44.6 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended. End of a successful over for New Zealand. But they find themselves in the scenario where they were multiple times in the T20Is. Will this be another choke?
44.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, down the leg side, Chahal looks to heave but misses.
44.4 overs (0 Run) Landed outside off, short in length, played straight to point.
Yuzvendra Chahal walks in. How will Jadeja farm the strike?
44.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! Jamieson roars. The slower ball does the trick. This was not far from being sent out of the stadium. This is on a length and Saini is ready with his pull. But the slower ball comes on late and the bat swing is already completed by then.
44.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! PLUNDERED! How about that? You hit me for a six, I shall return the favour! A shorter ball, outside off, Saini backs away from slaps it over cover for half a dozen!
44.1 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball around middle, Jadeja backs away and guides it to deep point for a single.
Kyle Jamieson is back on.
43.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Easily missing leg. A full toss on middle and leg, Jadeja fails to flick and is rapped on the pads. They appeal but the umpire shows no interest. The batsmen have crossed for a leg bye. Now, the Kiwis take the referral. The replays roll in. Ultra Edge shows no involvement of bat and then the Ball Tracker shows it to be missing leg. 16 from the over and it spoils de Grandhomme's figures. He finished with 10-1-54-2!
Big moment in the match! There is an lbw appeal against Ravindra Jadeja. The umpire has turned it down and the Black Caps have referred it. Missing leg, shows the Ball Tracker! The 68-run stand can continue...
43.5 overs (1 Run) Short ball on middle, Saini pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
43.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Innovation now! Saini showing that he can also bat. He anticipates a length ball in the line of the stumps and shuffles across to unfurl a paddle shot. Does really well to connect and lofts it down to fine leg for a boundary.
43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wow. This shot will impress one and all. Classy shot! Fractionally short in length and outside off, Saini eases himself on the back foot and steers it through the gap between backward point and short third man.
43.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! A touch short in length and down the leg side, Saini tries to swing it over square leg but misses.
43.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Smashed away! A gentle length delivery outside off, Saini hangs back inside the crease and pumps it over extra cover for a boundary. There is a big wide smile on his face.
43.1 overs (1 Run) On a length and around off, Jadeja plays it down from the crease to backward point for a single.
42.6 overs (0 Run) Bouncer around off, Saini tries hooking but misses. 68 needed off 42 balls.
42.5 overs (0 Run) Once again Saini swings his bat at a shortish ball outside off and misses.
42.4 overs (0 Run) For the umpteenth time there is a swing and a miss from Saini! Short in length delivery around off, angling in, Saini clears his front leg and tries to hoick it across the line but misses. There was some noise as it goes behind to the keeper but no one is appealing. Hmm...
42.3 overs (0 Run) Some chin music for the batsman, Saini lets that bouncer through to the wicket-keeper.
42.2 overs (1 Run) A touch short and around off, Jadeja mistimes his cut to point and crosses for one.
42.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller length ball around off, Saini drills his drive to mid off and runs across to the other end. Neesham fumbles while picking up the ball and hence the run becomes easy.
41.6 overs (1 Run) A full toss on middle, Saini forces it down to long on for one. 70 needed off 8 overs.
41.5 overs (1 Run) 50-run stand comes up! Short in length and on middle, Jadeja pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
41.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Too full in length outside off, Jadeja pushes at it and misses.
41.3 overs (2 Runs) Aaja...do aaja...screams Jadeja! He wanted two and completes it with ease. Probably the throw was at the wrong end, i.e. the bowler's end. Slower delivery by Colin, on a shortish length close to off, Jadeja helps it with gentle hands in front of square leg. De Grandhomme runs after it and slides to stop the ball. He turns and has a shy but misses.
41.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length outside off, driven down to long off. A single to bring up 200 for India!
41.1 overs (2 Runs) Starts his new spell with a slower short ball outside off, Saini waits and slams it over point. It drops safely in the deep and they collect a couple.
Colin de Grandhomme is back on. 8-1-32-2 are his figures so far.
40.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Saini drives it through mid off for a run. 8 from the over!
40.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! In the channel outside off, Saini once again throws his bat at it but fails to connect.
40.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Saini is enjoying himself out there. Short delivery outside off, Saini clears his front leg and hammers it over the deep point region for a maximum.
40.3 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Saini blocks it back from the crease.
40.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length delivery outside off, Jadeja runs it down to third man for a run.
40.1 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on off, Jadeja dances down the track and looks to punch but it takes the bottom edge and the ball goes towards cover.