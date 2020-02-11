Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 30.5 overs, New Zealand, chasing a target of 297, are 179/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
29.6 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Taylor turns it to the leg side and keeps the strike.
29.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Nichols turns it to the leg side for a single.
29.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, RT milks it to long off.
29.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Nicholls flicks it to the leg side for a run.
29.2 overs (1 Run) Not Out! Ross is safe. Flatter on off, Taylor defends it with soft hands to the off side and is called for a run. He is a bit hesitant and stop-starts his run. He dashes to the other end in the end and Raul gets to the ball. He scores a direct hit and the Indian players believe they have got rid of Taylor. Rosco though believes he's made his ground. The umpire takes it upstairs and replay shows that Taylor is in and hence he is so confident. Good piece of work from KL Rahul but unfortunately for him won't count.
29.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on middle, Ross glances it to mid-wicket.
Ravindra Jadeja is back on. 6-0-23-0 are his figures so far.
28.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on off, Taylor drives it towards mid off for a run.
28.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Saini bowls a full toss down the leg side, Taylor looks to flick but misses it.
28.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Nicholls dabs it towards third man for a single.
28.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on off, Nicholls drives it towards mid off.
28.3 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Nicholls plays it to covers.
28.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another pull from Nicholls. The ploy to bowl short to Nicholls isn't working. Saini dishes it short outside off, Nicholls pulls it in front of square on the leg side for a boundary.
28.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot. Short delivery on middle, Nicholls pulls it over square leg for a boundary.
27.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, Taylor flicks it towards mid-wicket where Agarwal makes a fine stop.
27.5 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Flighted delivery just outside off, Taylor looks to defend but misses it.
27.4 overs (0 Run) Loopy delivery on off, Taylor defends it off the back foot.
27.3 overs (0 Run) Floated delivery on middle, Taylor looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
27.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up delivery on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot.
Ross Taylor is the new batsman in.
27.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Kane Williamson departs. The Kiwi skipper is very unlucky there, he hit it with power but uppishly and straight to the man at mid-wicket. Not the best of balls from Chahal. It is a drag down on off, Williamson goes on his back foot and looks to smack it wide of mid-wicket. He hits it uppishly and straight to Mayank Agarwal. He does not even have to move an inch. He makes no mistake and Williamson cannot believe his luck. The budding stand is broken and India not out of this one.
26.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer on the leg side, Nicholls sits under it.
26.5 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow! Unnecessary from the Indian skipper. Full on off, Nicholls pushes it towards mid off. Kohli gets to the ball and scores a direct hit at the keeper's end. There is no need for it as Henry went nowhere. Rahul is on the other side and the ball goes towards third man allowing the batters to get two.
26.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicholls does not miss out on the Free Hit unlike his skipper. Shorter on off, Nicholls pulls it over mid-wicket and gets a boundary as there is no one in the deep there.
Free Hit time!
26.4 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! Saini oversteps again! He needs to recalculate his steps here. Fuller of a length on middle, Nicholls tucks it to mid-wicket.
26.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, HN punches it to cover.
26.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Williamson flicks it towards mid-wicket and gets a single.
26.1 overs (0 Run) Nothing off the Free Hit! Slower yorker outside off, Williamson is completely outfoxed. He looks to hit it but misses.
26.1 overs (2 Runs) NO BALL! Saini oversteps! Good length ball on middle and leg, Nicholls looks to defend but gets an inside edge which goes towards mid-wicket for a single.
Navdeep Saini is back on. 4-0-30-0 are his figures so far.
25.6 overs (0 Run) Floated on the stumps, KW defends it to get through the over.
25.5 overs (0 Run) Short on off, Williamson punches it to mid-wicket.
25.4 overs (0 Run) Shorter on off, Kane defends it.
25.3 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Kane defends it.
25.2 overs (1 Run) Follows it up with a single towards mid-wicket.
25.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smart batting! Nicholls once again uses the depth of the crease and the pace of the ball. Short outside off, Nicholls cuts it through point for a boundary.