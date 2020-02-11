Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.3 overs, India are 102/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Full on off and middle, Rahul pushes it to the left of mid on and calls for a quick single. That brings up the 100 for India.
19.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Rahul taps it towards point and once again is loud and clear to his partner.
19.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle and leg, Rahul flicks it towards mid-wicket and tells his partner to hang on.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Rahul defends it off his back foot.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Rahul looks to flat-bat it on the off side but misses.
19.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor from Southee in the deep. He should have stopped that. Full and wide outside off, Rahul drives it through backward point. Southee covers the ground from third man but fails to get his hand on the ball with his side and it goes past him to the fence.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Floated on off, Rahul strokes it through cover and keeps the strike.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Ohh! Quicker and shorter from Santner. It is on middle, Rahul looks to defend but the ball turns in as well and gets an inside edge onto the pads.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Rahul defends it.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off, Shreyas drives it wide of the diving cover fielder and towards long off for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Iyer defends it off the front foot.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on off, Iyer pushes it towards cover.
Mitchell Santer is into the attack.
17.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Rahul looks to defend but misses it.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on off, Iyer punches it towards mid on and takes a single.
17.4 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Iyer drives it towards mid on.
17.3 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Length ball outside off, Iyer looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge which goes over the vacant slip region and fine down the third man fence for a boundary.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Full on the pads, Iyer flicks to the left of deep square leg. Colin de Grandhomme runs to his left and puts a dive to parry to the man coming from the other side. Good fielding from Colin, saves two for his side.
17.1 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rahul drives it towards mid on for a single.
James Neesham is into the attack.
16.6 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Rahul glances it to the leg side and keeps the strike.
16.5 overs (0 Run) De Grandhomme tempts Rahul to go for a drive by serving a ball outside off. Rahul though does not fall in the honey trap and leaves it alone.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul strokes it to point.
16.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Rahul defends it back to the bowler.
16.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Shreyas glances it to the leg side for a run.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller outside off, Iyer looks to drive but it goes back to the bowler off the inner half of his bat.
Drinks Break! New Zealand have enjoyed the opening exchanges of this innings and are on top here. India have two of their best batter from the series out in the middle in the form of Rahul and Shreyas. This is a crucial partnership for the hosts and they will hope these two can build a big stand and take them out of troubled waters.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Stifled appeal but the umpire says nothing doing. Good length ball on off, it nips back in. Rahul looks to defend but the ball hits him high on his pad. The Kiwi players are asking the question but the umpire is unmoved.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Good drive but straight to the man at cover. Full on off, Rahul drives it right off the meat but straight to the cover fielder.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Pulled right in the gap. Southee goes short but Rahul picks it early. He gets on his back foot and pulls it between deep mid-wicket and fine leg for a boundary.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length on off and middle, Shreyas hops and tucks it towards mid-wicket. They take the single quickly and look for two but Rahul sees the fielder getting there quickly so he shouts a loud and early no.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Good running. Good length ball on middle, Rahul taps it to the leg side and calls for a quick run. Iyer responds and gets there with ease.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Rahul blocks it to the off side.