A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 40.4 overs, New Zealand are 196/7. The live updates of New Zealand vs India scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in New Zealand vs India, 2020. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through New Zealand vs India, 2020 today match, ball by ball commentary, New Zealand vs India, New Zealand vs India live score, New Zealand vs India scorecard. Follow the excitement of the New Zealand vs India, 2020 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.
39.6 overs (1 Run) SAFE.
Live Score
Direct hit! Total mayhem. Is that another? Referred upstairs. Nope. Taylor is in.
39.5 overs (2 Runs) Outside off, driven through the covers for a couple.
39.4 overs (0 Run) Full again, well defended.
39.3 overs (0 Run) MIX-UP, SAFE! Almost another run out.
39.2 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully pushed towards point.
39.1 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut through point for a single.
38.6 overs (1 Run) DIRECT HIT WOULD HAVE CONSUMED SOUTHEE! Outside off, Tim taps it towards point and sets off for a single. Ravindra Jadeja charges across and has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. Replays show that Southee would have been a goner.
38.5 overs (1 Run) A short ball, pulled through mid-wicket for a run.
38.4 overs (0 Run) Outside off, watchfully defended.
38.3 overs (0 Run) Played to the point region by the batsman.
38.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, pushed towards point for a run.
38.1 overs (1 Run) Full and down the leg side, flicked towards fine leg for a single.
Jasprit Bumrah is back on to finish things off. 6-0-37-0 so far.
37.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Southee pushes it towards cover. He sets off for a single but is sent back. The throw is a wild one to the keeper and Tim looks for an overthrow but there is a backup at square leg.
37.5 overs (0 Run) Full and around off, watchfully blocked out.
Into the bowlers now. Tim Southee is the first of them.
37.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! That is a tame dismissal. Just a simple chip. Around middle, Chapman looks to push it down the ground. But all he manages is a simple return catch. Chahal dropped one earlier but he is not going to drop that. The collapse continues. 6/45 in the last 67 balls.
37.3 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off, driven through the covers for a run.
37.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, watchfully defended.
37.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, driven through mid on for a single.
Yuzvendra Chahal is back on. 6-0-39-1 so far.
Mark Chapman walks out now. Can he stitch a partnership with Taylor? This is the last recognized batting pair at the crease.
36.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! De Grandhomme has done it again. Absolutely no awareness about the situation and he keeps throwing his wicket away. A length ball, on middle, de Grandhomme looks to pull but gets a massive top edge. The ball goes high in the air and Shreyas Iyer accepts a sitter running in from deep square leg. New Zealand needed de Grandhomme to stay with Taylor. De Grandhomme needed a boundary to shift the tempo. Not quite matching the team's needs.
36.5 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, worked through mid-wicket for a run.
36.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! FETCH THAT! Full and outside off, Taylor gets down and slogs it over mid-wicket. Shreyas Iyer gives it a chase to his left and puts in a valiant dive but the ball is past him.
36.3 overs (0 Run) A short ball, outside off, Rosco looks to pull but gets a thick inside edge onto his pads. He is getting itchy...
36.2 overs (0 Run) Outside off, on a length, Taylor looks to steer it to third man but misses.
36.1 overs (0 Run) Full and outside off, watchfully defended.
Shardul Thakur returns. 7-1-34-1 so far.
35.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, watchfully kept out. Jadeja is done with his bowling for the evening - 10-0-35-1.
35.5 overs (0 Run) On middle and leg, watchfully defended.
35.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 'AAARGH!' screams Jadeja in frustration. He is very annoyed with himself. Fired down the leg side, de Grandhomme tickles it to the fine leg fence.
35.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, played straight to point.
35.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on leg stump, de Grandhomme looks to pull but misses and is hit on the pads.
35.1 overs (0 Run) Full on middle, driven straight back to the bowler.