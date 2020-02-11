A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, India are 78/3. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Shreyas defends it to get through the over. Tidy start from the Kiwi all-rounder. Just 3 off his second.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller on off, Rahul drives it off his back foot to the off side for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Shreyas pulls it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Smashed but there is protection in the deep. Good length ball wide outside off, Rahul smashes his cut past point but there is a fielder in the deep so just a single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Once again the same stroke from Rahul.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Colin starts with a good length ball on off, Rahul plays it to point.
Colin de Grandhomme is back on. 1-0-5-0 are his figures so far.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Delicious from Iyer. Fuller on middle, Shreyas gets on his front foot and plays a lovely straight drive and there is no stopping that.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Iyer offers no shot to this one.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Rahul offers no shot to this one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Rahul lunges forward and defends it right off the middle of his bat.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Iyer strokes it towards point and gets a single.
Tim Southee is back on. 3-0-16-0 are his figures so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery on middle, Iyer flicks it through mid-wicket for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Length delivery on middle, Rahul flicks it through square leg for a single.
12.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Rahul plays it towards point.
12.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Beautiful shot! That's the class of this man. Nothing wrong with the delivery, it is on a length around off. Rahul gets on his back foot and punches it through point for his first boundary.
12.2 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Rahul defends it off the back foot.
KL Rahul is the new batsman in.
12.1 overs (1 Run) OUT! Run Out! The last thing India would have wanted is a run out but that is what has happened here. This is what pressure does. Good length ball on the pads, Shaw turns it towards fine leg and dashes to the other end. He wants the second as well but Iyer is a bit hesitant for it. Shreyas though follows his partner's call and goes for the second as it is Prithvi who is running at the danger end. Colin de Grandhomme gets to the ball quickly and sends a decent throw at the keeper's end. Latham gets it on the bounce, around his chest. He whips the bails off as Shaw puts in a dive to get back in. The square leg umpire goes upstairs and replays find Shaw wanting. India lose their third wicket and it is the man who was set and looking in good touch. Unfortunate way for Shaw to depart.
Run Out appeal taken upstairs. Is Shaw short of his crease? The New Zealand players feel so and by the looks of it looks like Shaw's dive is not enough to save him. Let's see what the replays have to say.
11.6 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Iyer keeps it out.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery outside off, Shreyas shoulders arms to this one.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot. Full delivery outside off, Iyer drives it uppishly over covers for a boundary.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On a length on middle, Shaw flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Good length delivery on middle, Shaw keeps it out.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On a good length on off, Shaw defends it off the back foot.
Colin de Grandhomme is into the attack.
10.6 overs (0 Run) On a length on off, Shreyas plays it to covers.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Full delivery outside off, Iyer looks to drive but misses it.
10.4 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Shreyas pushes it towards mid on.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Full delivery on middle, Iyer drives it towards mid on.
10.2 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! On a good length and outside off, Iyer looks to defend but misses it.
10.1 overs (0 Run) On a length on middle, Iyer defends it towards mid-wicket.