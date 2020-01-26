Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, New Zealand are 96/4. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Another fuller ball on the stumps, it is pushed for a single to long on. Another very tidy over from Jadeja.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Fires it on the stumps line, Taylor pushes it towards mid on and takes a single. Jadeja himself chases the ball down and keeps it to a run.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, Seifert cuts it uppishly to deep point for a single.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed back to the bowler.
14.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is eased to square leg for a singe.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce there and Rahul does really well to grab it. It is a shorter one from Jadeja. Seifert looks to defend but misses.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Taylor pushes it to long on for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off, Seifert punches it for a single to deep cover.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Just short! A full ball outside off, Seifert drives it uppsihly but it falls just short of Kohli at covers.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Fires it on middle, Taylor tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Slightly shortish ball, it is tapped through covers for a single.
13.1 overs (2 Runs) A very full ball outside off, Seifert moves across and paddles it towards fine leg for a couple of runs.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on. 2-0-12-0 from him so far.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on middle, Seifert milks it down to long on and keeps the strike.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Floated on middle and leg, Taylor works it down the leg side and gets to the other end.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Seifert turns it to the leg side and gets a single to get off the mark.
Tim Seifert is in now.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught! Williamson holes out and India are all over New Zealand. The Kiwi skipper is the latest casualty and they are falling further behind in this game. Runs have dried up and Williamson decides to take on Jadeja. A bold decision but not the smart one as Jadeja is a very difficult bowler to hit. It is bowled slightly slower on middle and leg, Williamson gets down on one knee and looks to go for the big slog sweep. He ends up finding the man at deep mid-wicket to perfection and Chahal there takes a simple catch.
12.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Taylor turns it behind square on the leg side and gets a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, Williamson cuts it to deep point and gets a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) On a length around off, KW plays it to point for a run. Just 16 off the last 4 overs and New Zealand are clearly struggling to adapt here.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Taylor looks to flick, the ball kisses the inside edge and goes to the leg side off his pad. They take a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Very good ball but also very well played. Yorker on off, Williamson goes on his back foot and dabs it guides it down to third man for a single.
11.3 overs (0 Run) Full outside off, Williamson pushes it to cover.
The Physio walks out to the middle to check Kane Williamson. Time for the mandatory concussion tests. He is fine to continue.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Ouch, that must have rocked Williamson. Bouncer from Shami, it skids off the surface. Williamson looks to pull but misses and the ball hits him flush on the helmet. The Indian players have a check on him and Williamson looks fine as he has a word with KL Rahul and smiles.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Length delivery on off, Williamson drives it but finds cover.
Change in bowling! Mohammed Shami is back on. 2-0-14-0 from him so far.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter on off, KW punches it to the off side and keeps the strike. Excellent start from Jadeja, just 3 runs and a wicket off his first.
10.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Taylor glances it towards mid-wicket and gets off the mark with a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the front foot by the batsman presenting the full face of the bat.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted on off, Taylor defends it off the front foot to start his innings.
Ross Taylor joins his skipper out in the middle.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! Caught and bowled! Jadeja strikes in the very second ball of his first over. Slightly slower through the air on off, de Grandhomme looks to drive but he checks his shot. Colin ends up lobbing it back to Jadeja. He is one of the best fielders going around and this is a catch he will grab even in his sleep. New Zealand's power-hitter is also out of here and the Kiwis are struggling.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Jadeja starts with a flatter delivery on off and middle, Williamson punches it towards cover and gets a single.