive and parries it to mid on allowing them to take a single.
43.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Latham punches it towards point. Colin de Grandhomme comes out for a run but he is sent back.
Navdeep Saini is back on. 7-0-59-0 are his figures so far.
42.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That is put away! Short delivery on middle, de Grandhomme pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
42.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Amazing shot! Short delivery on middle, de Grandhomme pulls it over mid-wicket for a maximum.
42.4 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Latham pulls it over mid-wicket. The batsmen take a single.
42.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Latham blocks it off the back foot.
42.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Brilliant shot! Full delivery outside off, Latham drives it beautifully through covers for a boundary.
42.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length and outside off, Latham looks to drive but misses it.
Shardul Thakur is back on. 7-0-48-1 are his figures so far.
41.6 overs (1 Run) Short around off, TL cuts it and gets a single. End of a game changing spell from Chahal. He finishes with the figures of 10-1-47-3.
41.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, CdG glances it to the leg side for a single.
41.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Latham comes down the track and manages to tuck it towards mid-wicket for a single.
41.3 overs (1 Run) Once again de Grandhomme chips it over mid off and gets a single.
41.2 overs (2 Runs) Floated on off, de Grandhomme lofts it over covers and gets a couple.
41.1 overs (6 Runs) IN THE AIR...AND SIX! Slightly short on off, de Grandhomme gets on his back foot and pulls it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
40.6 overs (2 Runs) Better throw, at least a better collection and it would have been the end of Colin de Grandhomme. Fuller on off, de Grandhomme flicks it to the left of mid-wicket and goes for a couple. He is slow on the second one and Mayank gets to the ball in the deep. He sends a very lose throw at the bowler's end. Kohli fails to gather the ball cleanly before the stumps and somehow CdG manages to come in.
40.5 overs (0 Run) The batsman shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
40.4 overs (0 Run) Play and miss. Full outside off, Latham looks to drive but misses.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off and it nips back in. De Grandhomme looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls to the off side and gets a single.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Latham taps it towards backward point and takes a run.
40.1 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, de Grandhomme defends it towards mid on. He initially tells Latham to wait but then calls him for a run.