4.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, pushed towards covers. 15 from the over, not what the hosts would've wanted from Tickner.
4.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! Runs coming thick and fast for India in this run chase! Short and outside off from Tickner, Rahul simply upper cuts it and sails over the man at third man.
4.4 overs (2 Runs) Another couple! A full ball on the pads of Rahul, he flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and bags a couple.
4.3 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, guided towards third man for a single.
4.2 overs (2 Runs) A couple now! Could've been easily four there. A length ball around off, Kohli punches it straight down the ground. It is too straight and hits the stumps at the other end. It goes wide of the man at mid on and a couple of runs are taken.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lofts it over mid off. A slower one from Tickner but it is outside off, Kohli lofts it and clears the man at mid off. Once the ball goes over, it is destined to reach the fence.
Bowling change! Blair Tickner is on now.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off and middle, it is worked behind square leg for a single. 8 from the over.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball just outside off, Kohli pushes it towards backward point and wants a single. However, Rahul says a loud no.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Short ball around off, Kohli looks to upper cut but misses.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Rahul taps it towards point for a single.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just helps it to the fence! A short of a length ball around off, Rahul short pulls it and it races away to the deep square leg fence. It was timed really well.
3.1 overs (2 Runs) Misfield and a couple of runs! A full ball on middle, Rahul flicks it well but it is going straight to short fine leg. Sodhi there misfields and the batters bag a couple. Sodhi does well to get up and stop the ball before it reaches the ropes.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Length ball angled into the pads, Rahul tucks it towards mid-wicket for a single. Another tidy over from Southee. Just 3 from it.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Short and outside off, Rahul goes for the pull but ends up mistiming it to mid on.
2.4 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Rahul pushes it back to the bowler.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle, Kohli whips it to deep mid-wicket and takes a run.
2.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball around off, Rahul pushes it towards point and before Munro can stop the ball with a dive, a single taken.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball around off, Rahul pushes it towards covers.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, Kohli pushes it towards backward point. Fine start from Bennnett too, just 5 from it.
1.5 overs (2 Runs) Skipper is off and running now! It is a slower one outside off, Kohli pulls it to the man at wide long on and calls for two straightaway. Completes it easily in the end.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Kohli blocks it towards covers and wants a single but Rahul says a loud no.
1.3 overs (1 Run) Short and on middle, Rahul this time pulls it to deep square leg to go to the other end.
1.2 overs (2 Runs) Shortish around off, Rahul taps it through point and bags a couple of runs to get off the mark.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Brilliant start from Bennett! He bends his back and bowls a bumper on the body. Rahul is in two mind there as to whether he should leave it or guide it to third man. In the end he sways away from it and falls down in the process.
Hamish Bennett to bowl from the other end.
Indian skipper, Virat Kohli is the new man in!
0.6 over (0 Run) OUT! Caught! New Zealand strike in the first over. A full ball outside off, Rohit without any feet movement goes for the drive but the ball takes the outside edge and goes straight to wide first slip. Taylor there makes no mistake and sends Sharma packing. The hosts needed a wicket early on and they have got the dangerous Rohit Sharma back in the hut. They have no time to rest though as this is a very strong Indian batting line-up.
0.5 over (4 Runs) EDGY FOUR! A good length ball around off, it shapes away a touch and squares up Rohit in defense. The ball takes the outside edge and races away to the fence.
0.4 over (0 Run) Slightly shortish and around off, Rohit taps it towards short third man.
0.3 over (0 Run) Full and just outside off, pushed towards covers.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Rohit and India are underway! Overpitched ball outside off, Rohit leans into the shot and drills it through covers. No need to run for these.
0.1 over (0 Run) A good length ball around off first up, it is defended towards covers.
We are back for the run chase! The two Indian openers, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul walk out to the middle. The New Zealand players are already out in the middle. Tim Southee with the ball first up. Here we go...