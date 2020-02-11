Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.1 overs, India are 255/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
44.6 overs (1 Run) Little indie edge saves Rahul. Full and swinging in. Rahul looks to drive but gets a slight inside edge onto the pads. The ball rolls towards backward point and they take a single. Good over at this stage of the game. Just 7 off it.
Live Score
44.5 overs (0 Run) Slower ball outside off, Rahul looks to play it but gets beaten by the lack of pace on the delivery.
44.4 overs (1 Run) Driven towards the mid on region. They pick up a single.
44.3 overs (1 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul pulls it to deep mid-0wicket for one.
44.2 overs (2 Runs) HUNDRED FOR KL RAHUL! What an innings from the Karnataka boy! He is having a tour to remember here. He removes his helmet and raises his bat as the crowd applauds his knock. He came in at a difficult time but he's played an innings that has taken his side out of the muddle. He gets to his century by turning this length ball off his pad towards the leg side and getting a couple.
44.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball outside off, Rahul drags his pull wide of long on and gets a couple. Latham fails to gather the throw at the keeper's end but there is backup behind him and that denies them the third.
Hamish Bennett is back on. 7-1-45-1 are his figures so far.
43.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Rahul drives it through mid off for a single.
43.5 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through mid-wicket. The batsmen get two runs. KL Rahul moves to 95.
43.4 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A big error from Santner as he has dislodged the bails with his foot. Floated on off, Pandey tucks it to the leg side. Rahul calls for a single, Manish hesitates but goes for it. Latham quickly gets to the ball and removes his glove before reaching there. He sends a good throw at the bowler's end. Manish is struggling and the umpire takes it upstairs. Replay rolls in and it shows Manish is short but Santner has disturbed the bails with his foot before the ball comes to him.
A run out check! It is referred upstairs. It seems that Santner has removed the bails before he collected the ball.
43.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Pandey plays it towards point.
43.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Pandey plays it towards point.
43.1 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on off, Rahul cuts it towards point for a single.
42.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through square leg for a single.
42.5 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Pandey drives it through mid on for a run.
42.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Rahul defends it towards covers. The batsmen take a single.
42.3 overs (0 Run) In the air but safe! Rahul riding his luck now. Short ball around the body, Rahul looks to play the pull but the ball comes off the bottom edge. It lobs to the right of the bowler. Jamieson dives but cannot get his hand to the ball.
42.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on middle, Rahul looks to flick but gets hit on the thigh pad.
42.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That is some shot from Rahul! On the pads on a length. Rahul just lofts his whip over the fine leg fence for a biggie. Boy, he makes batting look effortless.
41.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot from Manish. He makes this look so easy. Tossed up on off and middle, Pandey comes down the track and lofts it over the bowler's head for a boundary.
41.5 overs (1 Run) The batsman flicks it away with a wristy shot. The batsmen have run through for a single.
41.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Pandey flicks it to the leg side for a single.
41.3 overs (3 Runs) EDGED AND DROPPED. Tough chance but still half a chance for Latham. There is turn and bounce on this one. Short outside off, Rahul looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge edge which clips the glove of Latham. He cannot hold onto it and the ball goes behind towards third man. They take three.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and off, Pandey comes down the track but cannot connect. He squeezes it to long on for a run.
41.1 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle, Rahul glances it towards long on. Santner goes behind it but the man from long on cleans it up and keeps it down to one.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through square leg for a single.
40.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Pandey pushes it towards long on for a run.
40.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Rahul tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
40.3 overs (1 Run) Short again on leg, Pandey pulls it towards square leg for a run.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Rahul pulls it through square leg for a single.
40.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Rahul defends it off the front foot.