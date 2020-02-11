A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 35.3 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 297, are 204/4. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
34.6 overs (0 Run) Follows the maximum with a clam defense. 98 in 90 needed now.
Live Score
34.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top class shot from Neesham. Back of a length ball outside off, James stays back and smashes it over point for a biggie.
34.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Neesham looks to pull but misses.
34.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Neesham defends it.
34.2 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Latham would have been in trouble. Good length ball outside off, Latham punches it towards point and calls for a quick run. Jadeja gets to the ball quickly and tries to score direct hit at the bowler's end as Tom is off for a quick run. The Indian all-rounder misses it.
34.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Latham blocks it.
33.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Neesham flicks it to square leg.
33.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up delivery on middle, Latham flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
33.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Latham blocks it off the front foot.
33.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Latham comes forward and looks to defend but gets hit on the pads.
33.2 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Neesham drives it through mid off for a run.
33.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Neesham plays it towards covers.
32.6 overs (1 Run) Full and wide outside off, Neesham squeezes it through covers to get off the mark and keep the strike.
James Neesham is the new batsman in.
Drinks Break! India have pulled things back here and after looking down and out they are back in this game. New Zealand have thrown it away a bit and find themselves in a nervy situation once again. They were cruising at one stage with the scorecard reading 159/1 but they are now stuttering at 189/4 and will have two new batsmen at the crease.
32.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught behind! Nicholls is out of here and all of a sudden it is India who are on top and on driver's seat. Nicholls will be gutted with the way he has to go after being well-set. It is a nothing delivery, length ball wide outside off. Nicholls goes chasing after it like a kid chasing candy. He looks to slash but ends up getting a thin edge to the keeper. KL Rahul behind the stumps takes the catch and goes up in appeal. The umpire raises his finger and Nicholls walks back. 108 needed off 103 balls and it certainly is game on now.
32.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Nicholls drives it towards mid off.
32.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Nicholls looks to flick but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The bowler appeals for lbw but the umpire shakes his head.
32.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Thakur bowls it wide outside off, Nicholls looks to go after it but misses it.
32.2 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Nicholls flicks it to mid-wicket.
32.1 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Nicholls drives it to covers.
31.6 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up delivery on middle, Nicholls flicks it towards square leg and takes the single. The fielder goes for a direct hit at the bowler's end but misses it. It goes as overthrows and the batsmen take the extra run.
Tom Latham, the skipper, is the next batsman in.
31.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Soft dismissal and Taylor is out of here. Is this the start of something for India? Floated on off, Jadeja bowls this a littler slower in the air. Taylor looks to drive but the ball sticks onto the surface. Taylor is early in his drive and ends up hitting it uppishly. It goes straight to the man at short cover. Virat Kohli there won't drop those and India's hope stays alive. For the first time in this series Taylor is walking back to the pavilion. Is this the twist in the tale? Can Indian sneak in through this tiny little opening?
31.4 overs (1 Run) Loopy delivery on middle, Nicholls flicks it through square leg for a single.
31.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted delivery on off, Taylor drives it through covers for a single.
31.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short wide and punished. Taylor has been in fantastic form in this series and when he is such a lovely flow he won't miss those. Short and wide outside off, Taylor cuts it through point for a boundary.
31.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Taylor defends it off the back foot.
30.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Taylor drives it through covers for a single.
30.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Nicholls flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a run.
30.4 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Taylor defends it towards the off side and takes a quick single.
30.3 overs (0 Run) Short delivery outside off, Taylor cuts it to point.
30.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Nicholls punches it through point for a run.
30.1 overs (1 Run) Short of a length delivery, Taylor pulls it over square leg for a single.