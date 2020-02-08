 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports

New Zealand vs India, 2020

 24 Jan 20 to 29 Feb 20

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates

Updated:08 February 2020 10:51 IST

Live Updates of Today Match between New Zealand vs India from Eden Park, Auckland. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.

India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 41 to 45 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
IND vs NZ Latest Score

Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 45.3 overs, New Zealand are 221/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.

44.6 overs (0 Run) Almost a yorker, fuller in length, well defended.

44.5 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, flicked straight to short mid-wicket.

44.4 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

44.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, Jamieson ducks.

44.2 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped through square leg for a single.

44.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HAMMERED! NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: It's a SIX! Ross Taylor hits Navdeep Saini. New Zealand 219/8 (44.1 Ov). CRR: 4.95

Navdeep Saini returns. 8-0-32-0 so far.

43.6 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, Taylor works it through square leg and retains the strike. Chahal finishes with figures of 10-0-58-3. Expensive but he will take it.

43.5 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through the covers for one.

43.4 overs (1 Run) On middle and leg, flicked through mid-wicket for a run.

43.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Off the top edge. A short ball, outside off, Taylor looks to go over the off side but skews it over point. The ball lands and then trickles it into the fence. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Ross Taylor hits Yuzvendra Chahal for a 4! New Zealand 210/8 (43.3 Ov). CRR: 4.82

43.2 overs (0 Run) Down the leg side, Taylor looks to flick but misses and is hit on the pads.

43.1 overs (0 Run) Around middle and leg, watchfully defended.

42.6 overs (1 Run) TOP EDGE, DOES NOT CARRY! Full and wide outside off, Taylor reaches out to drive but ends up getting a thick top edge. The ball goes towards third man where Jasprit Bumrah is perhaps a tad late in finding the ball. That costs him. He is a second late in running for the catch and the ball lands before his palms as he dives. Perhaps it hits his fingers as he feels the pain. A single taken.

42.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE. This is surely a wide. A slower ball bouncer again, well outside the wide guideline, left alone.

42.5 overs (0 Run) A slower bouncer, Taylor shuffles across a touch and looks to pull but misses. He asks umpire Oxenford about the wide but does not get it. Unlucky.

42.4 overs (1 Run) Loud cheers from the crowd. The local lad is off the mark.

42.3 overs (0 Run) A bouncer. That is an effort ball to a tall man. Jamieson ducks.

42.2 overs (0 Run) Full and straight, watchfully defended.

42.1 overs (1 Run) Around off, tapped to the off side for a single.

Shardul Thakur is back on. 8-1-39-2 so far.

41.6 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, Taylor reaches out and sweeps it through square leg for a single. 6 runs and a wicket from the over, Chahal's figures read 9-0-51-3.

41.5 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed watchfully towards point.

41.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged away to bring up the 200 for New Zealand. Short and outside off, Taylor looks to cut but the ball takes the outside edge and goes through the vacant slip region to the third man fence. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: Ross Taylor hits Yuzvendra Chahal for a 4! New Zealand 201/8 (41.4 Ov). CRR: 4.82

Interesting. Debutant Kyle Jamieson has been sent ahead of Hamish Bennett.

41.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Another one falls. Full and around off, nicely flighted. Southee looks to play the slog but he has to drag this ball to the leg side. Hence, he mistimes it and finds Navdeep Saini at long on. New Zealand all set to fall short of playing their 50 overs. NZ vs IND: 2nd ODI: WICKET! Tim Southee c Navdeep Saini b Yuzvendra Chahal 3 (10b, 0x4, 0x6). न्यूज़ीलैंड 197/8 (41.3 Ov). CRR: 4.74

41.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

41.1 overs (1 Run) Down the leg side, helped through fine leg for a single.

40.6 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, pushed straight to cover.

40.5 overs (0 Run) A bouncer on middle, ducked under.

40.4 overs (0 Run) Defended off the back foot by the batsman.

40.3 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for one more.

40.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Taylor looks to punch but gets a bottom edge towards cover.

40.1 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully defended.

Match Reports

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team New Zealand New Zealand Cricket Team Eden Park, Auckland Eden Park, Auckland New Zealand vs India, 2020 New Zealand vs India, 2nd ODI
Get the latest New Zealand vs India 2020 news, check out the New Zealand vs India 2020 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more New Zealand vs India 2020 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Related Articles
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 1 to 5 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
India vs New Zealand Live Score, Over 46 to 50 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 36 to 40 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 31 to 35 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
New Zealand vs India Live Score, Over 26 to 30 Latest Cricket Score, Updates
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 India India 120
2 Australia Australia 108
3 England England 105
4 New Zealand New Zealand 105
5 South Africa South Africa 98
Last updated on: 04 February 2020

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2020. All rights reserved.