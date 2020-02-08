Follow the New Zealand vs India, 2020 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.2 overs, India, chasing a target of 274, are 190/7. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match between New Zealand and India. Everything related to New Zealand and India match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with New Zealand vs India live score. Do check for New Zealand vs India scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.
39.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball on off, Saini goes on his toes and taps it down to point.
Live Score
39.5 overs (0 Run) Yet another big swing and a miss! Hamish delivers it on a length just outside off, Saini shapes up for a big shot but is beaten for pace.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Beauty of a delivery! Bennett lands it on a good length around off and gets it to move back in a bit. Saini pushes inside the line with an absent footwork to get beaten.
39.3 overs (0 Run) Blind swing and a miss! Shortish delivery around off, Saini tries his best to pull it out of the stadium but fails to make any connection.
39.2 overs (1 Run) Jadeja plays it with an angled bat and guides it to third man. One run added to the total.
39.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Risky delivery with fine leg up! Short in length around middle and leg, Jadeja goes back to pull but fails to middle his shot. It flies off the top edge and clears the fence behind.
Hamish Bennett (6-0-41-2) is back on.
38.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length ball close to off, Saini defends it from the crease.
38.5 overs (0 Run) Bumper! Saini does well to escort it with his eyes into the keeper's gloves.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Shortish delivery outside off, Saini makes a leave and it shoots off the surface. Latham jumps to collect it over his head.
38.3 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. One run added to the total.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Aerial but safe! Jamieson follows the batsman down the leg side with a shortish delivery. Saini pushes it back with a straight bat and it goes a bit aerial towards mid on. The batsmen cross.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Jamieson runs in and bowl a fuller length ball on middle, Jadeja flicks it past the mid-wicket fielder for a run.
37.6 overs (1 Run) A touch short in length around off, Jadeja dabs it down to third man for the seventh run of this over.
37.5 overs (1 Run) Fullish and on middle, Saini knocks it down to long on and gives the strike back to Jadeja.
37.4 overs (1 Run) The batsman works it down the leg side. They pick up a single.
37.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller length ball around off, Jadeja strokes it off his front foot to mid off and steals a single. The fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end and the back-up fielder fails to stop the ball. The batsmen cross for an overthrow as well.
37.2 overs (1 Run) Neesham appeals unsuccessfully! He delivers a length ball on middle and leg, angling down, Saini tries to flick but misses. It goes off his pads to square leg and they cross. Neesham is appealing but the umpire turns it down and signals a leg bye.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Fractionally short in length and close to off, Jadeja remains back-footed and runs it down to third man for a run.
Change of ends for James Neesham. 6-0-36-0 are his figures so far.
36.6 overs (0 Run) Good length ball on middle and off, Saini defends it from the back foot.
Ok... Luke Ronchi is on the field. He is the fielding coach for New Zealand. We hear that Mitchell Santner is down with a sore back while Scott Kuggeleijn is suffering from flu. And Kane Williamson is in the dressing room but perhaps not fit enough to field. No person left in the squad!
36.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Short in length ball around off, Saini tries to pull but misses.
36.4 overs (0 Run) Shows the full face of the bat and defends the ball off the back foot.
36.3 overs (0 Run) In the air... SAFE! A length ball around off, Saini pushes it aerially towards mid off and it falls in front of the fielder who is standing a bit deep inside the ring.
36.2 overs (1 Run) Direct hit and Navdeep would have been a goner! Back of a length ball on middle, Jadeja pulls it towards mid-wicket and scampers across. Saini responds but is slow off the blocks. Taylor misses his shy at the striker's end and Navdeep survives.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length delivery around off, Jadeja stays back and taps it down to point.
Debutant Kyle Jamieson (6-1-19-1) is back into the attack.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Slower full toss on off, Saini waits for it and pushes it to the cover fielder.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball on off, Jadeja looks to defend but it goes off the top half of the bat and towards mid on. The batters manage to take a single.
35.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and angling down the leg side, Jadeja tries to flick but misses. A good take by Latham behind the wickets.
35.4 overs (0 Run) Stays back to a length ball and punches it towards mid-wicket.
35.3 overs (1 Run) Full toss on middle and leg, Saini fails to make full use of it and just turns it through square leg for a single.
35.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, Jadeja drives it down to long on for a run.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Colin de Grandhomme continues from 'round the wicket. Delivers a short ball close to off, Jadeja hangs back to cut but finds point.