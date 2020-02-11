Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.4 overs, India are 220/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
39.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Pandey keeps it out.
39.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Pandey plays it to covers.
39.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Rahul drives it through point. The batsmen take a single.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on off, Rahul plays it to point.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Pandey punches it towards point for a single.
39.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on off, Pandey lofts it over covers. The fielder in the deep does well to stop it. The batsmen get two runs.
38.6 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Pandey pushes it past the bowler towards mid on for a single.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Pandey blocks it off the back foot.
38.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Rahul flicks it through square leg for a run. 50-run stand is up between Rahul and Pandey.
38.3 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Pandey drives it towards mid on for a single.
38.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Pandey plays it towards point.
38.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Pandey plays it to covers.
Kyle Jamieson is back on. 7-0-36-1 are his figures so far.
37.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pressure reliving shot from Rahul. Santner bowls it down the leg side, Rahul gets down and paddles it fine down the leg side for a single.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Rahul keeps it out.
37.4 overs (2 Runs) Flighted delivery on off, Rahul guides it through point. The batsmen pick up a couple.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Pandey plays it towards point for a single.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Pandey drives it to covers.
37.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Pandey defends it off the back foot.
Mitchell Santner is back on. 5-0-25-0 are his figures so far.
36.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely! The over ends the way it started. Flatter on off, Rahul smashes it through extra cover for a boundary.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Direct Hit and Rahul would have been a goner. Good length ball on off, Manish defends it on the off side and looks for a quick run. Rahul goes for it as well. Santner gets to the ball quickly and has a lot of time to aim his throw at the striker's end but he misses to hit the target.
36.4 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery on off, Pandey pushes it through point. The batsmen get two runs.
36.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on off, Manish blocks it off the back foot.
36.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Pandey keeps it out.
36.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Manish Pandey starts the over in style. Neesham bowls it straight and full on the stumps. Manish goes aerial and lofts it straight over the bowler's head. The ball bounces just inside the ropes and goes away.
35.6 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Rahul punches it to covers.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Manish pushes it towards point. The batsmen take a single.
35.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on off, Rahul punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Short delivery on middle, Pandey pulls it through mid-wicket for a run.
35.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on middle, Pandey flicks it to mid-wicket.
35.1 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Rahul flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.