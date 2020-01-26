A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, New Zealand are 74/3. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Williamson guides it towards third man for a single. Another brilliant over from Bumrah, just 4 from it. New Zealand are 73/2 at the halfway mark.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Full ball on middle, de Grandhomme pushes it to long on for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Williamson would've been heading to the pavilion. A length ball around off, Williamson guides it towards point. De Grandhomme wants the single, Williamson responds a bit late. Jadeja picks the ball and fires the throw at the striker's end but misses.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Another length ball around off, Williamson tucks it towards mid-wicket.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball around off, it is pushed towards the man at point.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Very full ball on off, de Grandhomme does well to dig it out towards covers for a single.
Bowling change! Jasprit Bumrah is back on.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Length outside off, Colin cuts it to deep point and gets a single. End of a very good over from Shivam Dube, 6 runs and a wicket off this one.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Dube welcomes Colin de Grandhomme with a bouncer. He ducks under it.
Colin de Grandhomme is in at no. 4.
8.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Virat Kohli takes another catch and this one is a very good catch as well. Munro's struggle comes to an end. He never got going tonight and both the openers are back in the hut for the hosts. Dube gets his first and India are in the driver's seat at the moment. Length delivery outside off, Munro looks to go over extra cover but does not get the elevation he is looking for. He ends up hitting it flat towards extra cover. Kohli there dives forward and takes the second catch of the game.
8.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That was a boundary as soon as it came off the bat. Back of a length on off, Munro this time is patient and pulls it over mid-wicket, just wide of the fielder in the deep and gets a boundary.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length outside off, Dube rolls his fingers on it. Munro makes room and looks to go over covers but hits it off the lower half of his bat.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Full around off, Williamson looks to go over covers but it goes off the inner half towards long on for a single.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Flighted outside off, Munro looks to sweep but misses.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Around the pads, Williamson flicks it to the leg side for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) Floated on the stumps, Munro sweeps it to the right of square leg. Thakur looses the ball but does well to recover and keep it down to one.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Flighted on off, KW punches it to the off side for a single.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Chahal drags it short. Williamson pull it with power to the right of deep mid-wicket. Manish Pandey there gets down and saves the ball. The batters look for two, Pandey sends a decent throw towards the keeper but Rahul disturbs the stumps with his leg in his effort to collect it in front of the stumps.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Floated on the pads, Williamson dabs it to mid-wicket.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on. 1-0-7-0 from him so far.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Good length ball around off, it is pushed to long on for a single.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Full and around off, it is firmly hit to long off for a single.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full ball around middle, Munro tries to go hard but ends up getting it off the inner half of the bat. It goes to the bowler.
6.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! That has sailed over! Unbelievable! Another length ball on middle, Murno moves towards the off side and looks to paddle it. He does not middle it at all but it sails way over the fine leg fence.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Another length ball on middle from Dube, Williamson tucks it towards deep mid-wicket to get off the mark. 50 up for the Kiwis.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball around middle and leg, Munro works it towards deep square leg for a run.
Skipper, Kane Williamson, walks in next. He was in fine form in the last game. Can he do something similar here as well? Also, change in bowling as Shivam Dube comes into the attack.
5.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Shardul has the last laugh and India draw first blood. Big wicket for India as Munro has been struggling at the other end and Guptill was looking in the mood. Full outside off, Guptill looks to go over on the off side with no foot movement. He does not connect well at all. The ball goes high in the air but the distance it travels is minimal. It goes up and Kohli at mid off judges the skier and takes it comfortably. The Indian skipper is pumped and India have managed to strike right at the end of the Powerplay. New Zealand 48/1 at the end of the first phase! 19 short from what they were a couple of days back in the first T20I!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss. Outside off, MG throws his bat but connects with thin air.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Slightly overpitched and Guptill is onto it in a flash. Full on off, Guptill goes aerial over mid on. He does not time it well but there is no one in the deep so he fetches himself another boundary.
5.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Short on the body and punished from Guptill. On the pads, Guptill has no problem lofting his flick over mid-wicket for a boundary.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Collision but no harm done. Back of a length on the body, Munro looks to pull but misses. The ball hits him on the body and lobs forward. Guptill calls for a run and Munro responds. Thakur goes charging to the ball, he collides with Thakur who is floored down but he seems fine. He is angry but health-wise he looks alright.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Shardul bangs it in slightly short and the ball skids off the surface. Munro looks to pull but misses. He is struggling completely here. A boundary will do him a world of good.