4.6 overs (0 Run) On the stumps, Guptill blocks it.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller on middle, Nicholls looks to defend but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
4.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Guptill looks to flick but misses. The ball kisses his pads and goes towards fine leg for a run.
4.3 overs (0 Run) On off, Guptill blocks it.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Edged and safe. Good length ball on off, Nicholls looks to glance it down the leg side but it goes off the leading edge through the vacant gully region and towards third man for a single. If this was a Test match, Virat would have kept a gully and Nicholls would have walked back. But let's keep it for the Test series.
4.1 overs (0 Run) On the pads, Nicholls looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads.
3.6 overs (3 Runs) Good shot. This should give Nicholls some confidence. Good length ball on off, Henry strokes it through covers and Thakur mops it up with a slide and saves a run for his side.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Another ball defended calmly by Nicholls.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball on middle, Nicholls defends it towards mid on. Guptill comes ahead and Iyer from mid on scores a direct hit at the bowler's end. No one except Virat Kohli goes up in appeal but the umpire is not bothered.
3.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Nicholls defends it back to the bowler but this one does not come off the middle.
3.2 overs (0 Run) This time Nicholls pushes it to mid on.
3.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball on off, Nicholls pushes it to mid off.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off and middle, Nicholls looks to play it on the on side but the ball goes off the inner half of his bat towards square leg for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Slash and a miss. Not a shot that is necessary at this stage but Nicholls goes for it. Length ball outside off, Henry tries to slash at it but misses and the ball misses the edge by just a bit.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Nicholls defends it towards mid on.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Henry defends it.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Nicholls blocks it.
2.1 overs (2 Runs) Overthrow and Nicholls gets an extra run to get off the mark with a couple. Good length ball on off, Nicholls defends it towards point and Guptill calls for a quick run. Jadeja gets to the ball and misses his underarm shy at the keeper's end allowing them to get the second.
1.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bang! This time Guptill connects and when this Kiwi connects they don't stay in the park. Short ball on the body, Guptill pulls it over the fine leg fence for a biggie.
1.5 overs (0 Run) Guptill tries to take the charge and show young Saini who is the boss but cannot time it. Good length ball on middle and leg, Guptill comes down the track and looks to hit it over but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full on off, Guptill plays it to wide mid on.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On off and pacy. Guptill defends it off the front foot. The previous two blocks will give him more confidence than that edgy boundary off the first ball.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller on off, Guptill this time blocks it off the front foot.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! Lucky, lucky boundary for Guptill and this ball shows why they say this game is cruel on bowlers. Saini starts with a good length ball on off, it comes back in. Guptill looks to defend it away from his body. The ball takes the inside edge and goes past the stumps to the fine leg fence for a boundary.
Navdeep Saini to bowl from the other end with the second new ball.
0.6 over (0 Run) Length ball outside off, Nicholls leaves it alone to get through Bumrah's first without any harm. 7 off the first, good start for New Zealand.
0.5 over (3 Runs) Full on middle and leg, Guptill flicks it through mid-wicket and gets three as the fielder cleans it up.
0.4 over (0 Run) Good comeback from Bumrah. He comes closer to the off pole and makes this one go away a tad. Guptill looks to defend but gets beaten. That was just a whisker away from taking the outside edge.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Little bit of width and Guptill slashes onto it. Outside off on a length, Guptill cuts it through point to get the run chase off the mark with a slashing boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) Bumrah pulls his length back just a hint and hits the deck hard on off. Guptill blocks it.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bumrah begins with a full length delivery on off. It comes in with his natural angle. Guptill pushes it to point to start the innings.
We are back for the chase. The Indian players are out in the middle. Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls will open the batting for New Zealand. Jasprit Bumrah will start the proceedings for India.