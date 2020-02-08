Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 50.0 overs, New Zealand are 273/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
274 to win. Should not be too much of a problem for the Indians. They could have chased 50-60 less but the batsmen get another opportunity to score some runs under the belt. Especially the openers. Stay tuned.
Excellent comeback by India. At one stage, they were staring at a total in excess of 300. But Shardul Thakur got them back in the game. First, he dismissed Tom Blundell and then, three overs later, produced a spectacular throw to run Martin Guptill out. Saini was impeccable, although wicketless while Chahal and Jadeja applied the choke perfectly. 20-0-93-4 between them. Jasprit Bumrah continues to be a worry. Since injury, he looks a shade of himself, not producing those magical inswingers or outswingers or even the yorkers. Today, he even went for runs. India will hope that he is truly fit.
Luteru Ross Poutoa Lote Taylor. What a champion knock. Yes, the match is not over. This is not even a match-winning total. It takes great courage to play an innings of character. But it takes greater courage to play an innings out of character. When Rosco stepped in, the Kiwis were in excellent shape and given the touch he was in, he could have easily gone berserk. But in the span of an hour, he saw how the innings got derailed. He curbed his shots and never really played freely. His responsible knock has ensured New Zealand have got something to bowl at.
How did the game come to that stage though? A typical New Zealand collapse. They were 142/1 in the 27th over, thanks to a fine 93-run opening stand and contributions from Guptill, Nicholls and Blundell in the top 3. But Blundell's wicket led to a collapse as the Kiwis slipped from 142/1 to 197/8. Full marks to debutant Kyle Jamieson who hung around with Ross Taylor.
A sub-par total on a good pitch, on a ground with shorter dimensions. But that unbeaten partnership of 76 for the 9th wicket has given the Kiwis a glimmer of a hope. They still need to bowl out of their skins but from a position where 200 looked difficult, they inched close to 275.
49.6 overs (1 Run) Just a single off the final ball. Taylor punches this through the covers and takes a run. Jamieson wants two but Rosco sends him back. Not sure why. Perhaps he was tired. Jamieson is gone for all money but Prithvi Shaw returns a weak throw and Kyle gets back. INDIA NEED 274 TO WIN!
49.5 overs (1 Run) A fine yorker, on middle, Jamieson digs it out towards short fine leg. A run taken.
49.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUMONGOUS! A length ball outside off, Jamieson lofts this high in the air. Mid off is up and he has cleared him. But he has cleared the ropes too!
49.3 overs (1 Run) Good effort from Shardul Thakur. Full and outside off, Taylor squeezes it through third man and nearly gets it through. But Thakur dives to his right and makes a good stop. Keeps the batsmen to a single.
49.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This takes guts. A length ball, outside off, Taylor reverse paddles it over the keeper to the third man fence!
49.1 overs (1 Run) Full on middle, pushed through mid on for a single.
48.6 overs (0 Run) Wide yorker outside off, Taylor looks to reach out and steer it to third man but misses. They look to steal a bye but Jamieson sends Taylor back. Saini finishes with figures of 10-0-48-0.
48.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, around middle, Kyle looks to pull but the ball goes off his gloves through mid-wicket. Just a single.
48.4 overs (1 Run) A full toss, bunted down to long on for a single. Jamieson wants the second but Taylor sends him back. It is a rocket throw from Ravindra Jadeja and Navdeep Saini bears the brunt of it. Feels the pain.
48.3 overs (2 Runs) RUN OUT MISSED! A length ball, outside off, Taylor swings hard but gets a top edge which goes very fine of third man. Prithvi Shaw hares across to his left but returns a very poor throw. The batsmen take the second on the throw and Rahul collects it to his right and then tries to parry it onto the stumps. Misses. Replays show that had Rahul hit, Taylor would have been gone!
48.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Terrific shot. Full on middle, Taylor just swings it through square leg and the ball races to the fence!
48.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Jamieson looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge towards third man. He is very fine and the batsmen get just a single.
Navdeep Saini to bowl out. 9-0-39-0 so far.
47.6 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
47.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Jamieson ducks.
47.4 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle, tucked through square leg for one more.
47.3 overs (1 Run) Full again, pushed through to long on for a run.
47.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Excellent batting! Full on middle, Jamieson just clips it behind square leg. The man is inside the circle and no one can cut it off from the deep! 50-RUN STAND IS UP IN 38 BALLS!
47.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed to third man for a single.
46.6 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Tough, tough over for Shardul. First, the six from a number 10. Then a wide call which he believes should not have been called. And now, a dropped catch. A length ball, outside off, pace taken off, Taylor looks to swing hard but gets a massive top edge. The ball swirls in the air and Shreyas Iyer looks to take it at short mid-wicket. But the ball bursts through his fingers. A run taken.
46.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Another one. Shardul is not happy. Neither is Kohli. Taylor just shuffles across a touch and Thakur bowls it wide outside off. Replays show that Rosco did not shuffle across too much.
46.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. Oh dear. Slower ball gone awry. This almost goes outside the pitch. Taylor tries his best to throw his bat at it but misses.
46.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss outside off, squeezed through the covers for a run.
46.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Well, take some of that. The cross-seam delivery from Shardul, on a length, Jamieson goes back and heaves it over mid on. Gets more height on it than he would have wanted but the ball lands beyond the ropes at long on.
46.3 overs (1 Run) A full toss but Thakur gets away with that. Taylor can only get it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
46.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! IMPERIOUS! Full and outside off, Taylor gets down and mows a slog sweep. It is flat but well over a leaping Kedar Jadhav at long on!
46.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, Taylor looks to drive but the ball goes off the toe end of the bat onto his pads.
Shardul Thakur returns. 9-1-43-2 so far.
45.6 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.
45.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent follow up. A yorker, on middle, watchfully dug out.
45.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR BYES! How is that not a wide? A wild bouncer, aiming at the body of Jamieson but he does not even need to duck. It is so high. Flies over a leaping Rahul to the fine leg fence.
45.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Jamieson looks to play it through point but misses.
45.2 overs (0 Run) Almost gets it through. Very full, just around off, Jamieson plays it watchfully towards cover.
45.1 overs (1 Run) Goes for the yorker, but ends up bowling a low full toss. Taylor pushes this towards long off and gets to his HALF CENTURY with a single.